Finding companies that can offer investors both solid capital gains and dividends is hard. While some high-growth businesses focus on maximizing shareholders' returns with buybacks and dividend increases, most faster-growing corporations invest more in core these companies' core operations.

An industry that has consistently offered shareholders impressive income and total returns over the last three years is the energy sector. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is an industry leader in this field. ConocoPhillips gets nearly 66 percent of the company's revenues from upstream operations, the industry leader spun off downstream operations years ago. The energy provider gets nearly 22 percent of the company's revenues from natural gas, and the remaining 12 percent from NGL and Bitumens.

Data by YCharts

The energy provider has offered investors total returns of 113% over the last three years, while the S&P 500 (SPY) has offered investors total returns of just 33.91% during this same timeframe.

Today, I am updating my rating of ConocoPhillips today to a buy. I last wrote about the oil and gas provider in May of 2023, and I initiated my coverage of the company with a rating of sell primarily because of the poor outlook for natural gas prices. The forecast for North American natural gas prices is more bullish, and the outlook for oil prices remains strong as well. ConocoPhillips should be very well positioned to hit the company's target of generating $115 billion in free cash flow over the next decade and management is likely to continue to focus on maximizing shareholder returns with increased buybacks and significant dividend increases. The company looks more reasonably valued now as well.

Conoco-Phillips second-quarter earnings report was strong. The company stated that earnings per share GAAP actual was $2.15, compared to expectations of $2.05 a share. The company missed slightly on revenue expectations, reporting revenues of $14.48 billion, compared to expectations of nearly $15 billion. Production levels increased by 2% after acquisitions and dispositions as well, showing that the energy provider's recent acquisition of Marathon Oil is already accretive to earnings, which was expected. The Management also reiterated the commitment to maximizing shareholder gains by returning $9 billion to shareholders in 2024. The company also plans to buy back $20 billion in stock over the next 3 years if commodity prices remain at or above current levels.

Oil prices continue to remain at high levels despite a weak macro environment primarily because of limited supply, and the outlook for oil prices in 2024 and 2025 is bullish. The Energy Information Administration is forecasting Brent crude oil prices to be at $85 a barrel in 2024 and $79 a barrel in 2025. Goldman Sachs is expecting Brent crude oil prices to remain between $70 and $100 a barrel this year, and the firm also sees prices reaching $86 a barrel this summer. Goldman also stated that the analysts at the bank don't see peak oil demand until 2034. Geopolitical tensions remain high with current conflicts in the Middle East the war between Russia and Ukraine continuing, and supply concerns remain with major new oil discoveries becoming more rare. Over 97 percent of the world's current oil supply comes from findings that were made in the twentieth century. The CEO of Occidental Petroleum stated earlier this year that she expects a significant shortage in energy markets in 2025.

The outlook for North American gas prices has improved as well with lower prices forcing drillers out of the market. Morningstar is forecasting a recovery in natural gas prices in the back end of 2024 and through 2025 as the firm expects lower prices to increase demand and push drillers out of the industry.

A Chart of Rigs Drilling for Natural Gas in North America (eia.gov)

The weekly rig count in the North American natural gas industry has fallen significantly since late 2022, a colder winter could cause prices to increase significantly from current levels if inventories fall. North American natural gas prices have also been rising over the last several months as supplies have come offline.

A Chart of North American Natural Gas Prices (EIA.Gov)

ConocoPhillips plans to spend nearly $10 billion a year over the next decade on capital expenditures. The company also remains committed to significantly reducing debt levels, with plans to reduce gross debt by $5 billion before the end of 2026. The energy provider expects to generate over $115 billion in free cash flow over the next decade and increase oil and gas production levels by 5% during this timeframe. The company's model is based on an average oil price of $60 per barrel, which is likely a very conservative price estimate moving forward.

This is why ConocoPhillips also looks more reasonably valued now at current levels. The company currently trades at 6.14x expected forward cash flow and 5.46x likely forward EBITDA. The energy provider's 5-year average valuation is 6.40x forecasted forward cash flow and 5.93x predicted forward EBITDA. ConocoPhillips is expected to grow earnings by 5-6% a year over the next four years, but management's aggressive $20 billion dollar share buyback program and the resiliency of the oil market likely make these estimates too conservative as well.

A Chart of ConocoPhillips EPS Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Given the energy provider's strong cash flow and impressive balance sheet, the industry leader is likely to trade at a premium moving forward. A company with a strong balance sheet, impressive cash flow, and mid-single-digit growth, should trade at 12-14x forward earnings estimates. Analysts expect the energy producer to make nearly $10 per share next year.

Investors are often forced to choose between total returns and income. The oil and gas sector is one of the few industries where better-performing companies have consistently been able to offer shareholders solid dividends and impressive overall returns as well. ConocoPhillips has consistently shown an impressive commitment to maximizing shareholder gains, and the fundamentals of the oil and gas industry are likely to remain strong moving forward.