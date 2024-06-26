theendup

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) owns and operates clubhouses and online clubs across the globe for paid members to spend time, socialize together, and enjoy various activities. The concept is similar to country clubs but more geared towards people who like the indoors, and the main customer base tends to be much younger than what you'd see in a country club. I covered this company several months ago in an article titled "Soho House: Growth Is There But At A High Cost." Since then, the stock has been down by more than 20% which indicates that the stock is slightly cheaper, but it's probably still not compellingly cheap.

Some interesting developments happened since my last coverage of this company. Shortly after my article, there was a research paper published by GlassHouse Research saying that this company should be shorted with a price target of zero. The report makes several arguments and allegations as to why this company's business model is likely to fail eventually and face a similar fate to that of WeWork Inc. (OTC:WEWKQ). For example, GlassHouse argues that the company was never profitable in its 28-year history and is never likely to reach profitability due to its business model, which is extremely capital-intensive because the company constantly needs to update or upgrade its club buildings. Second, the research report argues that the company has a huge debt problem which has been only growing at an accelerating rate and simply is not sustainable.

Third, the research report also argued that the company's accounting practices make it appear to be more profitable than it actually is. For example, it is argued that the company recognized full revenues from new memberships too early, delayed expense recognition in some of its buildings, and slowed depreciation by marking their buildings' lifespan as 100 years and the fact that the company's inventories and receivables jumped 50% YoY when the company's annual revenue growth was a much smaller 13%.

The company responded to these claims by saying that the report was full of factual and analytical errors, as well as misleading statements. The company claims it was not contacted by the publishers of the report before the release of the report to answer any of the allegations or offer their own version of things.

The company also added that its insiders (board members and their affiliates) still own 74% of the company's existing common stock, which indicates that they have full faith in the company's long-term prospects. This makes sense to me because it makes little sense to say that the company's management was trying to mislead investors by using accounting gimmicks when the company's biggest shareholders are its management, so they wouldn't be trying to "fool themselves" so to speak. The board members have also been actively buying up shares and added about another 11 million shares, and the company has a $50 million share repurchase authorization in place to buy back its shares.

Furthermore, the company reported its earnings in mid-March where it posted results mostly in line with its previous guidance and confirmed its full-year guidance, and this was followed by another interesting development which put a floor on the company's share price. Apparently, there are a few bidders that want to purchase the company and take it private. To make matters more interesting, the company rejected these offers as the management believes that the company should be worth even more. There is even a possibility that the current management of the company could take the company private on their own by acquiring the remaining shares of the company since they already own most of the shares outstanding.

As for the research report, one could argue either way, and it's difficult to agree on what an appropriate accounting model could be for a company like this with a unique model. On one side, you could argue that it's a real estate company with many buildings owned or rented, but you could also make the argument that it's an entertainment company or even a hospitality company. When it comes to unique business models, I prefer to look beyond earnings calculations and find that a company's cash flow gives me a better idea than its reported earnings do. For example, this company generated $70 million of cash flow from its operations in the last 12 months, which gives us a price-to-CFO (cash from operations) ratio of almost 15 when compared against its market cap of $900 million.

One thing I may agree with the research report about is that the company has a lot of debt. In fact, the company's current debt level of $809 million is much larger than its cash position of $142 million and is dangerously close to its market cap. This is relevant because if another company or investors wanted to buy this company and take it private, they would be assuming its debt as well. This would result in the purchase price dropping significantly or would result in current investors getting a smaller piece of the pie when an acquisition is announced. Also, keep in mind that it would take the company more than 10 years to pay off its debt using its existing cash flow even if it spent the entirety of its cash flow on debt payments, which can be dangerous for a company that operates a capital-intensive business.

As a matter of fact, the company's current debt interest expense stands at $86.6 million, which is higher than its annual EBITDA as well as its annual operating cash flow. This means the company is not making enough money to even pay the interest portion of its current debt. Part of this was because the company kept taking on more debt, but part of it could also be because of rising interest rates, but regardless of why, the company has a debt problem that needs to be resolved soon by increasing its profits.

In the last quarter, the company announced that its membership revenues were up 20% YoY, but its total revenues were only up 3%. This is moderately concerning. This could indicate that while the company is adding more members that pay fees, its members are not spending as much money in its locations buying food, drinks, and services. As a matter of fact, in-house revenues were down -5% YoY. Considering that the inflation rate was around 4% for much of last year, in-house revenues actually declined by about -9% in real terms even with more members.

Is it possible that people are buying memberships but not actually using them (similar to the gym effect, where people purchase memberships but forget about them)? If this is true, that could indicate another problem because people are less likely to renew their memberships if they are not using them, especially expensive memberships. This is worth monitoring in the future.

If the company gets acquired and becomes private (whether by investors, another company, or its existing management), this might not matter after all. In this case, investors are likely to get a premium on their shares and book a profit, but it's impossible to tell how big of a premium we are looking at right now.

In May, the company said that the offer it turned down reflected a substantial premium over its share price at the time, without including specifics. Again, this could mean different things depending on how you account for the company's debt. Currently, the company's market cap is $900 million, and it has about $750 million of net debt. If acquirers were to pay the company $900 million plus $750 million of debt, this would count as paying a "premium," but investors would only get $900 million. On the other hand, if the offer was to pay $1.2 billion and no debt payment, it could come with a substantial premium.

I think Soho House & Co Inc. is still a growth story, and it may still have a future, but the company will have to solve its debt problem somehow. Whether that problem gets solved by the company's acquisition or turning higher profits is the main question, and we don't have an answer to this question at the moment.