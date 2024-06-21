Kyryl Gorlov

One of the tricky things about investing is that, even when you have a company that looks fairly valued or perhaps a bit pricey, shares of that company can continue to rise. A good example of this can be seen by looking at a firm by the name of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC). For those not familiar with the company, it operates as a business that provides customers with industrial tools, services, technology, and various other solutions. In particular, the company provides branded tools, cylinders, pumps, hydraulic torque wrenches, highly engineered heavy lifting technologies, and more. It also provides customers with technicians for maintenance and other services.

Normally, this is the kind of company that I would find very appealing. Having said that, back when I last wrote about the firm in the middle of March of this year, I found myself unimpressed by the business. Financial performance leading up to that point had been mixed and, relative to similar companies, the stock looked pricey. This ultimately led me to rate the company a "hold" to reflect my view at the time that the stock would be unlikely to outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future. Since then, shares have actually nearly doubled what the market has seen, jumping 10% compared to the 5.6% rise seen by the S&P 500 (SP500).

This performance is even though revenue continues to be a problem for the business. Sales declined in the most recent quarter, but investors had no problem with that because of improvements in the company's bottom line. Guidance for this year actually calls for overall performance to be better than it was last year. But this doesn't change the fact that shares are rather pricey.

The good news is that we are due to see additional earnings data come out, with that data covering the third quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. That information is expected to come out after the market closes on June 24th. If management can report some impressive results, it's possible that my mindset could change. But until that time comes, I think that keeping the firm rated a "hold" is logical.

Understanding mixed results

When I last wrote about Enerpac Tool Group earlier this year, we only had data covering through the first quarter of 2024. That data now extends through the second quarter as well. During that quarter, revenue for the business came in at $138.4 million. That's down 2.5% compared to the $142 million the company generated one year earlier. According to management, this drop was driven by the sale of the Cortland Industrial operations that the business had previously owned. This alone caused a $6 million hit to revenue. Actual organic revenue for the company that ignores this sale would have risen by about 2%.

While a decline in sales is always unfortunate to see, a decline in revenue caused by an asset divestiture is great when that is paired up with organic revenue growth. Because it means that the drop was a planned, one-time event. And excluding that, performance would have been higher year over year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

With revenue rising, you might normally expect a decline in profits. However, that was not what we ultimately saw. Net income for the firm more than doubled year over year, jumping from $7.2 million to $17.9 million. The company benefited rather significantly from an increase in its gross profit margin from 49.6% to 51.6%. While this may not seem like a big disparity, when applied to the revenue generated in the most recent quarter alone, that would be an extra $2.8 million to the company's bottom line. Even more significant was a drop in selling, general, and administrative costs from 36.7% of sales to only 29.4%. This decline would have been responsible for another $10.1 million in benefits to the company's bottom line.

This actually justifies a little more detail. You see, starting in March 2022, the company has been focused on cutting certain expenses. In particular, it is focusing on adopting a lean operating approach that promotes efficiency across the board. Management dubbed this program ASCEND. Throughout the life of the program, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year, the company is allocating between $70 million and $75 million to boost efficiency. The result should be operating profit improvements totaling between $50 million and $60 million on an annualized basis.

By the end of last year, the firm had invested about $60 million toward this initiative alone, realizing about $54 million in annualized benefits as a result. This is on top of another initiative launched in June 2022 that would see another $6 million to $10 million invested in improvements, with that range ultimately being moved up to between $10 million and $15 million, with the end goal of cutting costs even further.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Clearly, this plan is showing great signs of success. Other profitability metrics have followed a similar trajectory. Operating cash flow, for instance, went from negative $9.8 million in the second quarter of 2023 to positive $16 million in the second quarter of this year. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we would get a rise from $14.1 million to $25.1 million. Lastly, EBITDA for the firm managed to grow from $32.2 million to $34.3 million.

As illustrated by the chart above, financial performance for the first half of 2024 as a whole relative to the same time in 2023 shows a very similar trend. Revenue fell, but all the company's cash flow metrics improved alongside the improvement in net income. The most impressive of these changes, to me, was adjusted operating cash flow. It managed to nearly double from $27.3 million to $51.3 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to the 2024 fiscal year in its entirety, management expects EBITDA of between $142 million and $152 million. Operating cash flow, meanwhile, is expected to be between $72 million and $87 million. Using midpoint estimates, this gets us readings of $147 million and $79.5 million, respectively. Using these figures, I then valued the company as shown in the chart above. Then, taking the 2024 figures, I compared the company to five similar firms as shown in the table below.

Using each of these two valuation metrics, I found that four of the five companies ended up being cheaper than our target. In addition to this, I would like to point out that shares look anything but cheap on an absolute basis. So this is doubly discouraging.

Company Price/Operating Cash Flow EV/EBITDA Enerpac Tool Group 25.9 14.6 Barnes Group (B) 26.2 13.9 Hillman Solutions (HLMN) 7.9 12.6 Kennametal (KMT) 6.5 8.2 Standex International (SXI) 18.7 15.0 Tennant Company (TNC) 11.4 10.2 Click to enlarge

This is not to imply that the picture cannot change for the better. As investors, it's imperative that we remain flexible and open to new data as it comes in. Unfortunately, I doubt that the new data that management will be announcing later this month will show a large enough improvement to justify further upside. For the third quarter of 2024, analysts are forecasting sales of about $153 million. This would be down from the $156.3 million reported one year earlier. But again, this will likely be comprised of a drop caused by the aforementioned divestiture that would be offset to some extent by organic growth.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

On the bottom line, analysts are expecting earnings per share of $0.47. If this comes to fruition, it would represent an increase from the $0.30 per share reported the same time last year. This would take net profits up from $17 million to $25.7 million. There are no estimates that I could find regarding other profitability metrics. But in the table above, you can see what these metrics were for the third quarter of 2023. Likely, these metrics will come in quite a bit higher than what they did last year. Though by how much is anybody's guess.

Takeaway

As always, I remain open-minded when it comes to opportunities and how their prospects could change. But the fact remains that shares of Enerpac Tool Group look quite pricey at this point. I understand that the market is assigning a high value to the improvements being made by management. And those improvements will certainly add value for investors down the road.

Having said that, even with most of those improvements realized as of this writing, Enerpac Tool Group Corp. shares look expensive, both on an absolute basis and relative to similar enterprises. While analysts seem optimistic about earnings, I don't expect to see a large enough improvement to justify further market-beating upside. In fact, I would even argue that a downgrade might be warranted if the stock moves up much further than where it is.