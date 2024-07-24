Images By Tang Ming Tung/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

We wrote an article on iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) back in January 2020 before the COVID-19 outbreak. In that article, we noted IHE's favorable long-term industry fundamentals and its fair valuation. It has been more than 4 years since we covered IHE, it is time for us to analyze IHE again and provide our insights and recommendations.

ETF Overview

IHE invests in a portfolio of large-cap U.S. pharmaceutical stocks. The fund has high concentration risk, but with solid long-term mid-single digit growth outlook. The fund may be defensive in nature, but market sentiment during an economic recession can still send its share price meaningfully lower. Together with its elevated valuation, we do not think investors need to buy this fund right now.

ETF Analysis

After a period of rangebound, IHE has been quite positive

Unlike the broader market that has been through a roller coaster ride in 2022 and 2023, IHE's fund price has been much more steady. In fact, it has been on a rangebound and on a slightly downward trend. Fortunately, 2024 has been a good year so far. Since November 2023, IHE's fund price has moved up by 22.4%.

YCharts

A concentrated portfolio

Let us examine IHE's portfolio. As can be seen from the table below, about 45.1% of IHE's portfolio belong to two stocks: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Eli Lilly (LLY). Therefore, we think there is significant concentration risk. Investors owning IHE should be prepared that any bad or good news from these two companies can have strong influence on IHE's fund price.

iShares

Mid-single digit revenue growth outlook

Let us now look at IHE's long-term growth prospect. According to Statista Market Insights, the worldwide revenue of the pharmaceuticals sector is expected to grow at a mid-single digit compound annual growth rate of 4.71% between 2024 and 2029.

Statista

This growth rate is similar to the growth rate of the pharmaceutical sector in the S&P 500 index. Below is a chart that shows the average annual revenue growth forecasts for pharmaceutical stocks in the S&P 500 index. Since IHE's portfolio of large-cap pharmaceutical stocks, there are significant overlap to the pharmaceutical stocks in the S&P 500 index. Hence, these forecasts can give us valuable insight to how IHE will perform in the next few years. As can be seen from the chart, the average annual revenue growth rate in 2024 is expected to be about 6.0%. The growth rates for 2025 and 2026 are expected to be about 5.8% and 4.5% respectively. These mid-single digit revenue growth rates are very close to the worldwide pharmaceutical revenue growth rate of 4.7%.

Yardeni Research

Bright earnings growth outlook in 2025

The chart below shows the annual earnings growth forecasts for the pharmaceutical sector in the S&P 500 index. As can be seen from the chart, earnings have declined by 41.1% in 2023 as the demand for COVID-19 related pharmaceutical products fell significantly. In addition, expenses have risen considerably due to inflation. Fortunately, this decline in earnings has been reversed as revenue growth started to turn positive this year, and inflation has cooled down significantly. In fact, earnings growth rates are expected to be 18.1% and 34.9% in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Yardeni Research

Elevated valuation

The chart below shows the average forward P/E ratio of pharmaceutical stocks in the S&P 500 index in the past 30 years. As can be seen from the chart, the pharmaceutical sector currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 19.0x. This is the highest valuation we have seen since 2002.

Yardeni Research

A good defensive play in economic recession, but multiple compression will still happen

Despite its elevated valuation, investors should also keep in mind that pharmaceutical sector is a defensive sector. Its revenue has little or no correlation to the strength of the economy. As can be seen from the table below, the global revenue growth rate is not impacted at all during the Great Recession in 2008 and 2009.

Big Biopharama Median Growth 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 Global Revenue 7% 8% 7% 6% 6% Operating Income 8% 9% 11% 11% 5% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Reports, Morningstar, Created by author

However, this does not mean that the sector is not impacted by market sentiment. As can be seen from the chart below, IHE still declined by nearly 40% during the Great Recession in 2008/2009. This decline is not primarily due to earnings reduction but due to multiple compression in its P/E ratio as illustrated in the chart in the previous section.

YCharts

Investor Takeaway

Despite IHE's good long-term growth prospect, investors should keep in mind that while pharmaceutical stocks are defensive in nature, they can still fall quite significantly in economic recession. Given IHE's elevated valuation, and concentration risk, we do not think we need to own this fund right now.