Global Growth Gains Spur Resources In Q2

Summary

  • Commodities, led by metals and energy, rose during the quarter amid a constructive environment fueled by signs of global growth and tight market conditions based on supply and demand fundamentals.
  • We remain constructive on the outlook for commodities and resource equities heading into the second half of 2024.
  • For now, inflation remains relatively persistent, and the likelihood of lower rates would be a net positive for commodities and emerging markets.

People walking in line across world map, painted on asphalt, front person walking left

Klaus Vedfelt

Commodities, led by metals and energy, rose during the quarter amid a constructive environment fueled by signs of global growth and tight market conditions based on supply and demand fundamentals.

Quarterly insights from Global Resources Portfolio Manager Shawn

