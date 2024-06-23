Focused On Income? 3 Deep Value Stocks To Add To Your Portfolio

JamesBrey

Introduction

When I talk to my military friends about dividend investing, they always seem to brush off the idea of it, instead electing to invest in physical properties. To me, investing for income is much easier than spending most of your time managing properties.

While it may seem boring for some, I find it to be very exciting, especially when you get to scoop up great dividend stocks at attractive bargains. And as a result of higher interest rates, there are some quality companies you can still buy at a good price. In this article, I list 3 stocks to give your income portfolio a boost.

Why Invest For Income?

As previously mentioned, income investing has always been a very attractive strategy for me. Aside from cash hitting your brokerage account, you can also set up your portfolio to emulate different pay periods. Most companies typically pay on a quarterly basis and if you do it correctly, you can invest in different companies in different sectors to pay you at different times.

This is something I have done over the past few years to emulate my military paycheck. Getting paid bi-weekly only to retire and have to wait a whole month to get paid is something I always thought about. So, I elected to invest in companies to pay me not only in different months, but different weeks as well.

While this is never a guarantee as companies can change when they choose to pay their dividends, their pay schedule typically remains the same, give or take a few days difference.

For instance, the three stocks listed in this article have already paid dividends. One in the month of April, and the other two in the month of May. All within a month of each other. So, for a military retiree, instead of getting paid once in a month span, I get paid four times. And that is why I find income investing so attractive. Without further ado, let's get into the 3 stocks I think are great bargains currently.

#1 Verizon (VZ)

First up on the list is Verizon. One of the big 3, VZ is the epitome of an income stock. Some investors may not prefer to hold telecom stocks, as they are typically associated with high debt. Moreover, this does add a higher risk profile for your portfolio, especially considering the high interest rate environment. But still, most of them make great companies for investors looking strictly for income.

If you can buy a company that offers potential growth, then so be it. But with these three stocks, investors shouldn't expect much of that going forward. Of course, past performance doesn't predict future performance.

Aside from being one of the big 3 and an essential part of consumers' everyday lives, Verizon has a respectable dividend track record with increases along the way. Below you can see VZ's long streak of dividend increases to go with a very safe payout ratio of less than 60%. They also managed to increase their free cash flow from $2.3 billion to $2.7 billion year-over-year during their latest quarter, thanks to lower CAPEX.

Seeking Alpha

Additionally, they have been making progress, further strengthening their balance sheet. They managed to deleverage down from 2.7x to 2.6x. Not significant progress, but nevertheless progress. And this is important as companies with a strong balance sheet enhance their dividend safety, giving them financial flexibility. Either to free up more capital to pay dividends, repurchase shares, or continue growing the business.

Furthermore, with a forward P/E of just 8.69x using the midpoint of guidance at the time of writing, investors get potential upside, likely in the back half of the year. With sentiment surrounding Verizon likely shifting positively, VZ is a bargain addition to your income-focused portfolio.

If Verizon returns to its normal 5-year multiple P/E of 10.39x over the next year and a half, this gives investors nearly 23% upside from the current price of $40. I suspect once interest rates start declining, VZ will reward investors with not only strong upside, but a dividend increase or two along the way as well.

FAST Graphs

#2 Kenvue (KVUE)

Number 2 is the newcomer on the list, Kenvue. The company spun-off from its parent (company) last year and although they are still in their growth phase, have delivered some solid results. Like Verizon, Kenvue is strictly an income play while waiting for potential upside, which may take some time as they are a newly spun-off company.

And although their yield is not as high as Verizon at roughly 4%, this is still a decent starting yield. They also own some of the strongest product brands, like Band-Aid, Motrin, Tylenol, and Listerine to name a few.

Listerine is 5x larger than their next competitor and Tylenol achieved their 7th consecutive quarter of share growth in the U.S., according to their latest earnings call. I don't know about you, but I bet most of us have KVUE's products inside our homes right now. For me personally, I don't like to use any other mouthwash aside from Listerine.

The company has faced headwinds as the current macro environment has placed downward pressures on consumers. But as previously mentioned, their products are still showing strong growth. Aside from that, their annualized dividend of $0.80 is attractive considering the share price. This is also protected by a safe payout ratio of less than 50%.

Seeking Alpha

And although they don't have a long dividend streak like Verizon, I suspect KVUE will continue growing its dividend for the foreseeable future. Moreover, their conservative payout ratio allows the company to reinvest back into itself to continue growing as a stand-alone business.

Their balance sheet was also strong with A credit rating and no debt maturing this year. Furthermore, they had $4 billion in liquidity available on the revolver. So, the consumer staple's balance sheet puts them in a comfortable position to not only grow the business, but the dividend as well.

The stock is up nearly 4% in the past week after briefly dropping below $18, it remains attractive here with a forward P/E of roughly 16x. Although they don't have a 5-year multiple, their 1-year multiple of 16.69x implies slight upside to their price target of nearly $21. Although I think KVUE takes some time to find its footing as a stand-alone company, they currently present an attractive entry point and investors get a well-covered dividend while they wait.

FAST Graphs

#3 Cisco Systems (CSCO)

I know Cisco has turned a lot of investors off, as some have called the company dead money for quite some time. And while their share price has disappointed, especially in comparison to other peers in the technology sector, the yield of 3.4% is attractive. Although they've lagged peers, the company has some strong potential, especially with the emergence of artificial intelligence.

Aside from the AI partnership with Lenovo, a Chinese technology company, CSCO also recently entered into a partnership with powerhouse NVIDIA (NVDA) to build AI clusters for the company. The tech giant has been entering into a slew of agreements with behemoths like Google (GOOG) and Canadian startup companies to capture the AI growth story as it has lagged peers for years. And despite some investors remaining skeptical, I think CSCO is a great long-term play.

Especially considering their strong fundamentals and well-covered dividend. Like Verizon, CSCO has a respectable track record of dividend increases, with the current dividend covered by a very low payout ratio and strong cash flows. During the recent quarter, CSCO saw their cash flows grow to $4 billion, up from $2.4 billion in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

Seeking Alpha

They also conduct frequent buybacks, further signifying to investors that CSCO's balance sheet remains strong. During their most recent quarter, they returned $2.9 billion through buybacks and dividends. And despite the recent Splunk acquisition adding a good chunk to their total debt, now standing at $33 billion, the company had ample liquidity with $19.5 billion in cash & investments. Moreover, even with the acquisition, their debt level is minimal in comparison to their market cap of $185 billion.

Lastly, the stock is attractively valued on a long-term basis at slightly above $47 a share. They recently hit a new 52-week low, dropping below $45 a share. Currently, they have a P/E of just 12.4x, which also makes them attractive. Considering their AI potential and strong dividend coverage, CSCO is a great income play while waiting for potential upside. Like Verizon, they offer double-digit upside at nearly 22%. And investors get paid a well-covered dividend while they wait.

FAST Graphs

Conclusion

All 3 stocks listed in this article not only pay well-covered dividends, but they give investors strong upside potential to their price targets over the next year and a half. If interest rates are much lower as anticipated by then, these three stocks could see even more upside. Furthermore, Wall Street currently rates all 3 as buys, signaling their upside potential and attractive valuations at the moment. If you're strictly an income investor, not worried much about growth currently, then these 3 companies can give you the best bang for your buck.