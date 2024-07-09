ConocoPhillips: Improving Natural Gas Outlook Should Encourage Investors

Jul. 09, 2024 3:56 AM ETConocoPhillips (COP) Stock
Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
2.2K Followers

Summary

  • ConocoPhillips plans to spend $10 billion annually on capital expenditures and reduce debt by $5 billion by 2026.
  • The company aims to generate $115 billion in free cash flow and increase oil and gas production by 5% over the next decade.
  • ConocoPhillips' strategy is based on an average oil price of $60 per barrel, focusing on core operations for growth and shareholder returns.

Oil field site, in the evening, oil pumps are running, The oil pump and the beautiful sunset reflected in the water

zhengzaishuru

Finding companies that can offer investors both solid capital gains and dividends is hard. While some high-growth businesses focus on maximizing shareholders' returns with buybacks and dividend increases, most faster-growing corporations invest more in core these companies' core operations.

This article was written by

Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
2.2K Followers
I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About COP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News