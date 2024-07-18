Fresh Thinking On Active Investing In U.S. Large-Cap Stocks

Jul. 18, 2024 10:35 AM ETDIA, QQQ, SPY, ACSI, ACVF, AESR, AFLG, AVUS, APRT, JANT, JULT, OCTT, APRW, JANW, JULW, OCTW, BBUS, BIBL, BKLC, BMAR, BMAY, BUZZ, BWVTF, CATH, CFA, CFO, CHGX, CSM, DEMZ, DFAU, DGRW, DSI, DSTL, DUSA, DVOL, DYNF, EFIV, EPS, EQL, EQWL, ESG, ESGA, ESGU, ESGV, ESGY, EUSA, FCPI, FCTR, FDLO, FDWM, FEX, FLQL, FLRG, FQAL, FSST, FTCS, GSEW, GSLC, GSPY, GSUS, HKND, HLAL, HUSV, ILCB, IQSU, ITAN, ITOT, IVV, IWB, IWD, IWF, IWL, IWV, IYY, JCTR, JHML, JOET, JPUS, JQUA, JUST, KRMA, LCTU, LFEQ, LGH, LGLV, LSAF, LVOL, MBCC, MFUS, MGC, MOAT, NACP, NAPR, NTSX, NULC, OEF, OMFL, ONOF, OVL, OVLH, PALC, PBUS, PSCJ, PSCW, PSCX, PSET, PSFD, PSFF, PSFJ, PSFM, PSMD, PSMJ, PSMR, PTLC, QARP, QLV, QQQA, QUAL, QUS, QVML, QYLG, RECS, RFDA, RFFC, RSP, SCHB, SCHK, SCHX, SECT, SHE, SHUS, SIZE, SNPE, SPBC, SPD, SPHB, SPHQ, SPLG, SPMV, SPTM, SPUC, SPUS, SPXE, SPXN, SPXT, SPXV, SPYC, SPYX, SSUS, STNC, SUSA, SUSL, SVOL, SYUS, SZNE, TDVG, TILT, TRND, TSPA, UMAR, UMAY, USMC, USMV, USSG, USXF, UTRN, VEGN, VIG, VIRS, VNSE, VONE, VONG, VONV, VOO, VOTE, VSDA, VSLU, VTHR, VTI, VV, WBIL, WOMN, XDSQ, XLG, XLSR, XRLV, XVOL, XVV, XYLG, YLDE, ZHDG, ZIG, SPMD1 Comment
BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.67K Followers

Summary

  • While U.S. large-cap stocks often hold a place at the core of portfolios, many believe this exposure is best achieved via passive index-tracking products.
  • The top stock by market cap in the S&P 500 is larger than the entire small-cap universe, suggesting to us that avoiding active in U.S. large caps means sacrificing tremendous alpha potential.
  • For investors seeking to increase their portfolios’ alpha potential, we find large-cap U.S. equities to be an underappreciated place to target that exposure.

Digitally enhanced shot of a handsome businessman using a tablet superimposed over a graph showing the ups and downs of the stock market

shapecharge/E+ via Getty Images

By Tony DeSpirito

When it comes to assembling a well-rounded investment portfolio, the makeup and placement of U.S. equity allocations are key considerations. Tony DeSpirito, Global CIO of BlackRock Fundamental Equities, challenges conventional thinking to suggest that alpha-seeking strategies in U.S. large-cap

This article was written by

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.67K Followers
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DIA--
SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust
QQQ--
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust
ACSI--
American Customer Satisfaction ETF
ACVF--
American Conservative Values ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News