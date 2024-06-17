jetcityimage

One of the biggest turnaround rallies we've seen this year is Carvana (NYSE:CVNA). After spending more than a year in the penalty box for slower car sales and massive holes in profitability, the used car e-commerce platform, the largest in its space and once best known for its futuristic "car vending machines" has achieved a substantial turnaround in both growth and profitability this year.

Investors have rewarded the stock with more than a 2x appreciation in the stock year to date. Amid these multi-year highs, however, it's appropriate to take some level of caution.

Data by YCharts

I wrote a neutral opinion on Carvana earlier this year in January, when the stock was trading at just $40 per share. At the time, I had touted encouraging signals from rising GPU levels, but expressed skepticism over Carvana's ability to grow in a tough macro environment where many consumers are penny-pinching and delaying large purchases (like vehicles).

Though I regret not having been more bullish earlier in the year, now at share prices above $100, I find it difficult to justify anything other than a neutral opinion on Carvana.

We'll go through the reasons why Carvana spiked, but my ultimate take after considering the stock's current valuation is still to remain on the sidelines.

Return to unit growth with positive per-unit economics

Carvana's most significant update in its Q1 earnings print, released in early May and the main driver behind the year-to-date spike, was its surprising return to unit growth against all odds.

Carvana Q1 retail unit sales (Carvana Q1 shareholder letter)

Q1 unit sales of 91.9k grew 21% sequentially and 16% y/y. Carvana's revenue in Q1, meanwhile, also grew 17% y/y to $3.06 billion, smashing Wall Street's expectations of $2.69 billion (or just 3% y/y growth).

A couple more notes that are impressive to mention. First, Carvana actually reduced advertising spend in Q1 sequentially versus Q4, despite the massive sequential unit growth. Note as well that average inventory on the Carvana site dwindled to 13 days in March, which the company cited as an all-time low.

The company is also expecting that Q2 y/y growth rates will sequentially improve from Q1:

Carvana Q1 shareholder letter (Carvana Q2 outlook)

The catalysts that Carvana believes can drive further growth in Q2 and beyond include improved supply (as the company noted tightness in in-stocks in March), coupled with seasonal strength as we head into the summer driving season (potentially unleashing pent-up demand).

To top it off, Carvana is also executing this growth profitably. GPU, or gross profit per unit, rose to an all-time high of $6,432 for the company:

Carvana GPU trends (Carvana Q1 shareholder letter)

The boost in GPU was driven by higher dealer margins (industry-wide, the spreads between acquisition cost and retail sales price widened), Carvana's increased reconditioning capacity, and favorable transportation costs.

Infrastructure in place to achieve 3x greater scale

Perhaps what excited investors more than Carvana's immediate-term growth rates, however, was its disclosure that it had enough capacity to support up to 3x greater scale.

Carvana notched a 7.7% adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter, which represented a high for the company. Nominally, the company's $235 million of adjusted EBITDA in Q1 represented a significant turning point for the company as it edged out over $190 million of cash spent on capex and interest expenses, which will eventually position the company to start paying down its heavy mound of debt.

Investors are closely watching the company's bottom line to provide support for its valuation. Management believes that it has invested enough into its infrastructure to boost its unit sales by up to 3x, per the chart below:

Carvana capacity underutilization (Carvana Q1 shareholder letter)

Of course, this represents significant growth for Carvana that is likely to take years to achieve. It's not entirely unreasonable given the annual volume of U.S. used car sales (according to Carvana, 36 million used cars changed hands domestically in 2023, giving the company just about a 1% market share if we annualize its ~92k unit sales in Q1). The company believes that its Q1 growth, which was already healthy at 16% y/y, was constrained by available supply. Per CFO Mark Jenkins' remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

This unit and revenue growth was more than we targeted, given our continued focus on profitability initiatives entering the year. That said, our teams have handled it well, and responded to increased sales, while also demonstrating leverage on operations expenses. We are excited by this and believe there's more to come. Our growth in Q1 has had multiple impacts on our inventory. First, our results in Q1 demonstrated how efficient our nationally pooled inventory can be. In March, the average car we sold was only visible to customers on our website for 13 days before being purchased, nearing our all-time monthly low on this metric. Second, our inventory is currently smaller than we would like, resulting in less selection available to our customers. All else content, we believe this is negatively impacting our sales volumes today. To respond, our teams have begun increasing production across the country. In the near-term, our focus will remain on growing production to increase selection to more optimal levels for our customers."

The company believes that at a 3x scale on its, operating leverage on overhead can deliver 330bps of additional margin expansion, and on top of other quantifiable opportunities including advertising leverage, the company can deliver up to 440bps of margin expansion.

The company's long-term financial model, meanwhile, calls for up to a 13.5% EBITDA margin.

Valuation and key takeaways

Now that we've seen the good news; however, we have to cautiously ask ourselves: how much of this strength is already priced into Carvana's stock after its massive run-up this year?

At current share prices near $103, Carvana trades at a $20.88 billion market cap. After we net off the $327 million of cash and restricted cash on Carvana's most recent balance sheet against $5.82 billion of debt, the company's resulting enterprise value is $26.37 billion.

Meanwhile, for next fiscal year FY25, Wall Street analysts are expecting Carvana to generate $14.18 billion in revenue, or 14% y/y growth. Even if we generously assume the company can hit a 10% adjusted EBITDA margin on that revenue (representing more than 2 points of expansion versus Q1, and noting that the bulk of the company's quantifiable margin expansion opportunities lie in tripling unit volumes), the company's FY25 adjusted EBITDA would be $1.42 billion and its valuation would stand at 18.6x EV/FY25 adjusted EBITDA.

To me, there's not much juice left to squeeze in the Carvana rally, and the rest will be a "wait and see" story on how quickly Carvana can deliver the scale it's aiming to achieve. My recommendation remains to stay on the sidelines and invest elsewhere.