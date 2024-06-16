4 Ominous Signs Investors Insist On Ignoring

sergio34/iStock via Getty Images

Today, there are many ominous economic and market signs investors insist on ignoring as major market indices continue to hit all-time highs. Escalation with the proxy war in Ukraine, the continued deterioration in the commercial real estate sector, over $500 billion in 'unrealized losses' on banks' bond portfolios, a rising unemployment rate, increasing turmoil in the Middle East, and what looks like unfolding political upheaval in France are just a few of the items that don't make our primary 'worry list' right now. Here are four that do.

#1 - The Inverted Yield Curve

The yield curve has now been inverted longer than at any time in recorded U.S. history.

GFD, Deutsche Bank, Bloomberg

As you can see above, previous long duration streaks around inverted yield curves have not ended well for investors as in 1969, 1974, 1978 and 2000. Ironically, it is when the yield curve starts to uninvert that investors have to be particularly wary of, as that tends to happen as the country is heading directly into a recession and a bear market. The two-year and 10-year Treasury yield are inverted by nearly 50 bps currently. That is still a wide gap, but less than the over 100bps inversion they were at during the peak of this cycle. If that inversion falls to less than 25bps in the months ahead, concerns should grow that the probability of a recession is increasing.

#2 - There Is No Market Breadth

The market is extremely top-heavy and very reminiscent of the tail end of 1999 during the final stages of the Internet Boom. Last week was typical of the market action to this point in 2024. The NASDAQ powered to a 3.2% gain last week thanks to continued enthusiasm for all things AI related. The S&P 500 also had a more than respectable rise of 1.6%. However, a 'rising tide' certainly is not lifting all boats this year. And this was after the Magnificent Seven accounted for nearly two-thirds of the S&P 500's gains in 2023. Despite the NASDAQ's and S&P's rally last week, the small-cap Russell 2000 was actually off by more than one percent on the week. For the year, while the NASDAQ is up just over 17%, the Russell 2000 is slightly down here in 2024.

Seeking Alpha

This is not a sign of a healthy market. As of Thursday, the five largest tech stocks including NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOG) have accounted for just over 60% of the S&P 500's overall return this year. This hasn't happened since the Nifty Fifty stocks of the early 1970s. Spoiler alert, that era did not end up well for investors.

#3 - The Market Cap To GDP Ratio

One key sign on how extreme valuations have gotten in this market is the market cap of the overall market compared to the nation's GDP. As can you see below, this ratio has never been higher.

Goldman Sachs Investment Research

To put in perspective, it is significantly higher than it was at the height of the Internet Boom just before that era went completely bust. One can also argue persuasively the country and the economy were much stronger in the late 1990s than they are now. The nation enjoyed a couple of years of balance budgets near the turn of the century, and the federal debt was under $6 trillion at the end of 1999. The Cold War also was over resulting in 'peace dividend', China was still an economic pipsqueak and Russia was consumed with internal chaos following the fall of the Soviet Union.

TED

In addition, the Baby Boomers were in their prime earning years and the labor participation rate in 1999 was 66.4%, nearly 400bps higher than it is currently. The birth of the internet was helping trigger a boom in productivity as well. If equities could not sustain a significantly lower market cap to GDP ratio then given that robust backdrop, why should investors expect stocks to do so now with much worse economic conditions?

TED

#4 - Where Are The Profits?

S&P 500 profits rose 14% on a year-over-year basis in the fourth quarter of last year. However, stripping out the contributions of the seven largest tech stocks, profits were actually down nine percent from the same period in the prior year. It was the same in the first quarter, where headline profits were up six percent with the Magnificent Seven, but down two percent without them. Again, this is not a sign of a healthy market or economy.

Being a libertarian, I am a big fan of Reagan's admonishment that nine of the most dangerous words in the English language are 'I'm from the government and I'm here to help'. As an investor over the past four decades, I have found that the most dangerous phrase that consistently causes substantial shareholder losses in the end is 'It is different this time'.

And as economist Herbert Stein famously quipped, 'If something cannot go on forever, it will stop'. So, whether this market bubble ends next month, the following quarter or in 2025 is impossible to project. However, it will end, and most likely painfully so. Therefore, 'caveat emptor' is the phrase I leave all investors with.