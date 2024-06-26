Phathom Pharmaceuticals: Time To Deliver Promise Of Voquezna After Frustrating Delays

Antonio_Diaz/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

I last covered Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) for Seeking Alpha around three and a half years ago, in January 2021, when the biotech's stock traded ~$39 per share, more than double its October 2019 IPO price of $19 per share (the IPO raised >$200m).

I wrote as follows:

Phathom is a straightforward investment case in many ways. The New Jersey based biotech has in-licensed the rights to Vonoprazan - an oral small molecule potassium competitive acid blocker ("P-CAB") that's used as a monotherapy to treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease ("GERD"), and in combination with antibiotics to treat Helicobacter pylori ("H. pylori") infection - from Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK), and is attempting to secure approval for, and market the drug in the US, Europe and Canada. In clinical trials Vonoprazan has demonstrated outperformance over existing standards of care - notably Proton Pump Inhibitors ("PPIs"), of which 6.8bn doses were prescribed in the US in 2020 - in both of its approved indications. Management say that the drug made sales of $725m last year in Japan, in its fifth year since approval, and claimed a ~38% share of the Japanese market - ahead of the best-selling PPI, AstraZeneca's Nexium - which made global sales of $1,483m in FY19. Outside of Japan, Nexium and other PPI's sales have been declining in the face of fierce generic competition, having achieved peak revenues in the US of >$12bn pre patent expiry, Phathom estimates, and no new treatments for the condition have been approved in more than 25 years.

I suggested that, given the GERD market was worth ~$5.5bn per annum, and that Phathom's candidate had established a reportedly best-in-class efficacy and safety profile, an approval in the US was a likely outcome, and a triple-digit share price, if the drug went on to capture a 10-20% slice of the market.

Fast-forward to today, and Phathom stock now trades at $10 per share, a fraction of what I thought the stock might achieve. What went wrong?

Analysing Phathom's Steady Share Price Declines Since Post-IPO Peak

Phathom's progress since my last note has been slow - likely far slower than Wall Street expected - but on some levels at least it has, in fact, been successful. In May 2022, the company secured FDA approval for, according to the company's Q1 2024 quarterly report/10-Q submission:

combination packs that contain vonoprazan for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults, one in combination with amoxicillin and clarithromycin (vonoprazan triple therapy) and the other in combination with amoxicillin alone (vonoprazan dual therapy). In May 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, approved the NDAs for vonoprazan triple therapy, under the brand name VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK, and vonoprazan dual therapy, under the brand name VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK.

In its 2023 annual report/10-K submission, Phathom suggests that:

H. pylori is a bacterial pathogen that infects approximately 35% of the U.S. population and 45% of the EU5 population. As a result of the chronic inflammation induced by H. pylori infection, approximately 20% of infected patients will develop a range of pathologies, including dyspepsia, peptic ulcer disease, gastric cancer, and mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue or MALT, lymphoma.

Analysts forecast for peak revenues in the h.pylori field of ~$200m per annum, and convincing study data showing eradication rates of ~66% and 60% for Triple Pak and Dual Pak, versus 32% for a triple therapy containing the PPI lansoprazole, seemingly underlined the case for wide-scale use of the product.

Phathom did not immediately launch Dual Pak and Triple Pak, however, after the FDA discovered trace levels of a cancer causing agent nitrosamine in commercial batches of the new drug.

The FDA also rejected Phathom's application for vonoprazan for treatment of adults with erosive GERD, for the same reason, but after Phathom shared data with the agency proving that levels of the nitrosamine N-nitro-vonoprazan (NVP) were below the acceptable limit, the company finally received full FDA approval for all three drugs in November last year, commercially launching all three products shortly after.

According to Phathom's 2023 10-K:

The prevalence of GERD is estimated to be 20% of the U.S. population and 15% of the population in the five major countries in Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom), or collectively, the EU5. GERD is a disease that develops when the reflux of acidic stomach contents causes troublesome symptoms and/or complications. An estimated 17 million adults in the U.S. have Erosive GERD and more than twice that number, or 38 million adults, are believed to suffer from Non-Erosive GERD.

In 2023, Phathom reported just $0.7m of revenues, albeit from less than one quarter of commercial sales post-launch. As such, it is hard to say if Phathom can now begin to grow its valuation and share price with some impressive quarterly revenue figures, and begin to justify its former price of >$50 per share.

In terms of what caused Phathom stock to sink so low across the past three years, I'd point to a couple of issues, beyond the obvious delays securing approvals for vonoprazan in target indications.

Firstly, in the field of GERD, Voquezna has shown superiority to lansoprazole, but only narrowly.

For example, in its pivotal study, Voquezna was shown to heal 93% of patients, but lansoprazole healed 85% of patients. In terms of maintenance of healing, 79% of Voquezna patients remained healed at Week 24, versus 72% of lansoprazole patients (data taken from Phathom investor presentation).

Secondly, Phathom says it wants to charge $650 for a 30-dose bottle of Voquezna, which, according to drugs.com, is five time more expensive than lansoprazole. With the treatment effect difference being much more marginal, will Phathom be able to persuade physicians, patients, and health insurers to pay its premium price?

Looking Ahead - Can Phathom Stage A Recovery As A Commercial Entity & Secure Additional Approval Next Month?

In Q1 2024, Phathom generated revenues of $1.9m, which includes one full quarter of sales for its three newly launched commercial products. It may not be much, but management sounded an upbeat note in its Q1 2024 earnings call with analysts.

CEO Terrie Curran stated that 43k prescriptions for Phathom's drug had been written in the quarter, and on the PPI / PCAB efficacy debate, commented that:

On several occasions, we received unsolicited comments from both patients and doctors telling us how VOQUEZNA has delivered improved symptom relief. Patients are describing life-changing effects, especially for those that have suffered from this condition for many years.

The company believes that patient requests can stimulate demand for Voquezna and is conducting a television marketing campaign to that effect, and the company has also been building relationships with pharmacy benefit managers, to ensure it is included in health insurer's formulary lists. According to CEO Curran:

Now midway through Q2, I'm proud to share that VOQUEZNA was recently added to the Cigna Healthcare Formularies with a single step edit similar to ESI. As a result, approximately 72 million commercially insured lives now have access to VOQUEZNA.

The CEO added that, "we remain steadfast in our belief of the blockbuster opportunity for VOQUEZNA".

One upcoming catalyst that may help that cause is the Prescription Drug User Fee Act ("PDUFA") date upcoming for Voquezna to treat nonerosive GERD. This is a 15m patient market, Phathom believes - nearly twice the size of the erosive market - and the PDUFA date - the date by which the FDA will announce whether it has approved Phathom's New Drug Application, allowing commercial sales to begin, or rejected it for approval, arrives on July 19th.

My Thoughts and Analysis On Phathom's Prospects For Success

As discussed above, three and a half years on from "buy" recommendation of early 2021, Phathom has achieved many of the goals it set out to achieve.

The company has delivered the US data required to supplement data collected in Japan and secure three approvals for vonoprazan in the US markets, with an efficacy profile that marks the drug out as best-in-class, and a welcome new addition to a market that has seen no innovation for more than 25 years, since the first PPI's were approved.

With that said, it is also easy to see why Phathom's stock has fallen so far in value - the slightly underwhelming pivotal data, the delays to the commercial launch, caused by a worrying oversight by the manufacturing department, and a premium price point that may not deliver the blockbuster revenues the company hopes for.

Presently, Phathom has a market cap valuation of ~$610m. The company reported ~£322m of cash as of the end of Q1 2024, and a net loss of ~$(83m), compared to $(37.8m) in the prior year period. It's accumulated deficit stands at ~$1bn. In Q1, the company spent $9.4m on R&D, and $62m on SG&A, for total operating expenses of $71.4m, which suggests that at current rate of cash burn, the company's funding will be exhausted by the end of the year.

There is an argument to be made (in my view) that in order to be successful, Phathom needed to execute faultlessly, to get its products to market as quickly as possible and start targeting the market share of current market incumbents. That did not happen, and even if it had, commercial success may never have been guaranteed.

The likes of PPI bestsellers now compete against generic drugs, meaning their price points have been lowered in order to compete effectively. This is a strategy that Phathom does not want to pursue, which may ultimately mean the company prices itself out of the market, despite some patients preferring the product.

Nevertheless, acknowledging the disappointments that have occurred since my last note, and the risks that lie ahead in the commercial setting, I believe it's possible that Phathom could still succeed with Voquezna.

According to Medscape.com, Voquezna is the "most cost-effective" therapy for treating h. pylori, and when an independent publication like this, read by thousands of prescribing physicians, independently favours a certain drug, that drug's sales have a good chance of picking up.

In July, a further approval from the FDA may open up Phathom's biggest market opportunity yet, and the company has sufficient funds to maintain an expensive launch campaign, albeit, at some stage, it will either neither to raise further funds, or become EBITA positive.

In terms of analyst action, Stifel recently set a price target of $24 for Phathom's stock price, suggesting that Voquezna may become a new standard of care thanks to the "rapid, superior, and durable activity" of the drug. Analysts at Needham have also highlighted the company as a potential M&A target for Big Pharma, and set a price target of $26 per share.

In conclusion, I'd speculate that Phathom may find a substantial enough pool of patients, and physicians, and health insurers, favouring its drug over current standards of care, to support, if not a >$1bn per annum revenue opportunity, then perhaps, a ~$500m opportunity, and with the critical non-erosive PDUFA, and three important sets of quarterly revenues to announce this year, I believe Phathom may well stage a share price rally, and perhaps challenge a billion dollar market cap valuation, meaning there is a potential >60% upside opportunity in play, in my view.

In 2023, Nexium earned $945m of revenues for AstraZeneca, the company blaming "generic competition in Japan" for a 30% annual decline in sales. Phathom says that vonoprazan has patent protection/market exclusivity in place that lasts until 2032, and perhaps, after some frustrating delays, the market is now willing to embrace a new therapy in a field that has previously lacked innovation.