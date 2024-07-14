Wall Street Brunch: Trump 'Fine' After Shooting

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images News

This is an abridged transcript:

Donald Trump’s campaign says he is “fine” after what law enforcement officials are treating as an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The AP reports that officials said the man who opened fire was a 20-year-old from Pennsylvania.

In a social media post, Trump said he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.” The former president was quickly whisked from the stage by Secret Service agents, his ear covered in blood.

A prosecutor said the suspected gunman and at least one attendee are dead, and the Secret Service said two spectators were critically injured.

President Joe Biden and political leaders of all stripes condemned the attack. “There’s no place in America for this type of violence,” Biden said. “It’s sick. It’s sick.”

Among the global reaction, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said: “We must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was deeply shocked by the shooting, adding political violence has no place in democracy.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that he was appalled by the “shocking scenes," and sent his best wishes to Trump and his family.

In the corporate arena, Elon Musk said: "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery.

Earnings season is gearing up, with more financial results starting the week.

On Monday, Goldman Sachs (GS) and BlackRock (BLK) weigh in.

UnitedHealth (UNH), Bank of America (BAC), Progressive (PGR), Morgan Stanley (MS), PNC Financial (PNC), and J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT) report earnings Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), U.S. Bancorp (USB), Kinder Morgan (KMI), United Airlines (UAL) and Ally Financial (ALLY) are due.

Netflix (NFLX), Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Blackstone (BX), Domino's Pizza (DPZ) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) report numbers Thursday.

And wrapping up Firday are American Express (AXP), Halliburton (HAL) and Travelers (TRV).

For income investors, AbbVie (ABBV) and PNC Financial (PNC) go ex-dividend on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive (CL) and Williams-Sonoma (WSM) go ex-dividend on Friday.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, Goldman Sachs has released a list of 25 of its top tactical stock for the next three months.

The list consists of the 25 most out-of-consensus opportunities from its Americas coverage. Goldman sees potential for upward earnings revisions to bolster upside in 17 stocks. It also sees downward profit revisions to drive downside in eight stocks.

John Marshall, head of the derivatives research division says: “Single stock options volumes have declined over the past month, suggesting that retail and hedge fund traders are less excited about near-term upside asymmetry. With less chance for an upside squeeze, we expect hedge funds to increase short positions in fundamentally weak companies in the coming days.”

Among the picks are Chipotle (CMG), Starbubcks (SBUX), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) and Microsoft (MSFT) in the Buy side. And Boston Beer (SAM) and eBay (EBAY) on the Sell side. Check out the full list in the story on Seeking Alpha.