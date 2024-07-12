Sterling Infrastructure: Another Breakout Is Likely, But Chasing Here May End Badly

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
11.31K Followers

Summary

  • STRL benefits from infrastructure growth in data centers and aviation, explaining why the stock has well outperformed the wider market over the past few years.
  • The same robust demand has been exemplified in its increased contract awards, growing backlog, and expanding profit margins, significantly aided by the multi-year domestic opportunities.
  • While these have led to raised consensus forward estimates, we cannot reconcile the growth projections to STRL's premium valuations, with it notably expensive compared to its peer group.
  • While the stock may chart another vertical rally as observed the past few earnings calls, it has also pulled forward most of its upside potential, offering a minimal margin of safety.
  • As a mid-cap stock, STRL is also more likely to be volatile, especially due to its small float and growing short interest. We prefer to initiate Hold for now.

Falling stack of British one pound coins

by Martin Nancekievill/iStock via Getty Images

STRL Continues To Benefit From The Ongoing Infrastructure Boom

STRL 5Y Stock Price

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) is a construction company that is currently enjoying robust tailwinds from the booming data center

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
11.31K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About STRL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on STRL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
STRL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News