Adriana Duduleanu

It has been about 10 months since I first covered VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) and a bit more than a month since I outlined my reasons to be skeptical on the current market sentiment towards the ETF.

Since my initial analysis, the ETF has performed mostly in-line with the rest of the equity market, albeit with significantly higher volatility.

Data by YCharts

The graph above might not look enticing, and the significant swings in the GDX's price relative to the S&P 500 is also a feature that investors would rightfully see as a major drawback to the gold ETF.

There are, however, a number of factors that we need to take into account when evaluating the GDX performance.

Then we should take a closer look at the ETF's top holdings pricing relative to their growth and margins. This should give us an idea of what we could expect from gold miners going forward in an environment where equities are once again priced for perfection.

Data by YCharts

Dissecting Market Performance

The main point that should be taken into account when we use the S&P 500 as a benchmark for performance is that the past year has been a rather unusual one.

The equity index has become extremely concentrated into a few technology names in recent years and this is rarely a good sign of a healthy equity market. Over the past year, we also saw the gap between these technology names and the rest of the equity market widening even further.

As we see on the graph below, with the exception of Financial Services (XLF) all other sectors have returned less than half of the top two sector ETFs - Technology (XLK) and Communication Services (XLC).

Seeking Alpha

Of course, the reason for this divergence between the XLK and XLC and the rest of the sector ETFs is the concentration of these two ETFs. More than 40% of the weight of the XLK is made from Nvidia (NVDA) and Microsoft (MSFT) and the same is true for XLC with Meta (META) and Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) stocks.

The returns of these four stocks have been nothing short of spectacular over the past year, with NVDA nearly tripling in value in a matter of just 12 months.

Data by YCharts

Thus, once we account for these extraordinary movements of just four stocks, the nearly 13% return of the GDX over the past year is one of the highest on a sector basis.

Data by YCharts

More importantly, the prospects of the GDX now appear increasingly favourable over the coming year as investors went all-in on technology stocks and could easily be causing significant imbalances in the equity market.

Closer Look At Multiples And Margins

As a starting point, the price of gold is up by more than 12% since the beginning of the year and the long-term prospects of the precious metal remain very attractive as loose monetary and fiscal policies are increasing the risk for the existing monetary regime.

Data by YCharts

In the meantime, the average sales multiple of the top-3 holdings of GDX - Newmont (NEM), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) and Barrick Gold (GOLD), have remained relatively flat for the past six months.

Data by YCharts

Zooming out a bit, and we could see that each of the three companies trade at a relatively low sales multiple on a historical basis. More importantly, each of the three trades at a significant discount to its respective multiple in the 2020-21 period.

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, when we look at gross margins of these companies, we could see that:

Firstly, they have somehow improved over the past 10-year period;

Secondly, they appear to be at a cyclical low at the moment and in-line with the sales multiples - way below their 2020-21 highs.

Data by YCharts

However, in recent quarters we see a notable uptick in margins, which if sustained, could mean a meaningful uptick in multiples of these three companies. As a starting point, we could see that all-in sustaining costs ($/oz) have increased meaningfully in 2022-23, but based on the guidance provided by each of the three companies, are likely to remain flat in fiscal year 2024 (note that where a guidance range was provided I took the mid-point).

prepared by the author, using data from Annual Reports

Then, if we take the average AISC of the three companies in each of the periods listed above and compare this to the average price of gold, we could see that in 2023 this ratio stood at 68% - way higher than in 2020-21 period. This difference could explain why multiples skyrocketed in 2020 and 2021 as costs were significantly lower than the price of gold.

prepared by the author, using data from Annual Reports

More interestingly, if each of the three companies achieve its full fiscal year 2024 guidance on costs and the price of gold stays at current levels, it appears that the ratio would fall sharply to 60% - not materially different than the values we observed in 2020-21.

At the same time, both sales and book value of equity multiples are still much lower than they were during the aforementioned period.

Data by YCharts

All that sets the stage for multiple repricing of these companies through the rest of 2024, if initially provided guidance on AISC remains unchanged. But that's not the only thing that makes GDX attractive. These three companies are expected to grow their topline figures at a median rate of 12.4%. This could result in a double whammy effect of upward multiple repricing on a much higher sales figure for each of the top-3 holdings of GDX. Lastly, the median forward growth rate of the gold miners is also higher than the median growth rate of the top-5 largest tech companies within the S&P 500. This could easily result in a gradual change in sentiment towards gold mining stocks relative to the tech giants.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

In spite of underperforming the S&P 500 on a risk-adjusted basis in recent months, GDX's performance is satisfactory given the rather unusual and imbalanced performance of tech stocks. More importantly, however, the ETF's top-3 holdings remain highly attractive and their share prices could experience a double whammy effect over the coming months.