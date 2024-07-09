Value Line Remains Less Attractive Than The Risk Free Alternative

Jul. 09, 2024 1:06 AM ETValue Line, Inc. (VALU) Stock
Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
7K Followers

Summary

  • Value Line Inc. shares have returned 12.3% in 6 months, underperforming the S&P 500.
  • The company remains a low growth cash cow with a solid balance sheet and dividend that has grown at an unsustainable rate.
  • Relative valuation shows the stock dividend needs to grow at 11.25% CAGR to match 10-Year Note cash flows, making stock too risky at current prices.

Money growth

PM Images

It’s been a little over six months since I put out my “avoid” article on Value Line Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU), and in that time the shares have returned about 12.3% against a gain of about 16.6% for the S&P

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
7K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VALU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VALU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VALU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News