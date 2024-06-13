RHJ

Concerns over climate change and the urgent need for clean and renewable energy are at an all-time high. A transformation of the sustainable energy market has started. And you can't have a future of sustainable energy without uranium. There's nothing else out there which comes close. So why not consider investing in those companies that mine it? That's what the Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ) does on the mid and small-cap side. It provides investors with an opportunity to gain exposure to the growth potential of uranium miners and explorers.

A Look At The Holdings

URNJ currency has 32 holdings, with some fairly large exposure in the top 5 positions, which constitute a whopping 56% of the fund. This, while concerning, might make sense just given that there are many companies here with small market caps, which would in turn make the fund more volatile than it already is on liquidity/volume risk.

SprottETFs.com

The top 3 positions are good examples of what you're buying into. Paladin Energy Ltd. is engaged in the development, operation, exploration, and evaluation of uranium concentration mines. Paladin has uranium operations, development projects, and exploration projects in Namibia, Australia, and Canada, with its principal uranium mining project being the Langer Heinrich mine in Namibia. Denison Mines Corp is a Canada-based resource exploration company, whose principal business activities are processing exploration, evaluation, and exploration activities with a focus on uranium-bearing properties in Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd is a Canadian company involved in acquiring, exploring, and developing high-grade uranium projects, particularly the Rook I Project in the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, for the provision of clean energy. All of these companies, as you can tell, are pure-plays.

In terms of what the portfolio is tracking, it uses the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners Index, which is a proprietary index co-developed by Nasdaq and Sprott Asset Management LP, that tracks the performance of mid-, small-, and other-cap companies that own or explore for uranium or otherwise mine or trade in businesses related to uranium mining.

This is as pure-play as it gets from that standpoint. But be mindful of the word junior in the name of the fund, as over 60% is characterized as small-cap (under $2 billion). Lot of risks, and potential upsides when dealing with companies of this size.

YCharts.com

Peer Comparison

URNJ is the only pure-play junior uranium miners ETF, but it's not the only way to get exposure to this sector. Investors could also look at the Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM), a more diversified uranium ETF that includes junior as well as large-cap uranium miners in the constituents. When we look at the price ratio of URNM to URNJ, we find interestingly that the two have been in a wide range, but overall performed somewhat the same. It appears, whether on the larger side or not, there's no clear edge on which part to focus on market cap wise.

StockCharts.com

Pros and Cons

On the plus side, URNJ allows investors to be part of what should be strong upside potential for uranium through junior miners. Furthermore, the diversification of the portfolio across miners and explorers ensures that investors gain exposure to the overall uranium mining industry. Diversification can help lower the effects of company-specific risks associated with the mining industry, including problems with operations, regulatory issues, project delays, and others.

But there's no getting around the fact that the uranium juniors are volatile. Many launch with limited capital, which leaves them especially sensitive to the ups and downs of the capital markets and the specific challenges of the uranium mining industry. Adding to this complexity are the geopolitical risks, regulatory uncertainties, and environmental challenges that the uranium mining sector faces.

Conclusion

From a macro-perspective, the story of the clean energy transition is a strong one. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF is a strong fund to access the theme from a pure-play perspective, so long as you view it as more speculative given the part of the uranium mining cap-scale it focuses on. Junior uranium miners are a coming-of-age sector in the clean energy transition narrative, and I think this is a good fund to consider a small allocation in.