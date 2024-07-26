Angel Di Bilio

The last article that I wrote that was dedicated to JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was published in late January of this year. At that time, I was assessing the situation regarding that company and Spirit Airlines (SAVE) as uncertainty started to grow regarding the feasibility of the merger between the two companies closing. Ultimately, the merger did fail because of regulatory concerns. And since my article in January, shares of JetBlue Airways have performed nicely. Since my article in which I rated the company a ‘buy’, the stock is up 13.4%. That's a bit better than the 11.8% rise seen by the S&P 500.

As great as this outperformance is to see, this comes at a time when fundamental performance for the business has taken a hit. When management announced financial results for the first quarter of this year, revenue came in lower than it did a year earlier. In addition to this, every profit and cash flow metric that I looked at regarding the firm suffered on a year over year basis. The good news is that management is taking some bold steps aimed at shoring up operations and creating a leaner, more efficient, business moving forward. But as with any sort of initiative like this, there's no guarantee it will work.

The good news for investors is that, on July 30th, just before the market opens, management is expected to announce financial results covering the second quarter of the company's 2024 fiscal year. Leading up to that time, analysts do expect a worsening on both the top and bottom lines. But with management focused on some big cost cutting plans and focused on boosting ancillary revenue, the picture might not turn out all that awful. On top of this, shares are still attractively priced. And if we can get evidence of meaningful improvements, I think that further upside could be justified.

A look at recent results

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Fundamentally speaking, JetBlue Airways has had better days. During the first quarter of the company's 2024 fiscal year, for instance, revenue came in at $2.21 billion. This represents a decline of 5.1% compared to the $2.33 billion reported just one year earlier. This came even though the average fare per passenger inched up from $214.07 to $214.39. A 3.1% decline in yield per passenger mile hurt the company. But the biggest hindrance seems to have been a decline in the number of revenue passengers from 10.19 million to 9.58 million.

JetBlue Airways

This struck me as odd at first. I say this because, according to the US Bureau of Transportation Statistics, total passenger enplanements during the first quarter of the 2024 calendar year came in at 226.24 million. That happens to be 6.2% above the 213.06 million reported for the same window of time of the 2023 calendar year. Because of profitability issues, the company has made it a priority to shut down operations in certain underperforming markets. Even though it's not included in first quarter results, as of June of this year, the company completely pulled out of Kansas City, Missouri, Bogota, Colombia, Quito, Ecuador, and Lima, Peru. And in some markets where it's staying, it's cutting down on the number of flights. In fact, starting in April of this year, the firm cut down on the number of daily flights operating out of the LaGuardia airport from 50 to 30.

With revenue falling, especially in such a low margin, asset intensive business, it should not come as a surprise that the firm would see profits and cash flows take a hit as well. In the first quarter of last year, the company generated a net loss of $192 million. That loss exploded to $716 million the same time this year. It is worth noting that a good chunk of the pain that the company experienced in the first quarter of this year was because of $562 million and expenses that the firm incurred because of its attempts to merge with Spirit Airlines. That's up from only $112 million one year earlier. Operating cash flow was cut by nearly half from $405 million to $204 million. And even if we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a slight worsening from negative $115 million to negative $127 million. And lastly, EBITDA for the business fell from $21 million to only $1 million.

When it comes to the second quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, management has already provided some thoughts on what the picture might look like. They said that overall revenue should drop by between 6.5% and 10.5% compared to what it was last year. This would imply revenue of between $2.34 billion and $2.44 billion. This comes as the number of available seat miles for the company declines by between 2% and 4%. Analysts have taken note and are currently anticipating sales of about $2.40 billion. That's down from the $2.61 billion the company reported for the second quarter of 2023.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Naturally, the bottom line is also taking a hit. Analysts believe that earnings per share will be negative to the tune of $0.16. That would be down from the $0.41 per share reported last year. It would also mean a decline in profitability from $138 million to negative $54.4 million. Obviously, some of this pain is because of the forecasted drop in sales and the impact that will have on margins alone. However, management also expects the cost per available seat mile, excluding fuel, to rise by between 5.5% and 7.5% on a year over year basis. In the table above, you can see some other profitability metrics for the second quarter of 2023. In all likelihood, these will also worsen year over year.

As disappointing as these expectations might seem, management is working hard on improving matters. If the company is to be believed, then there should be somewhere around $275 million of annualized cost savings captured by the business throughout this year. This is in addition to $300 million worth of revenue initiatives that the company is targeting for this year, around $40 million of which was achieved in the first quarter alone. This additional forecasted revenue is expected to come from various maneuvers the company is making, such as the benefits of rebalancing its network to focus on more profitable locations, and capturing seat ancillary sales.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

I am glad that management is pushing to cut these expenses. After all, as you can see in the chart above and in the chart below, margins regarding non-fuel expense items that are core to the business have largely exploded as of late. Admittedly, the picture is mostly better than it was back in 2021. But that was an unusual time since the airline industry was still dealing with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's just this year that we are seeing global air traffic rise above what it was before the pandemic. But unfortunately, with wages shooting through the roof, not to mention other higher costs like landing fees and other miscellaneous expenses, cost cutting is imperative at this point. But between the cost cutting plans that the company is diligently working on, and the firm's ability to defer around $2.5 billion in capital spending regarding things like aircraft delivery, I remain cautiously optimistic about what is to come.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Unfortunately, all of this uncertainty makes valuing the company truly tricky. We don't know what the rest of this year will look like. We do know that management is forecasting a low single digit decline in revenue. And in all likelihood, this year will look worse than last year was, even with cost cutting initiatives in play. But with global air traffic likely to continue climbing for the foreseeable future, it's not unreasonable to think that financial performance could eventually get back to what it was last year. In the chart below, you can see how shares would be valued if this does come to pass. And in this case, the stock does look fairly attractively priced.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

The last few months have been good for shareholders of JetBlue Airways. The stock has outperformed the broader market since my last standalone article on the business. But this doesn't mean that this picture will continue forever. The fact of the matter is that JetBlue Airways does have some real problems. However, management also has plans for addressing these problems. Naturally, we will want to see what the data looks like when it does come out in the coming days. If the firm does fall short of expectations and/or if he comes clear that cost cutting is not materializing in a way that it should, a downgrade of the stock would absolutely be warranted. But for now, I'm keeping the business rated a soft ‘buy’.