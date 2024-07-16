A Price Trend View Of 'Buy The Market'

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Investors are often told to just "buy the market" as an alternative to trying to pick winning stocks. Because of the performance qualifications for stocks that are included in the S&P 500 and its "survivorship bias," the SPX is probably the most widely-followed benchmark for investment performance.

But as we know, the S&P is a "continuum of performance," with individual sectors rotating from positions of over- or under-performance relative to the total basket of stocks. And the same holds for the stocks within each sector. As I have shown before, for any time frame you get the leaders and laggards with this approach of just buying the whole index or even any particular sector. As I presented in my January 2024 article, when I had access to this tool at TD Ameritrade, the chart below was representative of this continuum of performance, in this case for the year 2023. The tool showed stocks across and within sectors, and one could highlight any stock along the continuum to obtain specific performance values.

S&P 500 Continuum of Performance, 2023 (TD Ameritrade)

While I used this tool for some time, it is no longer available. As well, I have further refined my preferred approach for selecting individual stocks for trading.

One concern that I have also raised previously is that most performance measures are for arbitrary time periods, such as 1, 3, or 6 months, YTD, or 1, 3, 5 or 10 years. There is not necessarily anything special or meaningful about these moving, arbitrary time frames. So, over time, I have tended to view stock performance based on a significant historical economic event. My preferred time frame for that is the 15 years since the Great Recession in 2008-2009. For that event, the market bottomed on March 9, 2009 and many stock prices were essentially re-set at that time. That event is a recognized Cycle (or Super Cycle) level marker for those who use Elliott Wave and similar pattern analyses.

Viewing Price Trends

Thanks to Schwab keeping the TD Ameritrade 'thinkorswim' trading platform, I am still able to customize my charts to accommodate my preferred price trend view. I created a simple chart study that shows, on a monthly basis, standard deviations (SD's) from the monthly mean price. I color code the SD's from -3 to +3. Technically, this is a regression line, which I adjust each month by simply advancing the chart period to the next month. The mean price line automatically adjusts the entire 15+ year price trend. As I have discussed with readers in the past, this is not really comparable to Bollinger Bands or Average True Range or other similar measures. The time frame is not a moving mean price for a fixed time period, but is rather an expanding average mean from the fixed 3/9/2009 start date. Below is the current price chart with this study for the SPX. Throughout the post-GR period, SPY's price has always traded within +1 to -1 SD from the monthly mean.

Author, using 'thinkorswim' platform

Looking at price trend studies is interesting. What becomes very obvious is that there are fairly smooth deviations from the monthly mean price lines, and others that are wide ranging. For some the mean price line is upward-sloping (positive) and for others it is downward-sloping (negative). This may be especially useful for investors who don't like large price swings, regardless of the relative overall gain over the time period.

To illustrate these differences, I present 3 leading Financial sector stocks. Visa (V) shows a pattern where price has deviated only slightly from the 15 yr. monthly mean, whereas JPMorgan Chase (JPM) shows greater deviation from the mean, from +1 to -1 SD. And Citigroup (C) has traded in a wider range, with swings between +2 and -2 SD's. It's further intriguing that some price trends seem to reverse repeatedly at certain SD levels.

Visa price chart (Author, using 'thinkorswim' platform) JPM price chart (Author, using 'thinkorswim' platform) C price chart (Author, using 'thinkorswim' platform)

Of course, we do care about the total gain in price over the time period, as well as how much price has moved around the mean. This view is different than RSI, which again is typically time limited.

Looking at the Leaders

While the S&P 500 is a great sub-set of the overall market for picking leading price-gaining stocks, it is larger than needed to select a historically winning subset of stocks. I have been looking more closely at the S&P 100 instead, which is defined by S&P Global as follows:

The S&P 100, a sub-set of the S&P 500®, is designed to measure the performance of large-cap companies in the United States and comprises 100 major blue chip companies across multiple industry groups. Individual stock options are listed for each index constituent.

The S&P 100 actually has 101 stocks due to the 2 classes of Alphabet stock (GOOG and GOOGL). There are a few other characteristics of the S&P 100 that make it potentially of interest for narrowing the field for investors, according to these excerpts from Wikipedia:

Constituents of the S&P 100 are selected for sector balance and represent about 67% of the market capitalization of the S&P 500 and almost 54% of the market capitalization of the U.S. equity markets as of December 2020. The stocks in the S&P 100 tend to be the largest and most established companies in the S&P 500. The mean free float market capitalization of the S&P 100 is over 3 times that of the S&P 500 ($135 bn vs $40 bn as of January 2017); as such, it is larger than a large-cap index. The "sigma" of companies within the S&P 100 is typically less than that of the S&P 500 and thus the corresponding volatility of the S&P 100 is lower. However, the correlation between the two indices is very high.

A recent heat map of the S&P 100 shows many well-known ticker symbols, but also the out-sized representation of the Information Technology sector, which comprises 38.7% of the index due to being market cap weighted like the larger S&P 500. The Utilities, Materials, and Real Estate sectors are each only 1% or less of the index.

S&P 100 heat map (TD Ameritrade 'thinkorswim' platform)

Comparing Performance

For the roughly 15.3 years since the GR, I looked at Total Return using the Dividend Channel's DRIP Returns Calculator. Below is an example of the data returned using this tool, in this case comparing the iShares S&P 100 Index ETF (OEF) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). The S&P 100 has slightly outperformed the S&P 500 with dividends reinvested.

Total Returns, OEF and SPY (Dividend Channel)

I ran the calculator for all of the component stocks of the S&P 100 from 3/9/2009 through 7/3/2024 and then graphed the Average Annual Total Return with Dividends Reinvested for the 15.33 years. Only 8 stocks did not exist in the current form (using ticker symbol) for the entire 15.33 years.

Average annual total returns with dividends ranged from -4.73% for The Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) to +52.82% for Nvidia (NVDA). There was an obvious data error for Linde plc (LIN) so that result was removed from the analysis.

Just over half (56) of the S&P 100 stocks had average annual total returns with dividends reinvested that were less than the S&P 100 mean itself, at +16.8%. Below is a graph of those under-performing stocks. After KHC, the other 9 least-performing members of the S&P 100 were Exelon (EXC), PayPal (PYPL), AT&T (T), Exxon Mobil (XOM), CVS Health (CVS), Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), Verizon (VZ), IBM (IBM), and Intel (INTC). These 10 all had average annual total returns with dividends of <10%.

% Avg Annual Total Returns, S&P 100 Under-performers, 2009-2024 (Author)

The remaining 42 stocks (Alphabet was counted only once) had average annual total returns with dividends that exceeded the mean for the S&P 100 overall. The top 10, each with >26% average annual total returns, were Nvidia, Tesla (TSLA), Broadcom (AVGO), Netflix (NFLX), Apple (AAPL), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Amazon (AMZN), Eli Lilly (LLY), Booking Holdings (BKNG), and Alphabet (GOOGL). Below is a graph of the S&P 100 out-performers.

% Avg Annual Total Returns, S&P 100 Out-performers, 2009-2024 (Author)

While NVDA was the clear winner, a look at the monthly price chart shows that most of those gains occurred over the past 2 years. And the stock is now trading at something like +5 SD to the 15 yr. monthly mean, a near parabolic price pattern with decreasing volumes over the past 3 months.

NVDA price chart (Author, using 'thinkorswim' platform)

I compare this to UnitedHealth (UNH), which has a fairly steady price gain, far less deviation from the monthly means, and that has logged a respectable average annual total return with dividends of +25.9% since the GR. I am currently long on UNH, having entered the position on weakness in late January and having added during dips in early March and early-mid April.

UNH price chart (Author, using 'thinkorswim' platform)

A caveat is warranted, as expected. "Past performance is no guarantee of future results." This should be obvious, but in this case, the risk is in concept a bit less than for the larger universe of stocks. The S&P 100, and many components of the S&P 500, are in these indexes because of their past performance and the index construction that they can be removed if their performance metrics are not sustained. This is the "survivorship bias." So while I trade outside of this sub-set of proven winners, it is a comfortable place to search continually for price dips that are within the "norm" of price behavior of individual stocks since the GR. And longer-term buy and hold investors can find the best performing stocks in the index with the least deviation from their means over this longer time frame. Readers of my trading blog know that I refer to the price of stocks relative to their 15 yr monthly mean regression lines almost as a rule.

Identifying Some of the Better Steady Performers

At this point, after separating the outperformers from the others, I could calculate the mean SD's from the monthly regression lines. For now, I like to analyze the price charts, as they reveal nuances of the price trends in a way that a statistic cannot. Do price gain trends change abruptly over time, such as in the NVDA example? Do certain stocks tend to reverse rather regularly at +1 or -1 SD from the mean, or +2 or -2 SD?

Lockheed Martin (LMT) has logged an +18.15% annual total return, with dividends reinvested since the GR. Price seems to seldom diverge from about +0.5 to -0.5 SD from the monthly mean regression, and price has actually tended to reverse at those levels. The stock is currently trading at just below the 15 yr. monthly mean. I most recently re-entered LMT on the drop in earnings in late January and into early February. If LMT followed its historical price trend, it would find a low at about 410 and the next high at about 550.

Lockheed Martin price chart (Author, using 'thinkorswim' platform)

Other out-performing leaders with charts similar to LMT include Visa and Untied Health as shown before, and Texas Instruments (TXN) and Honeywell (HON). Charts with a bit more deviation from their longer-term monthly means include General Dynamics (GD), AbbVie (ABBV), Union Pacific (UNP), and Deere (DE), all with monthly means closing within their +1 to -1 SD ranges for the entire 15 yr. period.

The chart for Deere shows that, for several years early in the period, price moved more or less sideways on generally declining volumes, until a breakout at the end of 2016. Price gained slightly afterward, but re-tested the breakout level in March 2020 (dashed blue horizontal line). With the end of the spring 2020 pullback (another economic event) price rose rapidly for almost a year. For the past few years, price has moved again more or less sideways, but now seems contained within the mean to +1 SD range.

DE price chart (Author, using 'thinkorswim' platform)

These price stories are interesting, and I use them to evaluate overbought and oversold conditions, but it is important to remember that the mean regression lines change over time as additional price data are added to the trend period.

The charts also reveal acceleration of price gains, such as for Costco (COST), which broke out noticeably last year from its historic price range. The stock has seen an average annual total return with dividends of +25.29% since the GR; however, the move has not been on increasing monthly volume. So this is more like the NVDA chart but just not as extreme. Using both price performance data and price charts helps to provide a better understanding of a stock's journey through time.

COST price chart (Author, using 'thinkorswim' platform)

Offering Some Final Thoughts

This article describes how I look at individual stocks for trading and investing. Individual stocks comprise about half of my Roth IRA portfolio, with the balance consisting of Closed-End Funds and some REITs for income. I like to look first at the longer-term price pattern for a stock, normalized as best as possible from the end of the Great Recession, a meaningful economic event. I prefer to understand how much price over that time has deviated from the monthly mean regression. I can then also consider other important clues, such as volume. Fortunately, this is easy to do using my chart studies on 'thinkorswim.'

Picking individual stocks for trading and long-term investing is a challenge, especially to realize gains above the mean for the S&P 500. "Buy the market" includes both winners and laggards. The few dozen proven winners within the S&P 100 can narrow the field. My research shows that only half of the S&P 100 components out-performed the index itself in the longer term, as defined here. Focusing on the winners with the least deviation from their means results in gains that outpace the index itself.

I hope that readers have enjoyed this article and perhaps found some useful ideas. Please do your own due diligence before making any investment decisions.

Best for your trading/investing!

