Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY) is a mortgage REIT I've covered before. My previous thesis in December was rather scathing, and I noted the preferred shares represented better income vehicles over the long term than the common. In it, I concluded:

Because of its history of declining dividends, its lack of clear signals that this will improve, and the safer returns offered by the preferred, it's my view that shares of NLY are a SELL for investors seeking dependable income.

With the passage of time, things have stabilized somewhat for NLY. Moreover, there is a sign that improvement may be on the horizon. While the nature of such a business is that it's exposed to certain cyclical risks, a moment is approaching in which some upside can be enjoyed as well. I'm gonna focus squarely on the common this time, upgrading my rating to Hold.

Updates Since 2023

It's been over six months since I wrote about it in December of last year, so there are some things to recap first.

Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

The first is, to its credit, NLY has not experienced any further cuts in its quarterly dividend. This tracks with when rate hikes finally halted.

Fed Funds Rate History (fred.stlouisfed.org)

The halt occurred in late 2023, and while many investors (including fans of securities like NLY) were hoping rate cuts would begin early this year, they have since remained flat for the first half of 2024.

I mentioned in my first article that Annaly's struggles come from the squeeze on net interest income, as its mortgage assets (mainly Agency securities backed by 30-year mortgages) have fixed coupons, while the financing they use (mainly repurchase agreements) has variable interest. Flattening of rates means that squeezing effect halted and stabilized distributable earnings, which shows that it was just enough to maintain the current dividend.

Q1 2024 Company Presentation

A couple of other things are worth noting as well. Along with the end of the squeeze, this also avoided declines in asset values and thus margin calls on those assets that magnify losses. Consequently, book value per share finally experienced two consecutive quarters of growth in Q4 2023 and Q1 of this year. Even better, the average yield on the assets has grown with each quarter.

Agency Portfolio Comparisons (Company Presentations)

If we compare the Agency portfolio compositions between the last two quarters, we can see that the higher yield isn't simply a product of asset pricing but a shift toward larger coupons, as assets over 5% became a majority of it (note, the Agency portfolio is only 59% of the total portfolio).

Similarly, the credit quality also improved. Q2 is technically over, and with no rate cuts and more time, I suspect it's likely the Agency portfolio is even better now. I believe the rebound that Annaly is poised to enjoy if rates cuts start will be stronger than if cuts had happened before.

Potential for Upcoming Cuts

Just a couple of days ago, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller indicated that he believes the moment of a cut is near, with the requirements the Fed has sought being closer to being met:

I believe current data are consistent with achieving a soft landing, and I will be looking for data over the next couple months to buttress this view. So, while I don’t believe we have reached our final destination, I do believe we are getting closer to the time when a cut in the policy rate is warranted.

Being considered one of the more hawkish among the governors, these words have been a welcome sign for many. Chairman Powell has recently offered similar remarks, agreeing that inflation has been reduced significantly, while noting that the jobs market is slowing down. The beginning of rate reduction also does not necessarily mean that 2% inflation will not be reached. Overall, many consider these more affirmative signs of a near-term cut than we have seen before.

Fed Fund Rate vs. NLY Price (fred.stlouisfed.org & Seeking Alpha)

To visualize it better, I super-imposed the price history of NLY with the changes in the Federal Funds Rate. The correlation over time is highly negative. One will note the rise in the latter part and associated decline. This illustrates clearly the potential for what the stock price can do under a regime of cuts.

Full Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

These price movements don't simply follow what is true on paper of the stock. The dividend history, which I've also illustrated above, shows the stock price increases in the same period of the dividend increases. Thus, cuts have a historical and empirical benefit to companies such as Annaly.

The point, however, is that this is cyclical. As the net interest margin rises and falls, and as the leveraged portfolio magnifies gains and losses, these are what investors feel.

That is to say, NLY's status as a REIT is a legal formality for tax purposes. While people typically flock to REITs for income, I do not believe long-term investors will enjoy that with this investment, even when it's a Buy. Rather, I think they will be better off riding the cyclical upside and not letting the dividend distract them.

Valuation

The tricky part here is that we are still bound to base the valuation on something reasonable and conservative. In other words, I think we should start based on what the portfolio really is, whatever happens with rates, and that brings us to tangible book value per share.

As of Q1, that was $19.73 per share. As Q2 has progressed, it's possible that figure is closer to $20, and that would indicate that NLY is fairly valued for its portfolio.

Price/Tangible Book 10Y History (Seeking Alpha)

Over time, NLY has rarely ever traded at a premium to tangible book and never by much. Discounts have been more common and have gone deeper. I find that these moments are likely the best entry for a cyclical play. That isn't to say one could not do this on the current price and ride the benefit of rate cuts, but the fundamental risks increase if you pay more for the same portfolio.

Consider this. Rate cuts might not occur because the Fed says, "All is well; soft landing achieved." Some sort of unforeseen disaster could happen and disrupt markets. Disrupted markets often result in sell-offs of sound assets for people (and businesses) who need quick cash. This can trigger margin calls on those bought with leverage, like Annaly's Agency portfolio. Thus, the rate cuts may happen but only after some damage occurs, and "early" investors get hit with that permanent capital loss.

Similarly, the remaining 41% of the portfolio is a comparable split between between mortgage servicing rights and residential credit (non-Agency mortgages).

Q1 2024 Form 10Q

While MSRs are known for their counter-cyclical durability during credit stress, these non-Agency mortgages could be exposed to defaults, depending on the nature of the disaster that warrants rate cuts. This is, of course, hypothetical, but it's pointing out that damage to the portfolio can happen independently of rate cuts, and so a margin of safety for that risk is, in my view, warranted.

Conclusion

With Annaly's concentration in mostly Agency mortgage assets, it's well-poised to ride a cyclical gain, through both dividends and capital appreciation, as rate cuts begin. Yet, the current price reflects a fair value for the portfolio, and Annaly's investment strategy is not completely immune to risks that could damage it, even treating rate cuts as a given.

There have been moments where a discount to tangible book existed, and I believe those are the best entry points for the disciplined investor who has an exit plan. A fair value still offers potential for an upswing, and the current dividend yield just under 13% gives investors a little something while they wait.

Given this mixture of positives and negatives, I think it's fair to consider NLY a Hold for now. As Q2 results come out, investors should pay attention to changes to tangible book and the portfolio. Similarly, any clarity on rate cuts by the Fed in coming months will be of key importance.