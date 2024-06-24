Comex: Gold Sees Highest Delivery Volume In Nearly 2 Years

  • June is a major delivery month in gold and saw more than 30k contracts stand for delivery.
  • Heading into the minor delivery month of July shows Open Interest is trending upwards into the close.
  • With gold seeing massive delivery volume, and silver poised to do the same, it appears that more people are taking delivery of physical metal despite the higher prices.

The Comex report for last month correctly identified a potential big move in silver while the same report two months ago preceded a massive up move for the price of gold. The data this month is not as obvious

