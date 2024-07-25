Baloncici

Investment Thesis

Historically, Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) has been synonymous with cigarettes and therefore chronic diseases like lung cancer and emphysema. Their major brands, including Marlboro, have been household names.

However, the company's push towards smoke-free products in more recent years has marked a change in their business model to reduce the harm caused by smoking. As noted in their reports, the company is committed to becoming substantially smokeless by 2030, with smoke-free products expected to generate over two-thirds of their total net revenues.

The company performed well in 2Q, with the firm raising their forecast for net income growth due to the increased demand for Zyn nicotine pouches. Sales of Zyn are now projected to reach as high as 580 million cans, up from the previous guidance of 560 million​.

In the said quarter, Philip Morris's revenue beat expectations, coming in at $9.47 billion against analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. The surge was driven by strong performances across their portfolio, especially from IQOS and Zyn (their smokeless solutions)​​. This strong performance is what prompted the company to upgrade their full-year revenue and profit forecasts. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are now expected to grow between 11% and 13%, up from the previous 10% to 12% range​​.

In the first half of 2024, the total shipment volume of their smoke-free products increased by 20.2% compared to the same period last year. This was supported by strong demand in key markets such as Japan and several European countries​​, despite supply constraints and regulatory challenges such as the EU flavor ban​.

Philip Morris' also introduced new variants of IQOS in markets like Japan and Indonesia, driving a 10.2% increase in in-market sales volume for these products​. In addition, the momentum behind Zyn, coupled with strategic price hikes in their cigarette segment, has bolstered Philip Morris's overall financial health.

Previously, I discussed Philip Morris’ aggressive push for Zyn (their nicotine pouch product), but this quarter's data reveals that the company is targeting a far larger market driven by consumer behavior now focused on smokeless products. They now claim to have gotten 20.8 million people off of smoking cigarettes and onto smokeless devices meaning millions of lives have been altered for the better. I think this is a huge achievement and might end up being one of the biggest long-run changes to people's health outcomes in the developed world. It's not healthcare in itself, but I believe this might be one of the biggest reduction measures out there to help reduce instances of lung cancer and lung disease.

Despite their controversial past, I believe Philip Morris' shares continue to be a strong buy.

Why I'm Doing Follow-Up Coverage

In my previous coverage of Philip Morris, I highlighted the company's focus on their Zyn nicotine pouches, particularly its strong appeal among Gen Z users. This demographic shift is important for the company since the company successfully targeted broader trends in consumer behavior, especially among younger, more health-conscious users who seek alternatives to traditional smoking​.

The company has invested $12.5 billion since 2008 in developing smoke-free products (such as heated tobacco products and nicotine pouches), marketing them as less harmful alternatives. As of 2023, Philip Morris' smoke-free products were available in 84 markets, with 25 markets where smoke-free products contributed over 50% of annual net revenues​. Net revenues in 2Q 2024 also increased for this category to $5.86 billion compared to $5.41 billion in the previous quarter.

Philip Morris Revenue By Category (Seeking Alpha)

The latest quarterly report revealed way more about their transition plan, in my view. It shows their aggressive expansion of the market presence for Zyn and other smoke-free products involves increasing production capacity and enhancing distribution channels to meet the growing consumer demand, driven by the strong performance of reduced-risk products supported by ongoing investments in innovation, market expansion, and regulatory engagement.

Earnings Delivered Great Results

Philip Morris's revenue growth year-over-year (YoY) stands at an impressive 12.21%, outperforming the sector median of 2.34% by a margin of 422.07%. Forward revenue growth is projected at 7.81%, also above the sector median of 3.50%​.

Free cash flow (FCF) and operating cash flow (OCF) provide a more optimistic view, with levered FCF growth at 42.82% compared to the sector’s 21.77%, reflecting a robust 96.67% outperformance.

The 2Q report has solidified Philip Morris's stake in its leadership in the smokeless revolution. Their plan towards a smoke-free future is anchored in the development and marketing of reduced-risk products despite challenges such as supply constraints and regulatory hurdles like the European Union's flavor ban on heated tobacco products​.

For 2Q 2024, Philip Morris' reported a 22.2% year-over-year increase in gross profit for their smoke-free products, compared to a 4.8% increase in combustibles​. Smoke-free figures for the first half of 2024 also registered higher than combustibles.

Smoke Free Segment Growth (Philip Morris)

Philip Morris also reported that they successfully started to grab market share in key regions like Japan and Europe through their smoke-free products that now account for a substantial portion of their total net revenues.

According to CFO Emmanuel Babeau during their earnings call:

Smoke-free continued its excellent momentum with plus 18% organic growth in net revenue and plus 22% in gross profit, driving plus 220 basis points organic gross margin expansion. This reflects the strong performance of ZYN and the growth and scale effect of IQOS, including manufacturing productivities and an increasing all by smaller contribution from VEEV. Expanding smoke-free gross margin continued to widen the gap versus combustible gross margin, enhancing the very positive mix effect of our transformation. “We estimate there were 36.5 million adult users of PMI smoke-free product as of June 30th, reflecting an addition of 3.2 million during H1. This includes an estimated 30.8 million IQOS users, 5.2 million oral users and 0.8 million VEEV users -Q2 Call.

The company is also expanding their production capabilities for Zyn to meet soaring demand after sales surged by 80% in 1Q 2024, stretching the company's existing production capacity​. They announced plans of investing $600 million to build a new manufacturing facility in Aurora, Colorado. This plant is expected to start operations by 2025 and will create 500 jobs in the state​.

Why This Could Help Change Health Outcomes

There is no doubt that Philip Morris is at the center of controversy with their push towards a smoke-free future. On one hand, the company is addressing the widespread addiction to nicotine (which is a problem they contributed to in the first place). This drew criticism from lobby groups as Philip Morris tried to shift their business model towards harm reduction, while historically, they were seen as instrumental in creating the addiction crisis through their cigarette products​.

However, in my opinion, focusing criticism solely on Philip Morris overlooks the broader tobacco industry. Numerous other vendors continue to sell cigarettes and maintain the cycle of addiction. Targeting one company exclusively does little to address the systemic issue. Instead, Philip Morris' efforts to transition their customers to less harmful products represent a more pragmatic approach to public health in my opinion.

I believe this shift is going to be a big change in millions of peoples’ life expectancies. Philip Morris claims 36.5 million adult users of smoke-free products, representing a huge conversion among those who previously smoked traditional cigarettes and now opt for alternatives​.

Users Of Smoke Free Products (Philip Morris)

Philip Morris's transition towards smoke-free products, despite their controversial past, can be viewed as a positive step towards reducing the overall harm caused by nicotine addiction. While the products are not risk-free, medical professionals are mostly in general agreement (including the Mayo Clinic) that Smokeless Tobacco products lower the lung-health risk of consuming tobacco. This doesn't mean it cannot create risks of other cancers, but Lung Cancer risk does appear to go down, as supported by research by Harvard Health (their example uses snuff).

In fact, the FDA even encourages cigarette users to switch to some smoke-free free products under the definition of a "modified risk tobacco product (MRTP)."

Furthermore, the FDA has actually written multiple letters for modified risk tobacco products. Philip Morris has multiple, including one for their IQOS 3 System Holder and Charger.

Millions of people will be addicted to nicotine whether we like it or not. It is about managing this societal addiction. Right now nicotine is administered in one of the most harmful ways (cigarettes). These products help lower that risk in my view.

Valuation

Philip Morris's forward PEG ratio is 1.87 compared to the sector median of 2.11, which represents an -11.60% discount​​. The lower PEG suggests that Philip Morris may be undervalued relative to their earnings growth prospects, providing what I believe to be is an attractive opportunity for investors if the stock converges to the sector median PEG ratio.

Philip Morris's 3-5 year EPS Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) is also impressive, standing at 9.24%, which is slightly above the sector median of 8.03%​.

If Philip Morris's stock price were to align with the sector median PEG ratio, this would imply some notable upside for what many see as a more conservative stock with a stable dividend. Given the current forward PEG ratio of 1.87 and the sector median of 2.11, the stock price would need to increase by approximately 12.83% to reach parity with the sector median PEG ratio. This does not include the 4.75% forward dividend yield the stock pays as well.

Risks

In June, sales growth of Zyn nicotine pouches slowed, resulting in a loss of market share. However, I believe this is not due to increased competition, but rather a supply shortage. Philip Morris' has faced out-of-stock situations across the country, with many retail outlets listing Zyn products as back-ordered​ (so-called "Zyndemic") as surging demand outpaced production capabilities. As a result, Zyn’s market share dropped for U.S. smokeless-tobacco sales. Sales growth is still strong, however, up 54% in 2Q, although this was a drop from the 90% growth in the previous quarter.

As I mentioned, Philip Morris is already ramping up their production capacity to meet this demand, with a new manufacturing facility in Colorado set to operate by the end of 2025. They also implemented process adjustments at their Owensboro, Kentucky plant.

CFO Babeau added on the call:

We also remain highly-focused on marketing ZYN responsibly to prevent unintended use. We are making good progress on expanding production and continue to expect a gradual improvement through Q3, with sequentially higher volume and for production volumes to meet expected consumer demand during the course of Q4. We expect the ongoing expansion of the existing facility in Kentucky to provide around 900 million cans of capacity for 2025. We also recently announced a planned investment in a new plant in Colorado, which is due to begin preliminary operation by the end of next year. Together, these plans support our U.S. growth ambitions for the coming years. For 2024, we are now forecasting a U.S. shipment range of 560 million to 580 million cans, to reflect strongly increasing demand from adult nicotine user[s] and the progress made on increasing our production capacity -Q2 Call.

The company is clearly planning for growth. They are rising to the challenge.

Takeaway

Philip Morris remains a very controversial play, but I remain bullish. The company's shift towards smoke-free products has shown promising results. Zyn nicotine pouches, despite facing supply constraints, have driven strong performance, with Philip Morris projecting up to 580 million cans shipped this year.

The company's push towards smoke-free products in recent years marked a change in their business model to reduce the harm caused by smoking. As noted in their reports, the company is committed to becoming substantially smokeless by 2030, with smoke-free products expected to generate over two-thirds of their total net revenues.

I am still a strong buy on Philip Morris' due to their impressive transition towards smoke-free products, which has shown robust growth despite supply challenges. Their innovation and strong financial performance solidify the company’s position as a compelling potential investment. I remain optimistic.