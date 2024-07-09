PM Images

It’s been a little over six months since I put out my “avoid” article on Value Line Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU), and in that time the shares have returned about 12.3% against a gain of about 16.6% for the S&P 500. I also think it would be fair to mention that the yield on the 10 Year Note that I recommended in lieu of shares has climbed from 4.146% on the day my article was published to 4.284% now, so my alternative has underperformed the stock for the past half year. Much has happened since, including the release of some new financial results, so I thought I’d review the name again to see if it now makes sense to buy. I’ll make this determination by looking at the relative valuation here, and by looking at alternatives available to investors. If you’re one of my regulars you know that the “alternative” I’ll be looking at is the risk free 10 Year Note.

We’re all busy. For instance, I assume that my readers are busy choosing between exotic vacations or which supermodel to take to dinner this weekend. Maybe they’re working late in the lab unlocking the secrets of the universe. I am also busy trying to catch up on old episodes of Young & The Restless. I’m embarrassed to report that the last thing I watched was Nick visiting Victor at Newman Ranch. I don’t know why Victor is so cynical about Adam straying back into the darkness, while in the same breath recognising that Adam had come a long way in cleaning up his act! That Victor Newman is a character I love to hate sometimes! Anyway, we’re all busy is my point. For that reason, I provide a thesis statement very near the beginning of each of my articles in order to give investors the opportunity to quickly understand the gist of my argument without getting caught up in the details or the proper spelling. You’re welcome. So, I think 10 Year Treasury Notes still represent better value than this stock. For the stock investor to receive the same cash flows as the owner of the 10 Year Treasury Note, the dividend would need to grow at a CAGR over 11%. I consider this very unlikely given the factors I describe below. Given that stock investors should demand higher returns than they receive from notes, given the risks present, the dividend would need to grow far more than 11% yearly. In my view, that’s not going to happen. Thus, any new capital should be directed toward the 10 Year Treasury Note, which has a better than average chance of earning a nice capital gain as rates fall over the next few years. Thus ends my thesis statement. If you read on from here, that’s on you.

Financial Snapshot

I’ve written it before, and no doubt I’ll write it again. I’m of the view that this company is a low growth cash cow, and nothing about the most recent financial results have moved me from this position. While revenue declined ~5% relative to the same period last year, net income actually grew by about 1.4%, having much to do with cost cutting measures. For instance, advertising and promotion expense and office and administrative expenses were each down by 4.8% from the same time last year.

The balance sheet remains rock solid in my view. For instance, the very highly liquid current assets here add up to about $69.7 million, against total liabilities of about $45.3 million. The balance sheet is one of the cleanest I’ve seen in a while, which is significant in my view, given the widespread deterioration of capital structures we’ve seen recently.

In my view, the story here is the dividend, and it has grown rapidly over the past few years. For instance, it’s up about 41% from the same period in 2020, a growth rate which is as extraordinary as it is unsustainable over the long haul. The payout ratio is only 56%, though, so there may be room for dividend growth from current levels. Given the strength of the balance sheet, and the fact that management has done a great job of rewarding investors with dividend increases, I’d be willing to buy the shares if the relative valuation is attractive enough.

Value Line Financials (Value Line investor relations)

Relative Valuation

I come from a world where I think taking risk should be rewarded by a combination of lower valuations, and higher return potential. The fact that higher return potential and lower valuations are two sides of the same coin make things easier for me to get my head around. Given that stocks are riskier than government bonds, I’m going to buy them only when they offer greater return potential than government bonds. Additionally, I think a credible case could be made to suggest that government bonds have within them the potential for capital gain appreciation, given that interest rates are likely headed lower over the coming couple of years.

Given the above, I want to compare the cash flows an investor would receive from a dividend paying stock and a 10 Year Government Note. If the yield on the stock is lower than the bond, I want to answer the question: by what amount will the dividend need to grow for the stock investor to receive identical cash flows to the Note investor. Given the risks present, the stock investor should demand more, but I want to start by looking at what growth is needed to make the two assets spin off identical cash flows.

Value Line v Treasury Note Cash Flows (Author calculations)

I’ve answered that question, and I present it in the graphic above which I hope is both “handy” and “dandy.” In order for the stock investor to receive the same cash flows that the Treasury Note investor is guaranteed to receive over the next decade, the dividend will need to grow at a CAGR of about 11.25% for a decade. To put this in some kind of company specific context, Value Line has managed to grow its dividend at an impressive CAGR of 6.6% since 2014.

That, plus the fact that this is not a growth company, plus the fact that the payout ratio is already relatively healthy, the probability of growing the dividend at a CAGR north of 11% is low in my view.

Remember that that rate simply matches the risk free cash flows. We should expect higher payments from riskier stocks. Given that investors should always be seeking the highest return for the lowest possible risk, they should avoid Value Line at current prices. The risk is too high, and the return is too low in my view. Although the yield has crept up somewhat since I last wrote about this name, I think it would be prudent to place the same trade again with any new capital.