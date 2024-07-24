If I Had To Retire Today With 12 REITs

Nuthawut Somsuk/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

Of course, I wouldn't retire with just 12 REITs. Being exposed to one single sector is a recipe for disaster.

But if I were to retire today, I'd want REITs to be a sizeable portion of my portfolio for a few reasons.

First is, that REITs are structured for the investor seeking income. Since they are obligated to pay out 90% of earnings to shareholders, by design they are an income producing vehicle.

And if you want to see your dividends snowball in retirement, you want healthy dividends that increase year in and year out.

Second is that I believe that REITs remain undervalued, that the bottom is in, and that as the rate cut cycle debuts likely this September, REITs are in a wonderful position to do well.

REITs are about 25% of my equity portfolio right now, as I've been going overweight REITs over the course of the past year.

Just over a year ago, I wrote that the "Billionaires were wrong", and that:

Further thinking and analysis has gotten me to believe, that given the fundamentals of some of the strongest REITs out there, it is the most attractive sector to become overweight currently, because: They pay healthy and growing dividends, which fits into our model of building long lasting income.

They are currently undervalued, and might in fact have bottomed, given the historical behavior of the asset class.

There is a lot of noise in the media concerning "commercial" Real Estate.

Rates have, or are near to have peaked. Cannot get any worse from here.

I believe that REITs bottomed in October 2023 as you can see in figure 2 below on the chart of the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLRE). We were a little early to the party, which gave me plenty of time to build up positions in my favourite REITs.

Figure 2: XLRE and 200D SMA (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

If you don't know my investing style, I'm very particular about the price I pay.

I believe that a good portion of the profits you will get are a function of the price you pay.

By buying high-quality assets low, you create a margin of safety. When the pendulum swings back (it always swings back) you get to enjoy that excess profit as the price converges towards fair value.

By buying low, you also get a higher dividend yield, which means you are comfortable waiting and sitting on your hands. A big part of investing is just sitting on your hands waiting for the world to take care of itself. It's much easier to do if you're receiving a growing stream of income in the process.

In May this year, I said that it was "the best time to buy REITs since the Great Financial Crisis of 2009".

I was anticipating a turn in sentiment, and it has occurred.

Figure 3: Sectors sorted by 1M % (Seeking Alpha)

REITs have had the best performance over the past month among all sectors, while still being the worst sector year to date.

I believe that REITs are set to soar. Our portfolios are geared up for this.

But for the sake of this article, let's imagine that I don't currently own any REITs.

I'm retiring today, and I am configuring my retirement portfolio, and I want to set a considerable allocation to REITs. Let's also say that I want to find 12 REITs that are great buys today.

How would I approach this?

Start with a manageable universe and work your way down.

I want to make my research process as efficient as possible when considering new investment themes.

Here's my approach:

Find a relevant index. The main constituents of a relevant index will give me all of the main players in the field I need to know. Screen for additional picks. I use some loose screening of dividend yield and dividend growth on the REIT sector, and hand pick a few stocks which I believe the combination of dividend yield and dividend growth looks attractive. After a decade of doing this daily, it has gotten quicker to know the look of a dividend stock I'm after. Sort the stocks in various ways to identify those with good dividend profiles AND which are undervalued AND which offer good momentum. Do qualitative analysis on the remains. Our in-depth company due diligence takes on from here. Get a shortlist of picks.

We start with a blank canvas, add some broad strokes, then some medium strokes, and only then finish with finer details.

We'll do all of that here and end with the top 10 REITs.

Our starting REIT Universe

Our starting universe will be our index, the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF, which gives us all the REITs which are in the S&P 500 (SPY).

There are currently 30 REITs in the index. This is 6% of the companies in the S&P 500, yet REITs only make up for market cap.

There is already a lot of value information we can make note of with this simple statement.

The REIT sector is underrepresented among the S&P 500 sectors, AND valuations are lower in the sector than in the index.

This means that REITs are relatively cheap and/or they skew smaller in size than other industries.

To these 30 REITs, I add 10 handpicked REITs from a loose stock screener, as explained above.

Here are the 40 names. I include the XLRE index and the broader SPY index as well, as this will be useful to make some observations.

They are all sorted by dividend yield.

Company Last price Dividend Yield 10Y Median Yield 1Y Div CAGR 5Y Div CAGR Momentum Price % 3M Price % 6M Price % 12M Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) $13.39 12.85% 8.77% 2.38% 8.96% 4 6.10% -8.54% -19.04% Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) $121.63 6.25% 3.55% 5.56% 25.93% 9 29.08% 29.20% 54.12% Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) $103.94 6.02% 3.81% 0.00% 6.82% 5 9.18% -3.73% -3.11% Getty Realty Corporation (GTY) $30.88 5.83% 4.99% 4.65% 5.15% 7 14.41% 10.84% -8.04% BXP (BXP) $67.87 5.78% 2.95% 0.00% 0.62% 7 12.74% -0.67% 7.07% Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC) $21.01 5.71% 5.29% 30.43% 5.46% 9 16.85% 60.87% 39.69% Realty Income Corporation (O) $57.56 5.48% 4.62% 2.94% 3.03% 6 8.52% 1.84% -8.27% VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) $30.43 5.46% 5.10% 6.41% 7.62% 5 9.11% -0.43% -7.20% Simon Property Group (SPG) $157.74 5.07% 4.59% 8.11% -0.49% 8 12.32% 11.38% 27.57% Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) $66.31 4.52% 4.10% 2.88% 5.64% 7 17.24% 8.54% -1.47% Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) $21.47 4.47% 4.38% 4.35% -3.04% 7 17.97% 6.50% 2.63% NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) $42.36 4.37% 3.52% 10.10% 10.95% 8 31.92% 31.19% -10.88% Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) $125.84 4.13% 2.95% 4.84% 5.39% 6 8.77% 2.02% 2.12% Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) $145.03 4.05% 3.49% 5.00% 8.90% 6 15.03% 7.24% -6.29% UDR (UDR) $42.03 4.04% 3.30% 1.19% 4.41% 7 15.47% 11.75% -2.87% Regency Centers Corporation (REG) $66.82 4.01% 3.55% 3.08% 2.75% 7 14.48% 6.52% 1.55% Public Storage (PSA) $304.42 3.94% 3.43% 0.00% 8.45% 7 16.91% 4.28% 4.35% Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) $110.80 3.94% 3.29% 0.93% 1.34% 8 11.06% 10.12% 7.31% Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) $165.77 3.91% 3.49% 0.00% 12.47% 8 25.15% 12.95% 13.49% Equity Residential of Beneficial Interest (EQR) $71.04 3.80% 3.14% 1.89% 3.53% 8 15.44% 17.31% 2.87% Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) $40.91 3.78% 3.18% 7.86% 5.03% 7 14.02% 5.71% 5.98% Camden Property Trust (CPT) $113.47 3.63% 3.46% 3.00% 5.18% 8 17.84% 14.92% 0.50% Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) $10.51 3.43% 1.46% 80.00% 12.47% 6 2.94% -2.14% 7.03% Essex Property Trust (ESS) $290.13 3.38% 2.86% 6.06% 4.67% 9 23.37% 20.46% 18.35% Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) $49.68 3.36% 2.12% 9.87% 17.68% 5 16.24% -9.80% -10.50% Ventas (VTR) $53.67 3.35% 4.54% 0.00% -10.70% 8 24.44% 11.70% 8.36% AvalonBay Communities (AVB) $209.27 3.25% 3.11% 3.03% 2.26% 8 13.65% 15.98% 6.03% Digital Realty Trust (DLR) $155.56 3.14% 3.59% 0.00% 2.47% 9 13.69% 13.27% 29.47% American Tower Corporation (AMT) $209.37 3.09% 1.96% 3.18% 11.98% 8 22.22% 2.70% 13.24% Invitation Homes (INVH) $36.30 3.09% 2.09% 7.69% 16.59% 7 8.13% 7.78% 0.44% Prologis (PLD) $126.66 3.03% 2.86% 10.34% 12.62% 7 22.39% -1.39% 0.97% American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) $36.75 2.83% 1.01% 18.18% 39.06% 5 4.20% 3.20% -1.21% Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) $67.73 2.82% 2.29% 6.70% 9.29% 5 7.97% -1.08% -5.93% First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) $54.19 2.73% 2.49% 15.63% 9.98% 7 18.76% 0.87% 2.92% Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) $68.64 2.62% 2.51% 12.50% 13.40% 8 24.94% 10.44% 12.99% Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) $30.60 2.61% 3.52% 5.26% -10.07% 4 -2.76% -6.85% -10.99% Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) $100.13 2.60% 5.83% 5.09% 1.25% 9 33.33% 49.74% 61.79% Welltower (WELL) $108.63 2.25% 4.36% 0.00% -6.85% 9 18.96% 20.90% 31.98% Equinix (EQIX) $798.86 2.13% 1.88% 24.93% 11.61% 5 6.80% -0.48% -1.02% SBA Communications (SBAC) $208.82 1.88% 0.80% 15.29% 0.00% 5 6.51% -9.55% -7.86% SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) $554.65 1.27% 1.77% 7.36% 4.21% 8 12.01% 14.97% 22.66% CoStar Group (CSGP) $75.51 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 3 -1038.45% -828.37% -1672.92% Click to enlarge

Sorting the data in different ways.

I like to sort the data differently to get some more broad strokes about the distribution of REITs among different metrics.

First, it's important to note that of the 40 REITs above, only 1 has a dividend yield below that of the S&P 500: CoStar Group (CSGP). It's because it is not a REIT. It is classified as a real estate stock by the S&P people, but it is just a real estate related corporation, and not a REIT as we consider them.

20 of the 40 yield more than the sector index, and the other half yield less. So the list is evenly split between those that yield more than the XLRE than those that yield less.

Let's have another look, sorting them by 5 year compound annual growth, which is shown below in Figure 4.

Figure 4: Sorted by 5Y Div CAGR (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

The first thing I note is that there are 5 stocks on here with negative 5 year dividend compound annual growth rates (CAGR). You can see the destruction in shareholder value on our DFT Charts below:

Simon Property Group (SPG): I know they cut and then brought back a lower dividend during the pandemic.

Figure 5: SPG DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

I know Kimco (KIM) is in the same situation.

Figure 6: KIM DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Welltower (WELL). They cut during the pandemic and never brought it back.

Figure 7: WELL DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Weyerhaeuser (WY): They cut during the pandemic and have been growing the dividend back, but at a much slower rate than KIM and SPG.

Figure 8: WY DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Ventas (VTR) cut their dividend during the pandemic and never restored it.

Figure 9: VTR DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

These 5 examples are reminders of this weakness of the real estate industry business model which wreaked havoc during the lockdown years: they rely on the regular operation of society.

Weakness in extreme situations is not a reason enough to ignore the sector, and in fact, I believe the investing community will soon forget these, as we will move to 5 years since the pandemic broke out in just a couple quarters.

Long memories are a rarity on Wall Street.

The other thing we note from Figure 4, is that 22 of the 40 have grown the dividend at a greater rate than the XLRE has.

The XLRE therefore, yielding 3.8% and having increased the dividend at a 5% CAGR these past 5 years, is quite representative of the median REIT in our universe.

I also note a couple of standout 5 year compound annual growth rates:

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH): 5 year CAGR of 39.1%.

Figure 10: AMH DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR): 5 year CAGR of 25.9%.

Figure 11: IIPR DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

You see, as I go through the sorting process, I make note of these things, which are little details, but help me get a better understanding of the field which will serve me later.

At this stage I'm not eliminating anything, I'm just exploring what might be relevant to us.

We want to find stocks with good dividend yields, satisfactory dividend growth, which present value and are exhibiting momentum.

Another great way to sort the data then is by sorting all the stocks by the spread between the current yield and the 10-year median yield.

Figure 12: Sorted by Yield Spread (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

In Figure 12 above, you can clearly see that 34 of the 40 Real estate stocks in our universe have a positive spread, meaning they yield more than the 10-year median yield.

SPY yields 1.27% vs a 1.77% 10-year median.

The REITs which have a negative spread are:

Digital Realty Trust (DLR): which now seems quite overvalued.

Figure 13: DLR DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Iron Mountain (IRM): which also seems very extended here.

Figure 14: IRM DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

And WY, VTR, WELL, which were the dividend cutters from above.

The XLRE yields 3.78% vs a 3.18% 10-year median. It is historically undervalued, as most of our universe is. Pockets of it, which are related to AI or data storage, are now historically overvalued.

Furthermore, some of the stocks exhibit very large spreads vs their 10-year medians: Arbor Realty (ABR), BXP (BXP), Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) and Crown Castle (CCI) all have spreads above 2%.

This reflects that the market is currently pricing more risk into certain sections of the sector.

Ok, let's move on. I like to see a certain level of momentum in the stocks I purchase, as if I have value and good shareholder returns already filtered for, and that I'm able to do good qualitative analysis to determine quality, then by incorporating momentum, I increase the chances of buying stocks which have already bottomed.

Doing it with a factor, like our momentum score which uses price appreciation over the past 3, 6 and 12 months, is an imperfect but decent place to start.

About 1/4 of the REITs have better momentum than the S&P 500. And about half have better momentum than the XLRE, once again painting the XLRE as the median REIT in our universe.

Figure 15: Sorted by Momentum Score (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

At this point, one might correctly ask:

Why not just own the XLRE? You get a diversified 3.8% yield and an expectation of likely 5%-7%. You could just buy one vehicle of 30 stocks and call it a day.

And actually, when it comes to SPDR ETFs, the XLRE is the exception where I'd recognize that buying it could be quite good.

Name Weight Prologis (PLD) 11.01% American Tower Corporation (AMT) 9.43% Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) 7.18% Welltower Inc. (WELL) 6.17% Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) 4.84% Realty Income (O) 4.82% Simon Property Group (SPG) 4.81% Public Storage (PSA) 4.59% Crown Castle (CCI) 4.39% Extra Space Storage (EXR) 3.34% Click to enlarge

The table above shows what would be your top 10 positions.

Your REIT portfolio's top position would be the industrial REIT leader Prologis (PLD).

Figure 16: PLD DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

You could do that, and you'd do fine.

Why would you want to pick the 10 REITs individually instead?

Well, for one, I don't think PLD should be my biggest REIT. I don't own it at all because I don't want to own a broad portfolio of industrial REIT assets as I'd get with PLD, I want to own industrial REIT assets in coastal markets with constrained supply. I can't achieve this with PLD.

I also know that I wouldn't be buying Welltower, which cut its dividend and never brought it back, nor Digital Realty as I find it overvalued (I bought it below $100, and am now looking to exit from $160+).

Public Storage (PSA) is fine, but I prefer Extra Storage Space in the self-storage space.

If, like me, you have preferences and want to own the right businesses at the right prices, then you'll likely go the DIY route.

If you want to be able to tilt towards higher yield (maybe you're already retired) or to tilt towards higher growth (maybe retirement is still far away), then the DIY route also makes sense.

Narrowing down the list

If we're going to pick 10, we're going to need to narrow the list. This is how I'm approaching it:

I'm removing all stocks with a momentum score of less than 5. They are in the worst half of all US stocks for momentum, let's leave these for the bottom feeders.

I'm removing all stocks with a negative yield spread relative to their 10-year median, and those that are above 2%. While I might be excluding good opportunities on both ends, I avoid those where the dividend yield might be the canary in the coalmine, and those which are historically overvalued. Sounds safe.

I'm removing those that grew the dividend at less than a 3% CAGR last year and over the past 5 years, as the names in that list were not yielding high enough to justify their low growth rates. Sorry, AvalonBay (AVB).

That leaves us with a list of 20 REITs.

Figure 17: Filtered list of 20 REITS (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

I'll provide a brief summary of my final pruning, as writing a whole article on the stocks I'm removing would be tough.

I'll remove Healthpeak (DOC) as I don't know enough about them and don't feel inclined to explore the particularities of this healthcare REIT. I remove Agree Realty Corp (ADC) because Realty Income is very similar and offers better yield. I remove Mid-America Apartments (MAA) because I think NexPoint (NXRT) is better positioned due to their lower rents in place. I remove Camden Property (CPT) because I don't need to duplicate Sunbelt exposure, especially with the lower growth. I remove Essex Property (ESS) because California residential is not the vertical of the sector I'm most bullish on (by far). I remove Prologis (PLD) because I don't want blanket industrial REIT exposure, and would much prefer splitting my industrial exposure between Rexford (REXR), Terreno (TRNO), and First Industrial (FR). I remove Equinix (EQIX) because I'm still not convinced the Heisenberg short report wasn't legit.

The Final List of 12 REITs

And I'm left with a list of 12 REITs sorted by yield:

Getty Realty (GTY). Yields 5.8% but has been growing the dividend at a sustainable 5%.

Figure 18: GTY DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Realty Income (O) yielding 5.47% and growing the dividend at a 3% rate.

Figure 19: O DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

VICI Properties (VICI) yielding 5.4% and growing the dividend at a 6% rate.

Figure 20: VICI DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

NexPoint Residential yielding 4.37% and growing the dividend at 10% in recent years. I expect this to drop somewhat in coming years, but still be very attractive.

Figure 21: NXRT DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) which yields 4.2% and grows the dividend at a solid 5% rate.

Figure 22: ARE DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) which yields 3.4% and is likely to grow the dividend at double-digit rates going forward.

Figure 23: SHO DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Rexford Industrial, which yields 3.36% and has been growing the dividend at double-digit rates.

Figure 24: REXR DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

American Tower (AMT) which yields 3% and should be resuming dividend growth in the 6-9% range soon.

Figure 25: AMT DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Invitation Homes (INVH) which yields 3% and will likely grow the dividend at 7-10% going forward.

Figure 26: INVH DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

American Homes 4 Rent, which yields 2.85% and is expected to continue increasing the dividend at a double-digit rate.

Figure 27: AMH DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

First Industrial, which yields 2.75% and should continue to grow the dividend at double-digit rates.

Figure 28: FR DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Terreno Realty , which yields 2.6% and is expected to continue with its double-digit yield.

Figure 29: TRNO DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Conclusions

I, personally, would be much more comfortable buying these 12 REITs than the XLRE as I believe there are multiple structural benefits in this list, which should lead to outperformance relative to the index.

If I had to retire today, and had to pick 12 REITs to retire with, it would be these.

If I wanted to get a 20-25% exposure to REITs, I'd start with a blanket 1% of my portfolio in each of the 12 names, and then double down on those I have very high conviction in, or look to add other names which weren't covered here.

It's REIT o'clock, and you don't want to miss out. I'll set up a model portfolio showing these 12 REITs and how they stack up against their XLRE index in a future article.