Who's Buying These High Yield REITs?

As you may have noticed, I recently wrote an article titled "Who Else Is Avoiding These 3 High Yielding REITs?"

In this article, I highlighted three REITs that I'm avoiding:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)

Service Properties Trust ( SVC )

Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL).

To be clear, I'm not against owning high yielding REITs.

In fact, I own several of them, which is the topic of my article today.

I prefer safer names like Realty Income Corporation (O), VICI Properties (VICI), and Agree Realty (ADC), just to name a few.

However, I maintain modest exposure to these high yielders which I will tell you about now.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR)

Arbor Realty is an internally managed mortgage REIT, or mREIT, that specializes in originating, investing, and managing commercial real estate loans and assets. The company operates through 2 segments: its Structured Business and its Agency Business.

The company’s Structured Business primarily offers bridge loans, and to a lesser extent, mezzanine financing, single-family rental (“SFR”) permanent loans, and preferred equity investments.

Bridge loans constitute the vast majority of the company’s structured portfolio. At the end of the first quarter, 97% of ABR’s structured portfolio consisted of bridge loans, accounting for 698 of its 781 portfolio loans.

ABR’s bridge loans have an unpaid principal balance (“UPB”) of $11.9 billion, a W.A. pay rate of 8.11%, a W.A. remaining maturity of just under a year, and a W.A. last dollar loan-to-value (“LTV”) ratio of 81%.

Mezzanine loans make up 2% of the company’s structured portfolio with a UPB of $260.4 million, followed by preferred equity and SFR loans which represent 1% and < 1%, respectively.

ABR’s portfolio of structured finance assets is secured by multiple property types, primarily multifamily, which represents 87% of its portfolio, but also single-family rental and land.

The company’s portfolio is also diversified by geographic location. Its largest state is Texas, which represents 23% of its portfolio, followed by Florida, which represents 17%.

The company’s Agency Business originates, sells, and services various multifamily debt products through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, collectively known as government-sponsored enterprises (“GSEs”), as well as Ginnie Mae and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD.

Arbor Realty retains almost all the servicing rights on the loans it originates and sells under the GSE and HUD programs, which enables the company to collect MSR fees through its Agency Business.

Additionally, ABR originates and sells debt products through conduit programs where mortgages are pooled, securitized, and sold as commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”). At the end of 1Q-24, the company’s Agency Business servicing portfolio totaled approximately $31.4 billion.

Arbor released its 1Q-24 operating results in May and reported net interest income (“NII”) during the quarter of $103.6 million, compared to NII of $108.6 million in the first quarter of last year.

Total other revenue, which includes mortgage serving rights, fee-based services, servicing revenue, and property operating income, was reported at $57.0 million during the first quarter, compared to total other revenue of $73.1 million in the first quarter of 2023.

GAAP net income during the 1Q-24 was reported at $57.9 million, or EPS of $0.31, compared with GAAP net income of $84.3 million, or EPS of $0.46 in the first quarter of 2023.

Additionally, the company declared a dividend of $0.43 per share and reported distributable earnings of $0.48 per share, which does not include a $1.6 million realized loss taken on a non-performing loan.

Analysts expect 2024 earnings to come in at $1.75 per share, representing a -22% decline in EPS year-over-year. In 2025 analyst expect marginal growth with projections for EPS to increase by +1%.

Like most other mortgage REITs, Arbor has had to deal with an uptick in loan defaults given the rapid pace in which interest rates have recently risen. This has negatively impacted its earnings, but we believe this is a temporary headwind and that ABR’s long-term growth trend will continue once interest rates and the lending environment normalizes.

From 2013 to 2023, Arbor’s normalized EPS increased each year, except for in 2017, and the company delivered a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 21.9% over this period.

We see an opportunity here as ABR stock currently offers an earnings yield of 14.15% and a dividend yield of 12.11%.

The stock is trading under its average P/E of 8.28x with a current P/E ratio of 7.07x and the dividend is sufficiently covered with a 2023 dividend payout ratio of 74.67% and an expected 2024 dividend payout ratio of roughly 98%.

The 2024 expected dividend payout ratio is tight. However, we feel that ABR will return to growth once the lending environment has normalized, and that the company will maintain its dividend until that time.

There is always a risk that the current interest rate environment may last longer than expected, which would continue to pressure ABR’s portfolio, but so long as conditions normalize over the next 1–2 years, we think ABR’s operations will return to normal and that it will be able to maintain its dividend until that time.

We rate Arbor Realty Trust a Tier 2 Buy.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)

STWD is a mortgage REIT that primarily specializes in the origination, acquisition, financing and management of a mortgage loan portfolio and related investments in the U.S., Europe, and Australia.

The company operates under 4 business segments, which include:

Real estate commercial and residential lending

Infrastructure lending

Real estate property, and

Real estate investing and servicing.

At the end of the first quarter, Starwood’s assets totaled $26.1 billion. Commercial loans made up 58% of the company’s asset base and included loans for multifamily, office, hotel, mixed use, retail and industrial properties.

Within its commercial loan segment, multifamily is the company’s largest property type and represents 21% of its total asset base. U.S. office and international office properties combined account for roughly 14% of the company’s asset base, and 11% of the company’s assets are invested in residential lending.

Starwood’s owned properties made up 12% of its asset base, and infrastructure lending made up 10% at the end of 1Q-24.

STWD’s commercial lending portfolio is diversified by loan type and region.

92% of its commercial lending portfolio consists of first mortgage loans, 4% consists of commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”), 2% consists of mezzanine loans, while subordinated mortgages and preferred equity make up 1% each.

By region, the company’s portfolio is pretty evenly spread out across the U.S. and 28% of it is international.

In total, STWD’s loan portfolio has a 15.1 billion carrying value, is 98% floating-rate, and consists of 154 loans with an average loan size of $123.0 million.

Starwood’s infrastructure lending segment comprises 43 loans with $2.7 billion in total commitments. 100% of its infrastructure portfolio consists of senior secured securities and 100% of its infrastructure portfolio is floating rate.

Principally, all the company’s infrastructure lending is related to the energy sector.

The company’s property segment holds a multifamily and medical office portfolio that total 93 properties with a weighted average occupancy rate of 97%. STWD’s property portfolio contains 15,057 residential units and 2.0 million SF of commercial space.

The company’s investing and servicing segment includes a servicing business that manages problem assets, an investment business that acquires and manages CMBS, and a mortgage loan business that specializes in originating conduit loans for securitization and sale.

Starwood Property Trust released its 1Q-24 operating results in May and reported total revenues during the quarter of $523.1 million, compared to total revenues of $490.4 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Distributable earnings came in at $191.6 million, or $0.59 per share in 1Q-24, compared to distributable earnings of $157.2 million, or $0.49 per share in 1Q-23.

Analysts expect STWD’s normalized EPS to remain relatively flat over the next several years with EPS estimates of $2.06 per share in 2024, which is expected to increase to $2.08 per share by 2026.

Going back to 2011, STWD has had an average adjusted earnings growth rate of 2.80% which is pretty good for a high-yielding mortgage REIT. Analysts currently expect subdued growth with EPS projected to increase by +1% in 2024, fall by -2% in 2025, and then increase by +3% in 2026.

At its current price, STWD offers a 10.57% earnings yield and a 9.86% dividend yield. Its dividend is well covered, with a 2023 dividend payout ratio of 93.66% and an expected 2024 dividend payout ratio of 92.75%.

The stock is currently trading at a P/E of 9.46x, compared to its normal P/E ratio of 10.00x.

We rate Starwood Property Trust a Tier 1 Buy.

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)

LADR is an internally managed mortgage REIT that originates and invests in a portfolio of commercial real estate (“CRE”) assets with a specialized focus on senior secured assets.

The company’s investment activities primarily include:

Core business of originating senior first mortgage loans that are secured by real estate

Owning commercial real estate, primarily net lease properties that generate rental income

Investing in debt securities secured by first mortgages loans.

Since the company’s beginnings in 2008 it has originated almost $30.0 billion of CRE loans, has acquired roughly $13.0 billion of secured debt securities and approximately $2.0 billion of equity investments in net lease properties.

LADR’s lending operations include both balance sheet lending and conduit lending. Along with its lending operation, the company’s real estate equity investments and its debt security investments provide a diversified base of interest and rental income.

Through the company’s lending operations, it originates conduit loans, which are first mortgage loans on stabilized properties that are securitized and sold as commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”).

From the company’s inception in 2008 to the end of last year, it originated almost $17.0 billion of conduit loans, the vast majority of which were sold into CMBS securitization. By volume, LADR is the 2nd largest non-bank originator of loans to CMBS securitization in the U.S. between 2008 and 2023.

In sum, the mortgage REIT has 3 primary streams of income consisting of its loan portfolio, CRE securities portfolio, and its net lease CRE equity portfolio.

LADR’s senior CRE loan portfolio totals $2.8 billion with an average size loan of roughly $25.0 million, a weighted average extended duration of 1.7 years, and a weighted average LTV of 66%.

The overwhelming majority of its loan portfolio consists of senior secured first mortgage loans, which make up over 99% of its loan portfolio. In addition to its senior secured loans, the company’s portfolio has less than 1% of conduit mortgage loans and other CRE related investments.

By property type, the company’s largest category includes multifamily which represents 34% of its portfolio, followed by office at 31% and mixed used at 17%. While office properties represent 31% of its loan portfolio, in relation to its total asset base office properties only account for 16% of the company’s total assets.

The company’s net lease equity portfolio totals 5.3 million SF and is made up of 156 properties that are 100% leased with an average lease term of approximately 8.5 years. Additionally, 69% of its net lease portfolio consists of IG-rated net lease tenants.

By investment type, 68% of its portfolio consists of net lease properties, while the remaining 32% of its properties consists of diversified CRE.

The company’s net lease portfolio is diversified by property type.

Multifamily properties represent 21% of its net lease portfolio, office represents 20%, dollar stores represent 15%, drug stores represent 12% and grocery stores represent 9%.

The company’s CRE securities portfolio totals $467.0 million with a 1.9-year weighted average duration and 99% of its debt securities have an investment-grade (“IG”) credit rating, while 84% of its debt securities are AAA-Rated or Agency-Backed.

LADR’s securities portfolio has an average investment of 5.1 million and currently generates a W.A. unlevered yield of 6.8%.

Since 2017, the company has had an adjusted operating earnings growth rate of 0.13%. LADR struggle for several years between 2019 and 2021, with negative earnings growth for 3 consecutive years.

The company bounced back in 2022 with EPS increasing by 137% for the year. Analysts expect EPS to fall by -3% in the current year, but then to increase by +3% and +12% in the years 2025 and 2026, respectively.

At its current price, LADR’s stock offers an 11.69% earnings yield and an 8.14% dividend yield, providing plenty of coverage for its dividend. The stock's dividend is well covered, with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 68.66% and an expected 2024 AFFO payout ratio of 70.76%.

The stock is trading at a blended P/E of 8.56x, which compares favorably to its normal P/E ratio of 10.49x.

We rate Ladder Capital a Tier 1 Buy.

The Raised Nail Gets Hammered

One of my wise friends once said,

"The raised nail gets hammered."

This certainly applies to high-yield investing.

Long-term REIT investors should be looking for companies with dividends that are not just safe, but also have good growth prospects.

A REIT that yields 10% almost always means that investors perceive very low growth, or potentially a potential dividend cut.

So folks, always consider the stability and predictability of a REITs operating cash flows, rents, built-in-increases, and real estate operating costs. And importantly, the safety and quality of the dividend.

Happy REIT Investing!