Blue Bird Corporation (BLDB) is soaring high after delivering record quarterly profits, huge growth in EV sales, while boosting full year guidance and its long-term outlook. Blue Bird has posted strong returns on investment, major growth in cash flow, and has high earnings growth potential, according to consensus estimates. The SA Quant Team reiterates its Strong Buy rating on Blue Bird, which is up over 60% since picked as a Top 10 Small-Cap stock on March 12, 2024.

Blue Bird Corporation ( NASDAQ: BLBD

Market Capitalization: $1.75B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Quant Sector Ranking: 4 out of 627 (as of 6/26/24)

Quant Industry Ranking: 1 out of 38 (as of 6/26/24)

Blue Bird is an American school bus manufacturer, ranked as the #1 Industrial stock by Seeking Alpha’s quant model and #1 in the Construction Machinery and Heavy Trucks industry, up ~160% in the past year and ~100% YTD.

Blue Bird 1Y Performance vs. S&P 500 (as of 6/26/24)

BLBD 1Y Performance (SA Premium)

SA Quant Ratings aim to provide an objective, unemotional, data-driven evaluation of each stock based on over 100 underlying metrics graded across five factors: Valuation, Growth, Profitability, Momentum, and EPS Revisions. Seeking Alpha Factor Grades rate investment characteristics on a sector-relative basis. BLBD has secured A’s in Growth, Profitability, and Momentum, and B’s in EPS Revisions and Valuation. Blue Bird has had a Strong Buy Quant Rating since December of 2023, and gets bullish ratings from SA Analysts and Wall Street sell-side analysts.

BLBD Factor Grades (SA Premium)

BLBD Q224 Results and Outlook

Blue Bird builds and sells school buses and replacement parts globally through a network of dealers and directly to fleet operators, the U.S. federal government and state governments. Blue Bird’s stock soared to record levels after crushing Q224 earnings, jumping as high as 31%, with electric school-bus deliveries driving higher profits. BLBD Q224 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.89 (+230% YoY) beat by $0.41 and revenue of $345.92M (+15.4% YoY) beat by $47.51M.

Blue Bird set a Q2 profit record, reached an all-time high for quarterly revenue, raised full year guidance and boosted its long-term outlook. Blue Bird cited as key performance drivers a strong product mix, with a record number of EV bookings (+56% YoY), and improved average selling price (+19% YoY). Alternative fuel vehicles accounted for 55% of the 2,254 buses sold in Q224, with EVs making up 9% of the total mix. The bus company registered a strong order backlog of $850M (+9% YoY) with EV orders making up $155M, 18% of the total backlog. Blue Bird posted adjusted EBITDA of $45.8M (+ 117% YoY) for the quarter, adjusted FCF of $54M (+125%), and gross margin of 18.5% (+6.5 ppts YoY).

BLBD Q2 FY24 Highlights (Investor Presentation)

Blue Bird expects FY24 top-line and bottom-line results to set new records. Blue Bird raised full-year adjusted EBITDA midpoint guidance to $155M (~+75% YoY) vs. previous guidance of $130M. Blue Bird in its long term outlook is targeting as much as 12,000 unit sales per year, including 5,000 EV units, $2B in revenue, and 14% adjusted EBITDA margin.

BLBD Growth Outlook (Investor Presentation)

According to consensus estimates, BLBD FY24 EPS is projected to grow 152% to $2.71 in FY24 and another 15% in FY25 to $3.11. Revenue is expected to grow +16% to $1.32B in FY24 and another 11% to $1.47B in FY25. Blue Bird has five earnings up revisions in the last 90 days.

BLBD Stock Growth & Profitability

Blue Bird’s ‘A-’ Profitability Grade is driven by an astounding ROE of 153%, over 1,112% above the sector median, along with ROTC of 44%, ROA of 17%, and asset turnover ratio of 3.07x, topping the sector by more than 290%.

BLBD Profitability Grade (SA Premium)

BLBD revenue grew 26% YoY, LFCF +127%, and operating cash flow a whopping +310%, driving an ‘A’ in Growth. Revenue growth FWD is 22%, above the sector by over 250%. EPS Long-Term FWD 3-5Y CAGR, a heavily weighted quant metric, is at 32% vs. the sector’s 11.7%. BLBD has a B- in Valuation, but P/E Growth (PEG) FWD of 0.62 is 62% below the sector median of 1.72.

BLBD Stock Risk Metrics

The overall SA Quant Rating also takes into account a stock's risk, in addition to size, which are not included among the five factor grades. Blue Bird 60M beta of 1.62 indicates the stock is more volatile than the market as a whole and the sector median of ~1.19. Altman Z Score, a measure of profitability, leverage, and liquidity, of 5.05 is well above the financial distress level of 1.8. BLBD has $93M of cash and $98M of total debt on the balance sheet. Blue Bird’s D/E ratio is 93% and long term debt/total capital is 45%. Covered ratio of 8.11x indicates debt payments are well covered by EBIT.

Concluding Summary

Blue Bird is flying high, up ~160% in the past year and ~100% YTD, the #1 quant-rated industrial stock. Blue Bird set a Q2 profit record, hit an all-time high for quarterly revenue with EV sales up 56% YoY. BLBD raised full year guidance and boosted its long-term outlook. Strong momentum, excellent record of return on investment, and solid earnings growth prospects, drive the SA Quant Team’s Strong Buy rating.

