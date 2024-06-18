Yext: Continued ARR Erosion Is A Major Red Flag (Rating Downgrade)

Jun. 18, 2024 10:00 AM ETYext, Inc. (YEXT) Stock
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.07K Followers

Summary

  • Yext is struggling to retain clients and show growth, which has led to a tremendous share price decline.
  • The company's recent decision to acquire Hearsay Systems, while simultaneously laying off 12% of its own staff, may lead to confusion and not produce margin gains.
  • YEXT stock is trading cheaply at ~6x adjusted EBITDA, but there are too many risks here to bank on this stock. Downgrading to sell.

Yext headquarters in New York City, NY, USA

JHVEPhoto

Once a company is in the penalty box, it's difficult to get out. Yext (NYSE:YEXT) has been in this position for years: the customer engagement data platform has been struggling to hold on to its client base and

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.07K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About YEXT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on YEXT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
YEXT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News