One of my earliest articles on artificial intelligence ("AI") on Seeking Alpha’s site was on Sept 22, 2020, entitled “Nvidia Needs ARM To Revitalize Its AI Goals.” In 2024, we see that Qualcomm (QCOM) is dominating the processor market for PCs and smartphones as AI to the edge gains steam. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is Arm-based.

Much of my article discussed AI processors and compared them to Nvidia Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) products, which I want to expand and update from that analysis nearly four years ago.

Data Centers Are Getting the Press, But Are Not The Only Game In Town

The strong demand for AI in data centers is a primary driver of the AI hardware market, reflecting the critical need for robust computational power to manage and process vast datasets and complex AI tasks. As organizations increasingly rely on data analytics and machine learning to enhance decision-making and operational efficiencies, the adoption of advanced GPUs and specialized AI processors in data centers has surged.

Expanding beyond the data center, which had a 57% share of the AI market in 2023 as shown in Chart 1, AI technology is being integrated across various other sectors like healthcare, automotive, financial services, and retail, showcasing its versatility and broad impact.

In healthcare, AI enhances diagnostic tools, predictive analytics, and personalized medicine (13%)

In the automotive sector, AI powers autonomous driving and advanced driver-assistance systems ("ADAS") (11%)

The financial sector leverages AI for fraud detection, algorithmic trading, and automating customer service (9%)

In retail, AI optimizes inventory management, customer insights, and personalized marketing (8%).

The Information Network

Chart 1

In 2028, there will be a slight movement away from data centers to the financial and retail sectors, and importantly for new applications as the benefits of AI are utilized, as shown in Chart 2.

The Information Network

Chart 2

Processor Types

As I noted in my above SA Article:

“In 1999, Nvidia invented the GPU (graphical processing unit) and launched the GeForce256, which offered superior three-dimensional graphics quality. Since 2014, Nvidia has diversified its business, focusing on four markets: gaming, professional visualization, data centers, and auto. Nvidia is also now focused on artificial intelligence.”

Four years ago, as I noted, Nvidia is “now focused on artificial intelligence.” Today, Nvidia is the dominant force in the sector and its GPU’s are the dominant chip type. GPUs are highly effective in AI tasks due to their ability to handle vast amounts of parallel computations, making them essential for processing extensive datasets and complex algorithms.

FPGAs excel by offering customizable hardware that can be reprogrammed to meet the specific needs of AI applications, and as the name applies, they are Field Programmable Gate Arrays, delivering both flexibility and real-time performance.

ASICs are-built for particular AI functions, like the name says it applies to Application Specific Integrated Circuits that excel in providing peak performance and energy efficiency. An example is Google’s (GOOG) TPUs that are tailored for neural network processing.

NPUs (Network Processing Units) are designed specifically for neural network tasks, and as a result, boost the speed and efficiency of AI operations considerably.

CPUs (Central Processing Units), primarily used as the main processor in a PC, handle a broad range of computing tasks and manage AI workloads alongside other tasks in a system.

Chart 3 shows the share of AI processors by type in 2023 based on Revenues. GPU’s dominated the sector with a 96% share, according to The Information Networks report is entitled "Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G, Automotive, and Memory Chips."

The Information Network

Chart 3

Nvidia Dominates the Entire AI Sector

Not only do GPU AI processors dominate the AI processor sector with a 96% share in 2023 (Chart 3) Nvidia has a 92% share of revenues of all suppliers, as shown in Chart 4. Importantly, Nvidia’s dominance is not only focused on data centers because as shown above in Chart 1 above, data centers made up just 54% of the AI processor market in 2023.

In this section, I will analyze why GPUs dominate and why Nvidia dominates.

The Information Network

Chart 4

GPUs are poised to continue their dominance in the AI hardware sector, primarily because their architecture is best suited for parallel processing - ideal for the matrix and vector computations central to AI tasks. This considerably hastens the training of deep learning models.

Nvidia continues to introduce advanced processors, sometimes despite U.S. sanctions which block exports to China of successful H100 GPUs, capable of up to 30x the performance of the previous generation, A100. Importantly, Nvidia will bring out a new family of AI chips every year. The next one, called Rubin, will ship in 2026.

But the main reason for the dominance of Nvidia is its comprehensive CUDA platform, which provides developers with robust tools and libraries that optimize AI applications. Launched in 2007, CUDA (Compute Unified Device Architecture) allows developers to leverage the parallel processing capabilities of Nvidia GPUs for non-graphics workloads using C/C++. Nvidia's exclusive CUDA ecosystem has become a wide moat, forcing international hardware and software competitors to form alliances to challenge the CUDA’s dominance

The broad adoption of GPUs is further fostered by the integration with major AI frameworks such as TensorFlow and PyTorch, which are optimized for CUDA and simplifies and accelerates AI development. As a result, Nvidia and GPUs remain at the forefront of AI hardware choices.

Investor Takeaway

At present, it seems unlikely that any new companies will rise to become a major player in the GPU market alongside Nvidia. Even Intel (INTC), a powerhouse in the chip industry, has struggled to produce a high-end GPU that appeals to gaming enthusiasts. Intel’s next attempt at a discrete GPU is planned for 2025. This underscores Nvidia’s stronghold in the GPU market, with minimal competition expected soon.

GPUs are ideal for managing the extensive calculations required by Large Language Models (LLMs) like GPT-3, which involves training on a massive number of parameters—175 billion in the case of GPT-3. Nvidia has strategically secured its dominance in this area through the development and expansion of the CUDA software platform. CUDA provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary libraries, compilers, frameworks, and development tools that AI professionals rely on to construct their models. Importantly, CUDA is exclusive to Nvidia GPUs, creating significant switching costs for customers and reinforcing Nvidia's competitive advantage.

Even if a competitor could develop a GPU comparable to Nvidia's, the code and models built on CUDA may not easily transfer to a different GPU. This gives Nvidia a substantial advantage. Nvidia faces minimal competition in this arena. Therefore, any company engaged in LLM development risks falling behind as they await alternatives, while Nvidia continues to dominate the field.

I continue to rate Nvidia Corporation stock a Buy.