Inflation Slows In June As The Bank Of Canada Prepares For Rate Decision

Jul. 17, 2024 1:40 PM ETEWC, FLCA, BBCA, VCE:CA
TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.63K Followers

Summary

  • After June inflation data, is another BoC rate cut all but certain?
  • Canadian inflation still falling, but a mixed bag.
  • How many rate cuts can Canadians expect this year?

Pile of Canadian bills with one hundred dollars on top

joshlaverty

The Canadian Consumer Price Index for June decelerated to 2.7%. Robert Both, Senior Macro Strategist with TD Securities, says Tuesday’s reading increases the odds of back-to-back rate cuts by the Bank of Canada and discusses what it means for monetary policy

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.63K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWC--
iShares MSCI Canada ETF
FLCA--
Franklin FTSE Canada ETF
BBCA--
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF
VCE:CA--
Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News