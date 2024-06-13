stanley45

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is a defensive energy midstream infrastructure operator offering a 5% dividend yield as well as growth prospects due to continuing natural gas production volume growth in the US.

Seeking Alfa ascribes it a high B+ rating for dividend safety and B- for dividend growth. The current yield, on the other hand, is considered to be mediocre C+.

Seeking Alpha

Alerian MLP (AMLP) the largest midstream sector index ETF, by comparison, is offering an annual dividend yield of 7.6%, considerably above the current yield on OKE. AMLP is a pass-through entity made up of businesses incorporated as master limited partnerships. Alerian is not taxed at the corporate level, while OKE pays a 24% tax rate at the corporate level. The different tax treatment has to be taken into consideration when comparing yields, though AMLP seems to have the upper hand. MLP structures have been out of favour in the market as of late, potentially contributing to the higher after-tax yields offered.

Despite its lower yield, we believe that OKE offers above-average growth prospects due to its strong position in the NGL and natural gas segments, the key growth areas of the midstream sector. Natural gas production in the US is expected to continue increasing due to the continuing growth of Gas-to-Oil ratios even if oil production stagnates.

ONEOK is well-positioned to benefit from increasing natural gas production.

Oneok is one of the largest operators of natural gas and refined oil products pipelines in the country, connecting producing regions with processing plants, market points and customers. OKE is a fully integrated market participant operating all along the value chain. The company splits its business into: (i) Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, (ii) Natural Gas Liquids, (iii) Natural Gas Pipelines and (iv) Refined Products and Crude, segments.

OKE’s gathering assets are primarily located in Williston and Anadarko basins, NGLs are then sent to fractionators in the Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast. NGL business benefits from gas production growth all across the country.

ONEOK Annual Report

NGL is the most significant segment of OKE’s business, accounting for ~55% of FY2023 EBITDA. Overall, the gas business represents the overwhelming majority of earnings while the refined products business tends to have synergies with NGL operations. The FY2023 results only included less than half a year’s worth of earnings from the acquired Magellan Midstream business, which operates primarily in the refined and crude segment.

ONEOK Annual Report

OKE is well-positioned to reap the benefits of the continuing wet gas and NGL production growth. The most significant potential issue that the business could be facing is the over-expansion of the capacity of the industry leading to more competitive pricing for the pipeline capacity as well as a reduction in commodity price-spread related profits. Earnings arising from long-term fee-based contracts mitigate this risk.

Each of ONEOK’s business segments generates more than 85% of earnings from fee-based contracts. The Natural Gas Liquids business, the largest division of the company, has been consistently increasing fee-based earnings share and de-risking the business. The “Natural Gas Gathering and Processing” division is also expected to increase fee-based earnings share to 85% during FY2024.

ONEOK Investor Presentation

In summary, OKE is well-positioned to grow the operating volumes of the business and has only limited exposure to commodity prices. Under a worst-case scenario, only ~15% of the company’s earnings would be at risk in the short term.

Magellan acquisition as well as volume growth in Williston are driving EBITDA growth in FY2024

Oneok has reported its latest quarterly results more than a month ago. OKE reported an EPS of $1.09, missing the consensus estimates by $0.06. The company’s revenue missed analyst expectations by a wider margin, but these were mainly affected by currency price movements that had little effect on the earnings.

The company's reported figures this quarter excluded the pre-tax benefit of $733 million related to the Medford incident recorded same period last year. Excluding the effects of the incident, OKE’s reported EPS has essentially been flat as compared to the same period last year.

The reported EBITDA of the first quarter also included a $381 million benefit from the Magellan acquisition. On an underlying basis, EBITDA has grown from $1,000 million to 1,060 million over the comparable periods.

ONEOK First Quarter FY2024 report

On an underlying like-for-like basis, OKE has grown. The company has benefited from higher business volumes as compared to the same period last year. The main driver of the growth was increasing production in the Williston Basin where the company owns gas gathering and processing assets.

Natural Gas Liquids business has been the main driver of this underlying growth, where underlying EBITDA has increased ~$50 million due to “increase in exchange services due primarily to higher volumes in the Rocky Mountain region”. A comparable period last year has benefitted from the aforementioned insurance settlement. The “Natural Gas Gathering and Processing” segment has also benefitted from higher production volumes in the Rockies.

ONEOK First Quarter FY2024 report

ONEOK’s FY2024 EBITDA guidance was raised to $6.175 billion midpoint, an 18% increase compared with 2023. Volume growth in the Rockies as well as ONEOK’s ~$14 billion acquisition of Magellan Midstream Partners are the two main reasons for the significant EBITDA growth this year.

NGL pipeline capacity to increase by 35% over the next two years

Over the longer term, ONEOK plans to drive growth by capitalising on the continuing natural gas production growth trend. The company plans to continue expanding its pipeline and fractioning capacity.

ONEOK Investor Presentation

Elk Creek Pipeline expansion will increase Rocky Mountain throughput by ~40%, while The West Texas NGL pipeline expansion will increase the Permian throughput by more than 70%. Overall, NGL's business capacity is set to increase by ~35%. This is a considerable growth for the largest segment of the business.

ONEOK Investor Presentation

Long-term holders can expect to earn about 8%-9% of Total Shareholder Returns

ONEOK is guiding FY2024 EPS to increase to a midpoint of $4.92 per share. Based on the current share price OKE is trading at a forward PE ratio of 16x.

In April 2024, ONEOK declared a quarterly dividend of 99 cents per share, or $3.96 per share on an annualised basis. The Company is therefore trading at a ~5% forward dividend yield. On top of the dividends, OKE has initiated a $2 billion share buyback scheme. Overall, the company aims to return ~80% of free cash flows to shareholders, while the balance will be spent on deleveraging.

The company projects future annual dividend growth at a rate of about 3%-4% per annum. Combining the current 5% yield with these future growth expectations, long-term holders can therefore expect to earn about 8%-9% Total Shareholder Returns owning this stock.

ONEOK Investor Presentation

If worst comes to worst, and the industry turns to distress, the company has the option to scale down growth capital spending as well as discontinue share repurchases to preserve cash and maintain the dividend. Also considering the rather stable revenue nature of the business due to the large share of fee-based revenues we see the dividend of ONEOK as resilient in the face of potential uncertainty.

Overall, OKE offers solid and dependable shareholder returns with reliable growth prospects. The growth of the business will be gradual, especially now as some deleveraging is taking place.

Key risks to consider

Increased industry capacity and lower-than-expected NGL output could lead to decreasing pricing of the midstream services. This risk is mitigated by the fixed price and long-term nature of the fee contracts that the business employs. Only about 15% of the earnings of the business are exposed to fluctuations in commodity prices. Capital allocation risks. The company has recently made a significant acquisition and the return on this investment will be determined by the ability of the management to achieve the expected synergies. The operating performance of the management could be indicative of the ability of the company to profitably carry out large-scale acquisitions and enhance shareholder value. Poor performance integrating Magellan would be a red flag for the markets.

The bottom line

ONEOK is an integrated natural gas midstream infrastructure operator that will continue benefiting from increasing natural gas production in the US.

The company generates the majority of its earnings from long-term fee-based capacity contracts, that mitigate the effects of capacity and commodity price changes on the earnings of the business.

OKE is currently trading at a 5% dividend yield, this dividend seems to be well protected and also set for growth as the company is expanding its natural gas transportation capacity.

OKE is yielding less than the broader sector, but it offers quite an attractive exposure to the fastest-growing sector of the midstream industry. The company is expecting to continue growing the dividend by 3%-4% per annum.

Long-term holders of the stock, buying in now, can therefore expect Total Shareholder Returns of about 8%-9%.

We believe ONEOK is a solid defensive yield pick.