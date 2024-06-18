LeoPatrizi/E+ via Getty Images

Apogee Therapeutics: Analyzing the Recent Decline Amidst Innovations

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) stock has taken a breather since my last check in March. APG777, their Phase 1 SQ monoclonal antibody targeting IL-13, was the primary focus at the time. The biologic's Phase 1 data showed that it could be dosed as infrequently as every three to six months. This would be a significant improvement over Sanofi's (SNY) multibillion-dollar Dupixent monthly dosing.

I recommended a "buy," but advocated to "slowly accumulate a position, utilizing cost-averaging strategies to mitigate short-term risks." APGE has since fallen by 34%, while the S&P 500 Index (SP500) is up 7.7%.

Data by YCharts

Let us take a closer look to see if there are any fundamental changes in APGE that warrant a 1/3 cut, or if it is just the volatility that comes with biotechnology investing.

Apogee raised $420 million in capital at $62/share just days after my article, which came as no surprise to me despite an already comfortable cash runway.

However, given the recent stock rally and the costs associated with developing therapeutics for chronic and prevalent conditions like AD, it would not surprise me to see Apogee raise some capital here.

Looking back, this was a good move, as APGE stock has since tumbled back to $38 per share.

In Apogee's Q1 update, the company noted the progress of APG777, which has advanced to a Phase 2 clinical trial (NCT06395948) in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis [AD]. Proof-of-concept data (16 weeks) is expected in 2H 2025. Apogee also anticipates initiating a Phase 2 clinical trial in asthma next year. Both of these markets are considerably large. The AD market is anticipated to blossom to over $18 billion by 2032. The asthma market trumps that, presently, estimated to be valued at near $25 billion.

Whether Apogee's drug outperforms others, such as Dupixent, remains to be seen. We have seen previous examples of one drug favoring another due to provider and patient preferences for less frequent dosing. One of the best examples is Humira and Enbrel, two TNF-inhibitors used to treat rheumatoid arthritis. Humira's every-other-week dosing is preferred to Enbrel's weekly dosing. The migraine market has also been influenced by less frequent dosing, with medications such as Aimovig gaining popularity due to once-monthly dosing.

However, APG777 must demonstrate that it is not inferior (or has that perception) to Dupixent. The proof-of-concept data will provide critical insight. Until then, the company will not have much to report on their lead clinical candidate. A lack of major "catalysts" and a weaker biotech sector may be to blame for recent APGE weakness.

Apogee is also developing APG808, "a novel, SQ half-life extended mAb targeting IL-4Rα," for type 2 allergic diseases like asthma and COPD. APG808, too, is targeting Dupixent's market. After a clinical victory in COPD, Dupixent's peak annual revenue has been speculated to eclipse $20 billion.

APGE Stock Financial Health

Turning to their balance sheet, as of March 31, Apogee has $485.457 million in cash and cash equivalents and $330.739 in marketable securities. The company does not have any major liabilities. R&D and G&A expenses, or cash burn, totaled $28.716 million and $9.465 million, respectively, for Q1. As the company is not profitable, I will estimate its cash runway based on historical data. If we divide their most liquid assets (cash and marketable securities) by their quarterly operating expenses, this suggests a cash runway extending into 2028. However, investors should anticipate Apogee's operating costs to significantly rise in the coming years as they advance their clinical candidates into late-stage trials.

Five Questions, Risk/Reward Analysis, and Investment Recommendation

Author

To summarize, not much has changed since my last update in March. The company is making progress, with APG777 moving into Phase 2 trials. The $420 million raised in March was a wise decision given the high costs associated with testing biologics for common and chronic diseases such as atopic dermatitis and asthma. Given that APG777 is essentially an extended-release version of a validated MOA, clinical risks (in terms of efficacy) should be slightly reduced. The focus will be on how well the drug performs over extended dosing, as this will be a key differentiator from existing drugs such as Dupixent.

Author

My investment recommendation remains the same. APGE fits well into a barbell portfolio ("Buy"), in which an investor allocates 90% of funds to low-risk assets such as Treasuries and broad-market ETFs, with the remaining 10% allocated to high-risk/high-reward stocks such as APGE. This exposes an investor to upside while avoiding ruin. Investors may also benefit from continuing to accumulate this one, as the market is likely to be myopic and impatient given that the next major catalyst is more than a year away.