Once a company is in the penalty box, it's difficult to get out. Yext (NYSE:YEXT) has been in this position for years: the customer engagement data platform has been struggling to hold on to its client base and prove that it has a path to return to growth.

Year to date, shares of Yext have lost more than 10% of their value, deeply underperforming the broader S&P 500. Losses picked up further steam after the company's disastrous Q1 earnings print, as well as the company's announcement that it would be acquiring a company called Hearsay Systems. In my view, there's more downside left to go.

I last wrote a neutral opinion on Yext in April, when the stock was still trading closer to $5.50. Since then, Yext has unveiled a lot of incremental news, including the acquisition of Hearsay, a Q1 earnings print that showed continued declines in ARR, and a major restructuring program.

First, I'll acknowledge that there are some positives. Factoring in the impacts of the layoffs, the company is now expecting adjusted EBITDA of $65-$67 million this year, which is nearly a ~10% increase at the midpoint from a prior outlook that called for $61 million in adjusted EBITDA at the midpoint. It's also calling for a sustained mid-20s adjusted EBITDA margin going forward, once the full benefit of this restructuring is baked in.

But at the same time, to me, Yext is struggling to find direction. The fact that it's acquiring a company and downsizing its own operations is a confusing move. Hearsay is a platform that focuses on client interactions and social media engagement solely in the financial services space - and though terms of the acquisition weren't announced, I'm not of the opinion that deeper expertise in financial services will help overcome the malaise that Yext is suffering on the top line.

Here are the core red flags that we should keep in mind:

Continued declines in revenue and ARR are pitching a clear story of a software product that is losing relevance.

Alternatives including DIY abound.

Macro headwinds will continue to punish Yext.

For several quarters now, the company has used a weak macro as the excuse for why deals are lagging and pushing. These conditions plus weak execution will continue to plague Yext's top line. Can we believe rosy projections? The company is expecting 20%+ adjusted EBITDA margins, even when its current margin profile is in decline. Layoffs can only help so much if the top line continues to decay.

All in all, the outlook for Yext has severely weakened, and I'm downgrading the stock to a sell rating. Move to the sidelines and invest elsewhere.

Q1 download

Let's now parse through Yext's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

Yext Q1 results (Yext Q1 shareholder letter)

Yext's revenue declined -4% y/y to $96.0 million, missing Wall Street's expectations of $96.3 million. This was also a worse decline than -1% y/y in Q4.

Adding insult to injury: the company continued to lose ARR, both on a y/y and sequential basis. Quarter-end ARR of $382.6 million represented a loss of -$4.8 million sequentially, and was down -4% y/y: at the same clip as revenue declines.

Yext ARR (Yext Q1 shareholder letter)

Retention trends also appeared to get worse. Dollar-based net retention rates in Q1 clocked in at 91%, a multi-quarter low, and worse than 92% in Q4 and 96% in the year-ago Q1:

Yext retention trends (Yext Q1 shareholder letter)

The company notes that it's "not getting any easier" to convert pipeline into true demand. Per CEO Michael Walrath's remarks on the Q&A portion of the Q1 earnings call:

I think what we're seeing and what we hear from our peers is, it's certainly not getting any easier to convert demand, budget constraints, deal cycles. It's all still there. And the other thing that's happening there is, as we go through renewal cycles, we're being very intentional about making sure that we're solidifying the relationship with the customer, that we're setting ourselves up for future upsells, and that we're building a stronger relationship with the customer. So all of those things are going to challenge bookings, and they're going to challenge retention. one of the things we talked about in March is that we had planned a pretty significant sales capacity ramp early in the year. As we saw how the quarter was playing out and how sort of challenging some of these headwinds were, we did grow our sales capacity, but we certainly slowed down the pace of hiring a bit. And I think part of what's flowing through on the full year is just a different set of assumptions about how fast we build that sales capacity and how fast we can convert the demand."

The company noted in its Q1 shareholder letter that it continues to expect mid-single digit y/y ARR growth by the end of FY25: but to me, with the demand environment this unstable, that's not a hope that we can count on.

The other Yext promise that we have to be skeptical on is its adjusted EBITDA outlook. Again, we remind investors that the company is expecting a mid-20s adjusted EBITDA margin by the second half of FY25: but in the most recent quarter, adjusted EBITDA margins lost 450bps y/y to 10.0%:

Yext adjusted EBITDA (Yext Q1 shareholder letter)

Yext's decision to lay off 12% of its headcount will help, but there are also offsetting factors to blunt those benefits: dis-economies of scale from ARR and revenue declines, plus the acquisition of Hearsay Systems and all of its expenses. In my view, Yext is set up to disappoint us.

Valuation and key takeaways

The only thing that Yext continues to have going for it is a cheap valuation. At current share prices hovering around $5, Yext trades at a market cap of $638.8 million. After we net off the $246.1 million of cash on the company's most recent balance sheet (at the very least, Yext has a respectable cash trove with no debt against it), the company's resulting enterprise value is $392.7 million.

Assuming that Yext can hit the new $66 million adjusted EBITDA midpoint guidance target for the year, the company trades at just 5.9x EV/FY25 adjusted EBITDA - a low multiple that, in my view, appropriately reflects a myriad of risks working against the company.

With continued ARR erosion and no near-term catalysts to lift Yext's growth rates, I'd drop this stock and look elsewhere.