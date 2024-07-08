robtek/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The last time I wrote on Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) (OTCPK:NTDOF) was January of 2023, and it is time for an update. In this article, we will look at Nintendo's stock performance each time the company has launched a new console. The premise is that new console launches correlate with positive stock performance. With the Nintendo Switch at over 7 years old, the Switch 2 is rumored to ship in March of 2025. We want to be ready (with a healthy stock position) ahead of the excitement.

Nintendo Console Launches And Stock Performance

Below, we have Nintendo's stock performance for the Nintendo Wii launch on 11/06/2006. We can clearly see a massive run-up in share price from the $5.50 range (the start of which is noted by the vertical dotted line in the graphic below).

Console Name Release Date Units Sold Stock Price Nintendo Wii 11/06/2006 101.63 million $5.50 Click to enlarge

Nintendo Wii Launch (Google Finance) Click to enlarge

Moving on to the Nintendo Wii U, we can see the stock did poorly and given how hard the unit flopped it is no surprise.

Console Name Release Date Units Sold Stock Price Nintendo Wii U 11/18/2012 13.56 million Click to enlarge

Nintendo Wii U Launch (Google Finance) Click to enlarge

Lastly, we have the Nintendo Switch, released on 03/03/2017. Nintendo stock was a mere $5.21 a share around launch time. As you can see in the chart below, the stock had a nice run-up over the short term, and it tended to do very well long term (while also paying dividends).

Console Name Release Date Units Sold Stock Price Nintendo Switch 03/03/2017 141.32 million (as of March 2024) Click to enlarge

Nintendo Switch Launch (Google Finance) Click to enlarge

Nintendo Financials

Looking at annual numbers for Nintendo, nothing jumps out for the last few years. This might also explain why the share price has been a little sleepy. Note these numbers are in Japanese Yen.

Nintendo Income Statement (Google Finance)

Glancing at the cash position of Nintendo, we can see Nintendo had a very nice 19.87% increase, while liabilities decreased 7.05%.

Nintendo Balance Sheet (Google Finance)

Net Income in Yen was 490.6 billion, a 13.36% change. Converting this to dollars this comes out to over $3 billion in profit.

Nintendo Risk

Given a healthy balance sheet, my main concern would be general broad picture economics. With inflation raging, consumers could continue to tighten the belt and might avoid buying new toys such as a video game system. If the console launch were deemed a failure obviously the stock price would decay. It is good to see Nintendo has some diversification efforts in place though via additional Nintendo themed movies and Nintendo theme park partnerships.

Nintendo Dividend

The dividend that Nintendo pays out is 2.15% with a low payout ratio (which is healthy and sustainable).

NTDOY Dividend Yield (Tipranks) Click to enlarge

Conclusion

Given the success of the Switch, we might guess that the Switch 2 could result in a short term run up in share price once the console launches. The current launch date rumor has the Switch 2 arriving around March 2025. Looking at past launch dates this seems logical. At a current share price of $13.78, we rate Nintendo as a buy and will continue to accumulate. The dividend is a nice bonus too.

Note: NTDOY is an ADR and represents fractional ownership of a Japanese share. NTDOF represents one Japanese share.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.