Gold Monthly: The Bull Run Is Not Over Yet

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.86K Followers

Summary

  • Gold has surged more than 15% year-to-date, mostly on safe-haven demand amid the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as buying by central banks.
  • Gold traded above $2,300/oz for most of the second quarter and recorded its third-straight quarterly gain, marking its best run since the Covid pandemic.
  • We still expect central bank demand to remain strong looking ahead amid the current economic climate and geopolitical tensions.

Growth gold bar financial investment stock diagram on 3d profit graph background of global economy trade price business market concept or capital marketing golden banking chart exchange invest value.

Lemon_tm

By Ewa Manthey

Gold is one of the best performing assets of 2024

Gold breaks records in the first half

Gold has surged more than 15% year-to-date, mostly on safe-haven demand amid the

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.86K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

About GLD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLD
--
IAU
--
SGOL
--
OUNZ
--
BAR
--
GLDM
--
AAAU
--
XAUUSD:CUR
--
IAUM
--
IGT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News