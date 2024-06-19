mirsad sarajlic/iStock via Getty Images

My Thesis

In my opinion, the recently published financial statements of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) for FY2024 clearly demonstrate to the market that the allegations made by Hindenburg Research a few months ago do not hold up in reality: The company continues to grow and expand into new markets. Considering the stated goals and how effectively the company has implemented its past objectives, I believe the potential undervaluation upside (i.e. growth potential) I calculated previously may actually be even greater this time based on what I see today.

My Reasoning

Let's get straight to the latest financial results. Freedom Holding has reported impressive financials for fiscal 2024 (from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024), showing consolidated revenue surging by 105.5% YoY to $1.64 billion, while net profit climbed by 82.4% YoY to $375 million, translating to EPS of $6.37 (+93.6% YoY). Such strong growth, along with its consistent performance from quarter to quarter, has helped the stock increase by over 6%. Fortunately for hidden-gem-seekers, the company remains relatively under-covered in the broader market, even among mid-cap stocks (I think the market's reaction could have been significantly more active if the stock had been more popular).

Seeking Alpha, Oakoff's notes added

Anyway, the holding's assets saw significant growth, increasing from $5 billion to $8.3 billion, marking a 63% rise. The rapid increase in assets, particularly within the financial sector that Freedom Finance operates in, is a very clear positive indicator of growth, in my opinion. If we look closely at the structure of assets that have grown the most over the specified period, we see that these include margin lending & brokerage receivables, issued loans, and the dollar amount of trading securities. That is, in general, nothing unusual: I don't see any red flags to worry about.

Now, a few words about the revenue structure.

FRHC's 10-K

FRHC's brokerage business contributed $617 million in revenue, up 60.4% from the prior year, with brokerage accounts increasing to 530,000 due to "organic growth and client migration" Commission income increased 35%, driven by an increase in retail brokerage clients and higher fees from payment processing and banking services. Banking revenues increased 151% to $615 million, with the client base expanding from 546,000 to 903,500. The Insurance segment generated $341 million, doubling YoY. In the table above, you can see a clear positive change in the 'Other' revenue: This segment, which was still negative last year, has turned positive and is very successful.

Over the fiscal year, FRHC integrated 13 new companies, such as Freedom Telecom and Freedom Media, and opened new offices in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Italy, and the Netherlands. The explanatory notes to the financial statements reveal that the company's growth in recent quarters is primarily attributed to organic expansion into new markets, including the aforementioned regions. However, it's not just the geographical reach that matters. Freedom Media and Freedom Telecom are, in my opinion, key assets for the future development of FRHC's ecosystem. Apparently, the new projects sound expensive in terms of future CAPEX. However, as indicated in the 10-K, the development of these projects has already been mainly financed through existing bond issues. Relative to the holding's equity on the balance sheet and the earnings it generates, it's clear to me that Freedom will not need to spend much.

We currently plan to finance our capital expenditures for this business area with a combination of own funds and borrowings, including vendor financing, including the proceeds of a $200 million U.S. dollar domestic bond placement on the AIX that we completed on December 19, 2023. As a further step in implementing our strategy to build a digital fintech ecosystem, on January 25, 2024, Freedom Telecom established a subsidiary, Freedom Media, in Kazakhstan for the purposes of providing media content to customers in Kazakhstan. Total capital expenditures required in connection with Freedom Media over the next five years are estimated to be approximately $54 million. We will finance our capital expenditures related to Freedom Media primarily using our own funds.

In recent years, Freedom Holding has significantly diversified its investments beyond financial services, investing over $100 million into promising startups in Kazakhstan such as Choco and Arbuz.kz, as well as acquiring the payment system PayBox (now rebranded as Freedom Pay). So a robust telecom infrastructure looks like an essential tool for the success of such an ambitious digital platform. Therefore, I see the addition of a telecom business in FRHC's ecosystem as a strategic necessity for their vision to develop a comprehensive super app that integrates all of their services. Together with the development of a local streaming platform, this move represents a significant evolution of FRHC's traditional financial services. So if the company, as I anticipate, doesn't need to spend significant funds on the development of this area and instead utilizes existing resources, shareholders will likely see substantial benefits - this strategic approach should positively impact the shareholder value.

As you might remember, Hindenburg's short report on Freedom Holding raised some concerns about the company's involvement in aiding customers, particularly Russian individuals, in evading sanctions. Hindenburg alleged that FRHC had neglected proper KYC and AML procedures, accepting large cash deposits without sufficient scrutiny. The company responded immediately to these allegations by engaging independent and reputable legal entities to conduct an internal investigation and independent audit. These consultants confirmed that the allegations against the holding were unfounded. As the results for the 2024 financial year show, the short sellers' allegations did not materialize. Moreover, I believe that the company's credibility has increased significantly following its rapid response and the commissioning of an independent audit. This is particularly evident in the West, where a few days ago the NASDAQ invited Timur Turlov, the CEO, to ring the closing bell on June 14:

NASDAQ, Oakoff's notes added

I, therefore, assume that the persistent negative perception as "a target for short sellers" among market participants will continue to diminish (if there's any such perception left). This gradual shift in sentiment should reduce the potential discount currently applied to the company's valuation. To determine the relevance and extent of this discount, let's value the company based on the latest data.

When discussing the valuation of FRHC, it's important to understand that a comparative valuation is a real challenge. In the Central Asian region, it's difficult to find a direct peer; the company that is most similar in terms of strategic vision is probably Kaspi (OTC:KSPI), which is also traded on the NASDAQ with a market cap of over 5 times the size of Freedom Holding. The problem with such a comparison, however, is that Kaspi is primarily a commercial bank and an e-commerce marketplace, which creates an ecosystem of a very different kind. In contrast, Freedom Holding focuses on commercial banking, brokerage services, insurance, fintech, and a range of diversified businesses. Nevertheless, the growth rates of the two companies appear to be comparable, while their recent stock price performances and current valuation multiples differ significantly.

YCharts data, Oakoff's compilation YCharts, Oakoff's compilation

The charts show several important points. First, Freedom Holding's revenue growth significantly outpaces that of Kaspi. However, Freedom Holding's net profit has declined sharply due to the events of 2022 (the war between Russia and Ukraine), which forced the company to urgently reorganize and restructure its business and partially sell some business units to its managers. These challenges severely impacted the momentum of net profit. Nevertheless, sales growth remained strong and even accelerated, looking exponential today. Freedom's return on capital employed also lagged behind that of Kaspi, probably due to the restructuring efforts, but it's showing positive momentum recently and the gap between the two curves is gradually narrowing. In terms of EBITDA margins, although both companies face their own challenges, FRHC's margins are significantly higher compared to those of Kaspi.

Amid all these points, Kaspi appears slightly cheaper than Freedom in terms of the price-to-earnings TTM ratio. However, FRHC is twice as cheap as Kaspi in terms of the price-to-book ratio. This discrepancy can be attributed to recent events and the differences in their business models (as I said, Freedom Holding focuses more on financial services, which explains its lower price-to-book ratio compared to Kaspi, which has a broader ecosystem).

Another critical point is the limited analyst coverage of Freedom Holding. Few analysts cover the stock, and on platforms like Seeking Alpha, there are no revenue and EPS forecasts for fiscal years 2024 and 2025. Instead, we only see TTM metrics, which seem pretty low to me, no matter how they compare to Kaspi's.

Seeking Alpha, FRHC's Valuation

I propose to make similar calculations as I did in my previous article on the stock. Let's assume that Freedom Holding experiences a projected decline in the price-to-earnings ratio to reach the median of the sector. Specifically, I'm assuming a multiple contraction from 14.55x to 13.77x, a reduction of ~5.35%. If we also assume that the net income growth rate slows from nearly 94% to 40% (my base case assumption), then the implied EPS should be around $8.92. With an exit multiple of 13.77, the target price at the end of 2025 would be $122.80. This corresponds to an upside potential of 50.4% compared to the current market price. So, according to my updated calculations, the growth potential of Freedom Holding stock has increased significantly following the latest financials and corporate events.

Risks To My Thesis

If you're considering investing in FRHC stock, you should be aware of some potential risks. First off, even taking into account that the results of the external review FRHC held recently were positive, a major risk is regulatory scrutiny. I mean, the allegations made by Hindenburg Research and the subsequent investigation could attract the attention of the authorities, which isn't good for the prospective FRHC's price action. Another major risk is reputational damage. Even if the company is cleared of any wrongdoing, the mere association with the allegations can damage its reputation, potentially making the discount to its valuation exist longer. When discussing valuation, it's also important to admit that my calculations could be wrong. This applies both to the estimate of future ESP and to the assumptions about next year's P/E multiple. If next year's multiple is lower than I predicted or if year-on-year EPS growth falls below 40%, my conclusions may be too optimistic.

Finally, potential business disruptions and market restrictions pose significant risks. Litigation could distract management from its day-to-day operations and strategic objectives and impair the company's ability to effectively execute its growth plans. Although diversifying the business outside the brokerage industry is a good strategy, the market size in Central Asia is relatively limited. Efforts to expand into European markets could prove very difficult and limit the company's growth potential.

Your Takeaway

In my last article, published at the end of February 2024, the stock was trading at $77.28, and I believed it was undervalued by ~24.5%. As recent financial results have shown, I underestimated the upside potential of Freedom Holding stock. Given the latest developments, the growth potential of FRHC stock is probably at least twice as high as I initially thought. The company has shown consistent growth in recent quarters, has successfully proven that the short seller's allegations were likely false, and has promising plans for future expansion.

In my view, Freedom Holding is a high-quality company with robust growth potential. The firm's expansion plans look promising, and its ecosystem could become one of the most extensive and effective in the Central Asian region. If the company continues to implement its expansion plans toward the European markets at the same pace as before, my current model, which assumes a 50% increase in the stock price, may turn out to be actually too pessimistic.

Despite the many risks associated with FRHC, I have decided to update my rating and maintain my "Buy" recommendation on the stock today.

Good luck with your investments!