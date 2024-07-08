I'm Buying Dividend Aristocrats With Up To 8.5% Yield

MicroStockHub

There’s no such thing as a risk-free investment, but one can create a lower-risk portfolio by accumulating durable companies with long track records of rewarding their shareholders at attractively low prices.

I put an emphasis on attractive low prices because no matter how great a company is, investors can put themselves at outsized risk by overpaying for a stock.

That’s why it’s important to separate price from value and company from the stock, as they sometimes go off on two different tangents from one another, especially in the short term.

This brings me to the following dividend aristocrat value stocks that I find to be great deals at present. Both are trading at valuations well below their historical norms, thereby offering investors both meaningful income and potential for outsized capital gains should market sentiment reverse, so let’s get started!

#1: Medtronic

Medtronic (MDT) is a healthcare technology company that treat 70 health conditions with products that include cardiac devices, surgical robots and tools, insulin pumps, patient monitoring systems, among others, and serves patients in 150 countries globally. It’s also a Dividend Aristocrat, with 46 years of consecutive annual dividend raises.

I last covered MDT in April, highlighting its pricing power, pipeline opportunities, and undervaluation. However, the stock has declined by 4% since then as the market continues to be driven by just a handful of mega cap technology stocks despite demonstrating respectable revenue growth. As shown below, MDT stock is down by 11% over the past 12 months.

Contrary to what MDT’s share price performance might suggest, MDT has demonstrated solid revenue growth over the past 18 months. As shown below, MDT’s revenue has grown for the past 8 consecutive quarters.

This includes respectable growth during fiscal Q4 2024 (ended April 26th), in which organic revenue grew 5.4% YoY to $8.6 billion, exceeding analyst expectations by $150M. Moreover, MDT’s adjusted EPS landed at the upper end of guidance at $1.46 and free cash flow grew to $5.2 billion, an increase of 14% YoY.

These strong results were driven by mid-single digit growth in the U.S. and Europe, and by robust 13% growth in emerging markets, such as China, where patient surgeries continue to rebound after the country emerged from COVID-related lockdowns.

As shown below, MDT’s growth was across the board in nearly all segments, with Diabetes, Cardiovascular, Neuroscience, and Med Surgical seeing 4% to 11% YoY organic growth during fiscal Q4.

Management is guiding for 4-5% organic revenue growth for fiscal 2025, of which MDT is currently in fiscal Q1. This is based on expectations that MDT will extend leadership positioning in key categories such as Cardiovascular, Med Surgical, and Diabetes. New products to facilitate growth include the recent introduction of Aurora EV-ICD, an implantable defibrillator to treat cardiac arrest, the Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system, and the upcoming Simplera Sync sensor that integrates with MDT’s MiniMed 780G system for Diabetes.

Importantly, MDT maintains an ‘A’ credit rating from S&P with the support of a strong balance sheet. It has safe net debt to TTM EBITDA of 1.9x, sitting well below the 3x generally considered safe for non-utility/infrastructure companies.

This lends support to the 3.6% dividend yield, which is well-protected by a 53% payout ratio. It also comes with a 5-year CAGR of 6.3% and 10 consecutive years of growth. As shown below, MDT’s dividend yield currently sits at one of the highest levels over the past 10 years.

Lastly, I see solid value in MDT at the current price of $77.61 with a forward P/E of 14.3, sitting far below its historical P/E of 18.2, as shown below.

Sell side analysts who follow the company estimate 4.6% EPS growth this fiscal year, and expect EPS growth to pick up to at least 7% annually thereafter, which I believe is reasonable considering the aforementioned steady results and new products coming to market. With an above market-average dividend yield and the aforementioned EPS growth, MDT could deliver market-beating returns even without a reversion to its mean valuation.

#2: Altria

Altria (MO) is a Dividend Aristocrat due to having raised its dividend for over 25 years, including the years since spinning off Philip Morris International (PM) in 2008. I last covered MO with a ‘Buy’ rating back in May of last year, and the stock hasn’t budged much at all, rising by just 0.8%, but the total return of 12.5% (including dividends) has been decent.

Investors continue to be wary around tobacco stocks, according to a recent Wall Street Breakfast Survey on whether it’s a good idea to invest in the tobacco sector in 2024.

Rightly so, Wall Street remains cautious around MO and other tobacco names considering the declining cigarette sales and impact from illicit vaping on the industry in the U.S. MO has seen a challenging top-line as a result, with revenues net of excise taxes declining by 1% YoY during Q1 2024. This was driven by a 10% YoY decline in cigarette volume, due to natural declines in combustibles, higher prices at the pump, and the impact of illegal vapes.

Offsetting factors, however, include MO’s ability to raise prices as well as growth in MO’s NJOY vaping and On! Nicotine pouches. NJOY continues to see market share growth of 0.6% sequentially to 4.3% due to favorable product placement and rollouts to more locations, and On! grew market share sequentially by 0.7% sequentially to 7.1%.

Looking ahead, MO has catalysts stemming from the recent FDA approval of NJOY’s menthol variant, making it the only one on the U.S. market today with such approval. This is in addition to the approval of the NJOY tobacco flavor version that it’s already obtained.

MO recently submitted PMTA to the FDA for its On! Plus nicotine pouches, which is a tobacco-derived nicotine pouch product made from a proprietary soft-feel material. This is in addition to PMTAs already filed for NJOY’s blueberry and watermelon flavors on the NJOY 2.0 Bluetooth-enabled age-gated platform. Other potential catalysts include the recent multi-agency DOJ crackdown on illegal vaping in the U.S. which could drive customers to legal channels.

Meanwhile, MO carries a BBB credit rating from S&P and a safe net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.1x. This is after the retirement of $1.1 billion of debt in the first quarter alone. MO also retains an 8.1% stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) which it could continue to sell in order to buy back its own discounted shares.

MO currently yields an appealing 8.5% and the dividend is well-covered by a 79% payout ratio, which is in-line with the long-standing 80% payout ratio policy. MO stock is also attractive at the current price of $46.10 with a forward P/E of just 9.0, sitting well below its historical P/E of 14.0, as shown below.

Sell side analysts estimate 3-4% annual EPS over the next 3 years, which I believe is achievable considering MO’s inherent pricing power, share buyback potential, and growth in new categories. Plus, with gas prices having come down in recent months, cigarette volume declines may be more muted than what we’ve seen over the past 12-18 months.

As such, with an 8.5% yield and potential for low to mid-single digit EPS growth, MO could deliver market-beating returns. Plus, any reversion to its mean valuation could be a growth kicker beyond that.

Investor Takeaway

Medtronic and Altria represent 2 great Dividend Aristocrat bargain opportunities due to their strong dividend yields and potential for growth, despite recent market challenges. Medtronic, a global healthcare technology leader, continues to demonstrate solid revenue growth and maintains a robust balance sheet, supporting its 3.6% dividend yield

Altria, meanwhile, has shown resilience through its ability to raise prices and expand its vaping and nicotine pouch products, sustaining an attractive 8.5% dividend yield. Both companies are trading below historical valuation norms, offering investors the potential for meaningful income and capital gains.