IBIT: A Bitcoin Alternative, But It Doesn't Change The Narrative

Jul. 08, 2024 11:34 PM ETiShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT)
Alaric Pow profile picture
Alaric Pow
416 Followers

Summary

  • Since the introduction of spot cryptocurrency ETFs, inflows into such funds have been very significant.
  • I delve deeper into the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF - a popular spot Bitcoin ETF managed by BlackRock.
  • I present the value proposition of investing in the IBIT ETF and also the potential concerns.
  • I explain my investment recommendations with respect to the Fund for different types of investors, and maintain a neutral stance with a 'Hold' rating.

Bitcoin and Ethereum cryptocurrency with candle stick graph chart, laptop keyboard, and digital background

bizoo_n

The recent introduction of multiple cryptocurrency ETFs has taken the investor space by storm, and the amount of money going into these funds is not negligible. On July 6th, of 2024, Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded massive net inflows of $143.1m

This article was written by

Alaric Pow profile picture
Alaric Pow
416 Followers
I'm Alaric, an enthusiastic investor and investment writer! My main investments include ETFs, U.S.-listed companies, and unit trusts. I particularly enjoy engaging in equity research, and hope that my contributions bring value to the Seeking Alpha platform.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IBIT ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IBIT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IBIT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News