URTH: There Are More Affordable Ways To Achieve International Diversification

Investment Thesis

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) is a hold due to mixed factors impacting the fund. While URTH captures a strong balance between U.S. and developed markets through its mix of cap-weighted holdings, the ETF has a comparatively high expense ratio. Additionally, URTH excludes emerging markets entirely, which has unique advantages and disadvantages. As an alternative to URTH, there are other fund mixtures of U.S. total market and developed ex-U.S. market ETFs with lower expense ratios that can achieve the same diversification and performance at a lower cost.

Fund Overview and Compared ETFs

URTH is a passive ETF that seeks to track the MSCI World Index. The fund therefore includes a broad cross-section of U.S. companies along with developed markets. By nation, URTH has 72.03% weight in the United States, 5.53% in Japan, and 3.71% weight in the United Kingdom. With its inception in 2012, the fund has 1,432 holdings and $3.50B in AUM. Due to its cap weighted inclusion of U.S. and developed markets, URTH is heaviest by sector on information technology (25.92%), followed by financials (14.75%) and health care (11.74%).

For comparison purposes, other funds examined are Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS). These other funds were selected to show a comparison with a competitor world fund, the U.S. market as measured by the S&P 500, and a developed, non-U.S. fund. VT is another world ETF but includes only 61.90% weight on U.S. companies. Additionally, the Vanguard fund includes 9.70% emerging markets. IXUS was selected because it is an international fund that includes developed and emerging markets for comparison. IXUS does not include any U.S. holdings and is heaviest in Japan (15.17% weight), followed by the UK and Canada. Finally, SPY was included for comparison to show the difference between a fund solely consisting of U.S. companies, as measured by the S&P 500 Index.

Performance, Expense Ratio, and Dividend Yield

URTH has a 10-year average annual return of 9.62% with a total price return of over 100% this past decade. By comparison, SPY, the S&P 500 fund, has seen the best performance with a 12.55% 10-year average return. IXUS, which excludes U.S. companies, saw the worst performance over the past decade with a 10-year average annual return of 4.44%. As expected, peer world ETF, VT, saw a 10-year average return of 8.55% due to its slightly lower weight on U.S. holdings compared to URTH.

10-Year Total Price Return: URTH and Compared ETFs (Seeking Alpha)

URTH has the highest expense ratio of funds compared at 0.24%. While this expense ratio is lower than average for all ETFs in existence, there are more affordable ways to achieve the same mix of U.S. and developed markets, as I will discuss later. Due to its heavy tilt towards U.S. equities, URTH’s dividend yield is greater than SPY but lower than VY and IXUS. All funds have been seeing dividend growth, and URTH has a 5-year dividend CAGR of 2.90%.

Expense Ratio, AUM, and Dividend Yield Comparison

URTH VT SPY IXUS Expense Ratio 0.24% 0.07% 0.09% 0.07% AUM $3.50B $48.09B $524.51B $36.56B Dividend Yield TTM 1.55% 1.96% 1.26% 3.07% Dividend Growth 5 YR CAGR 2.90% 5.56% 4.76% 4.97% Click to enlarge

URTH Holdings and Key Consideration Factors

Due to URTH’s heavier weight on U.S. companies, the fund does not have any non-U.S. companies in its top 10 holdings. Additionally, its 72% weight on U.S. companies and cap-weighted approach drives numerous similarities to VT and SPY. We do not find a non-U.S. company in URTH's holdings mix until its #14 holding, Novo Nordisk [XCSE:NOVO B](NVO) at 0.69% weight.

Top 10 Holdings for URTH and Compared Funds

URTH – 1,432 holdings VT – 9,823 holdings SPY – 503 holdings IXUS – 4,440 holdings MSFT – 4.78% MSFT – 3.72% MSFT – 7.19% 2330 – 2.43% NVDA – 4.77% AAPL – 3.37% NVDA – 7.01% NOVO.B – 1.52% AAPL – 4.59% NVDA – 3.13% AAPL – 6.61% ASML – 1.36% AMZN – 2.67% AMZN – 1.91% AMZN – 3.69% 700 – 1.06% META – 1.63% GOOGL – 1.26% META – 2.40% NESN – 0.92% GOOGL – 1.59% META – 1.24% GOOGL – 2.25% 005930 – 0.91% GOOG – 1.38% GOOG – 1.03% GOOG – 1.90% AZN – 0.80% AVGO – 1.10% LLY – 0.83% AVGO – 1.66% SHEL – 0.74% LLY – 1.08% BRK.B – 0.77% BRK.B – 1.62% MC – 0.69% JPM – 0.85% 2330 – 0.74% LLY – 1.53% NOVN – 0.68% Click to enlarge

There are multiple consideration factors driving a hold rating for URTH. While I am a believer in international investment and personally agree with URTH’s 72% U.S. and 28% developed market mix, there are more affordable alternative investment methods. I cover these in further detail below.

Why (and How Much To) Invest Internationally

There are both reasons to invest and not to invest internationally. First, I do not consider international stocks and ETFs as uncorrelated with U.S. equities. During the 2008 Great Recession, while SPY saw a decline of over 40%, VT, which has even more international diversification than URTH also saw a decline of about 40%. However, a benefit of international investment is the current valuation. As I will discuss later, IXUS, the only fund without U.S. holdings, has the most favorable valuation of funds compared. However, it goes beyond simply valuation. Over the past five years, the EAFE, a developed market index that excludes the U.S. and Canada, has been strengthening in terms of its 12-month trailing EBITDA margin. In contrast, the same metric for the top 500 U.S. companies has been weakening.

5-Year EBITDA Margin Strengthening of Developed Markets (Blackrock.com)

While it is true that about 29% of the S&P 500’s revenue comes from outside the United States, there are reasons to be cautious about a 100% U.S. equity approach. These concerns include the skyrocketing U.S. debt, which could reach $56 trillion by 2034. In addition to debt alone, the deficit could also reach $2.9 trillion. Finally, the amount of debt as a percentage of GDP will reach significantly over 100%. Subsequently, the percentage of the U.S. budget needed to pay its debt is expected to continue rising. Therefore, we can conclude that an investor will likely benefit from at least some international investment. However, how much should one have? As we saw with historic performance, an investor should avoid being too heavy internationally and maintain what I would consider a heavy U.S. slant. Looking forward, there are reasons to be optimistic about international equities as well that I will cover later. Arguably, URTH achieves this majority focus on U.S. weight while capturing some international weight for diversification. However, my primary negative point for URTH is its expense ratio, as there are more affordable options.

Alternative Options

One important aspect for any ETFs is its fees, measured by the expense ratio. While URTH provides investors with developed and U.S. market exposure, its expense ratio is at 0.24%. For those seeking the lowest possible fees, they can achieve roughly the same diversification with lower fees. However, this requires a “do-it-yourself” approach by mixing a total U.S. and total international fund, as shown below.

Fund Expense Ratio 10-Year Average Return Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) 0.03% 12.05% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) 0.06% 4.84% Weighted Average (72% VTI, 28% VEA) 0.038% 10.03% Click to enlarge

In the table above, an investor that allots 72% weight on VTI and 28% weight on VEA can achieve roughly the same international diversification with a combined expense ratio of 0.038% and a 10-year average annual return of 10.03%. By comparison, URTH has an expense ratio of 0.24% with a 10-year average annual return of 9.62%.

Fund Expense Ratio 10-Year Average Return Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) 0.03% 12.05% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) 0.06% 4.74% Weighted Average (72% SCHB, 28% SCHF) 0.038% 10.00% Click to enlarge

However, Vanguard is not the only provider with low-cost funds. The same objective can be achieved with a mix of Schwab’s SCHB and SCHF funds. In this U.S. and developed ex-U.S. mixture, an investor could once again achieve the same world diversification with lower fees and slightly better performance than URTH. Obviously, the key downside is a “do-it-yourself” approach, as it requires a manual balancing. For me, this slight increase in workload is worth the cost savings.

What About Emerging Markets?

A final consideration concerns the inclusion of emerging markets. As discussed, URTH excludes emerging markets, which represents distinct pros and cons. Most emerging market funds are currently heavy on Chinese companies. While China is expecting significant GDP growth of around 5% this year, there is also geopolitical risk. Academics have pointed towards a Chinese attempt to reunify Taiwan by 2027. Additionally, China has been undercutting developed markets with inexpensive goods. I recently wrote on potential EU tariffs due to BYD’s cheap electric vehicles overwhelming the market. The U.S. has also banned multiple Chinese companies for investment, which represents another risk factor. Therefore, I see URTH's exclusion of emerging markets as more of an advantage than disadvantage, currently.

Current Valuation

Over the past year, the U.S. market, as measured by SPY, has seen the strongest performance with a one-year return over 25%. The international market has significantly lagged, as seen by IXUS’s one-year return of just 7%. Therefore, URTH with its 72% weight on U.S. companies saw a return of almost 20% while VT lagged at 17% return.

One Year Performance for URTH and Compared Funds (Seeking Alpha)

Unsurprisingly, the heavier each fund is on U.S. holdings, the higher the valuation is for each. It is likely no surprise to any readers that the S&P 500 is at historically elevated pricing levels currently. As a result, SPY has a high P/E compared to other funds at 22.70.

Valuation Metrics for URTH and Peer Competitors

URTH VT SPY IXUS P/E ratio 22.83 20.30 22.70 15.67 P/B ratio 3.35 2.70 4.68 1.82 Click to enlarge

I have covered in previously articles how I believe the U.S. market is currently overvalued. Therefore, I believe that current valuations make sense for international investment. However, as discussed, there are more affordable ways to achieve the same diversification mix as URTH with lower fees. Therefore, I do not see URTH's current valuation as a buy.

Risks to Investors

The primary risk for the funds discussed is that while there are forecasts, it is difficult to predict with accuracy whether the U.S., developed ex-U.S., or emerging markets will outperform. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory published a forecast early this year that shows international large cap stocks outperforming U.S. large cap, U.S. small cap, bonds, and cash through 2033. Given the strong U.S. performance over the past 10 to 15 years, there is an argument that the U.S. is due for a pullback while international equities may outperform.

Even if international equities do outperform the U.S. market, investors should not consider international investment is a haven. For example, IXUS has a 3-year beta value compared to the S&P 500 of 0.83 which indicates that the international fund is still relatively correlated to the U.S. market. Volatility for international investment is also significant. This volatility can be measured by the standard deviation for IXUS with a 3-year value of 17.18%, not significantly lower than the U.S. market. Because I personally believe that no one knows exactly whether U.S., developed ex-U.S., or emerging markets will outperform, I personally am utilizing a strategy that incorporates a combination of total U.S. and total international funds with low expense ratios similar to those shown in the tables discussed previously.

Concluding Summary

URTH adequately provides investors with international diversification while keeping a significant weight on U.S. companies. As a result, URTH has seen stronger performance compared to Vanguard’s VT fund that includes lower U.S. weight and significantly better performance than IXUS that does not include any U.S. companies. However, URTH has a relatively high expense ratio. Alternatively, with a little effort, investors can achieve the same international diversification with lower fees and better performance using a combination of Vanguard or Schwab’s U.S. total market and developed market funds.