QYOU Media Inc. (QYOUF) Shareholder Analyst Call Transcript

QYOU Media Inc. (OTCQB:QYOUF) Shareholder Analyst Call July 9, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Curt Marvis - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
Jace Sparks - Chief Product Officer

Conference Call Participants

Curt Marvis

Okay. Welcome everyone. Jace are we good to go?

Jace Sparks

We are good to go sir.

Curt Marvis

Okay. Well welcome. Good morning. As Jace said, good morning, good afternoon, good evening, depending on what part of the world you're in. Great to be doing one of these calls again. I'll talk a lot about, sort of, what's been taking place over the past six months or so, and also about what we're going to be doing going forward. So, happy to have you all join, and hopefully, by the time we're done here in an hour or so, then, our shareholders are all going to be as pumped as we are about what's happening in the business.

So, Jace, I am going to share my screen here. Let's see if that works. Are we good?

Jace Sparks

You're good.

Curt Marvis

Okay. Alright, everyone. So let's talk about first, what the goals are for our call today. I've, you know, communicate with shareholders all the time, and I've gotten a lot of feedback, particularly over the first-half of this year, that people are upset with the lack of communication from the company and the sort of transparency about what's going on. I'm going to address that today. I'm going to talk about what the reasons are behind that and, frankly, how we're going to change that going forward starting with what's happening right now.

I also want to take some time to clarify sort of where the company's at, what our goals are for the second-half of the year in terms of the different business

