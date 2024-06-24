URTH: There Are More Affordable Ways To Achieve International Diversification

Jun. 24, 2024 5:53 AM ETiShares MSCI World ETF (URTH)VT, SPY, IXUS
Robert Wilson profile picture
Robert Wilson
398 Followers

Summary

  • iShares MSCI World ETF captures a strong mix of U.S. and developed market holdings, but the fund has a relatively high expense ratio.
  • There are multiple reasons to believe that international equities may outperform the U.S. market over the next decade, including current valuations, earnings, and macro-level risk factors.
  • Investors can achieve similar international diversification to URTH with lower fees by combining U.S. total market and developed market funds from Vanguard or Schwab.
  • URTH's exclusion of emerging markets provides more advantages than disadvantages due to the multiple unique emerging market risk factors.

Business World

ktsimage/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) is a hold due to mixed factors impacting the fund. While URTH captures a strong balance between U.S. and developed markets through its mix of cap-weighted holdings, the ETF has

This article was written by

Robert Wilson profile picture
Robert Wilson
398 Followers
Robert Wilson is an MBA graduate and independent financial coach. As a long-time personal investor, Robert has focused on ETFs and individual stocks with a blend between growth potential and dividend yield. An enthusiast in online entrepreneurship, Robert setup online businesses to pay for his undergraduate degree until he received a scholarship, covering the rest of tuition. Part of the Financial Independence, Retire Early movement, Robert is on track to reach a 7-figure portfolio before age 40. Robert strives to follow the investment philosophies of Warren Buffett and the entrepreneurial philosophies of Robert Kiyosaki.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VTI, VXUS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is exclusive to Seeking Alpha. No duplication or reproduction of this article is allowed without consent of Seeking Alpha and the author. This article should not be misconstrued as individual financial advice. Always conduct your own due diligence prior to investing.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About URTH ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on URTH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
URTH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News