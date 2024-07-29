m.czosnek

EZCorp (NASDAQ:EZPW) is a publicly-traded company that owns over 1,200 pawn shops in the US and Latin America. With inflationary pressure and an accumulated inventory of COVID-stimulus purchased items, pawn shop businesses are busy. EZPW has experienced steady growth, has plenty of cash, a strong balance sheet and, importantly, they are keeping inventory under control. A simplified discounted free cash flow model indicated EZPW’s stock price is fairly undervalued and, if the risks are acceptable, then this company offers a rational investment opportunity.

In this article, I will first review EZPW’s core business. Next, I will review their inventory management and balance sheets, and I’ll outline an analysis of their projected future cash flow to value the stock price. I will comment on the positive environmental impact of operating pawn shops, while understanding this is an externality and not a motive for running the business. Last, as there are risks with any investment, and I’ll highlight those that I feel are most important to consider.

EZPW's Core Business

The business model of EZPW– or of any pawnshop– is to issue short-term, collateral-backed loans to satisfy customer demand for quick cash. Pawn loans are typically offered for a fraction of the value of the item offered for collateral. A typical loan is between $100 and $200, and it is offered on a short-term basis, such as between 30 and 90 days. If the customer repays the loan in time, then the pawn shop retains the interest as a pawn service charge ("PSC"), and business is complete. Considering that pawn interest rates are very high– between 13% and 25% per month (as permitted by law)- retaining PSC is lucrative for the pawn shop. The rates can be equivalent to a bank charging a few hundred percent annualized interest! On the other hand, if the customer is unable to redeem, renew, or extend their pawn, then they forfeit their collateral. The collateral then becomes inventory of the pawn shop and can be sold to value-oriented customers. The profit from selling collateral is the amount the pawn store is able to obtain by selling off the collateral minus the amount originally dispensed to the borrower. Thus, whether or not the borrower can redeem their pawn, as long as the pawn store is able to unload their inventory, the stores turn profits. The determining questions are then: (i) is the market demand for short-term loans great enough for many loans to be taken, and (ii) can pawn stores continue to unload their inventory with high margins?

Figure 1. Graphic showing two outcomes of a pawn loan that result in a profit to the pawn shop. (Graphic created by Absolute Valuation (author))

Demand for Pawn Loans

Demand for pawn loans is determined by several factors. During economic downturns or periods of financial hardship, more people tend to seek pawn loans as a quick source of cash. This is certainly the case now with prolonged, inflationary pressure. Secondly, people may seek pawn loans if they do not have access to conventional credit options. This is also true as evidenced by rising credit card balances and delinquency rates. In the first quarter of 2024, credit card debt rose by 8.5% compared to the previous year and balances are now at an all-time high- a whopping $930 billion. Delinquencies are up as well, so there is definitely a growing number of people with few credit options. Last, people still carry merchandise and jewelry from the covid-stimulus era, and when they have immediate cash needs, a pawn shop may be the last option. The interplay of these factors determines the size and number of pawn loans demanded in the pawn loan industry.

Inventory Management

One risk to keep an eye on is inventory. If demand for pawn loans is high, then it’s critical that pawn businesses can sell forfeited collateral to keep up with the growth of pawn loans. If they fail to do this, then the increased inventory may bear costs and lower margins. Inventory requires physical space for storage and security, and its value may also deteriorate with time (especially electronics). Gold may not take much physical space, but the price of gold is high now, and pawn shops need to ensure that the amount they pay for gold can be recouped in the future.

If one examines EZPW’s inventory, it is reassuring to see they are managing it well. In fact, they reported in their 2024 Q2 report that the year-over-year growth rate of their pawn loan outstanding ("PLO") balances was up 13% which exceeded the year-over-year growth rate of their inventory of 7%. This indicates that EZPW is able to unload forfeited inventory at a fast enough rate, so, at the moment, inventory appears to be well managed.

Figure 2. Comparison of EZPW’s growth of outstanding pawn loans to the size of their inventory. (EZPW's, 2024 Q2 Report )

EZPW's Financial Position

A snapshot of EZPW’s balance sheet is shown in Figure 3. The y-axis is normalized by EZPW’s current market capitalization of $570 M. The left plot shows assets, and the right side shows debt and liabilities. Normalizing against market capitalization simplifies interpretation, and one can see how the balance sheet has evolved in a glance. For example, on the left-hand side of the figure, we can see that for every dollar invested in EZPW, they carry about $0.30 of cash on hand, and about $0.90 of current assets. Goodwill is about $0.50 more and represents a vulnerability because they could have another impairment loss, as they have realized in the past few years (see their last annual report). On the debt and equity side (right-hand side), we see that EZPW does carry long-term and short-term debt that together amount to about 70% of their market cap. This aggregate debt seems to have grown somewhat in the past three years but, in my opinion, it is not alarming considering the opportunities and asset growth is keeping pace. It’s worth noting that the company has accumulated retained earnings, suggesting that they could decide to pass a dividend to shareholders. However, a dividend is doubtful because the company does not have a history of offering dividends.

Figure 3. Plot of balance sheet categories versus year for EZPW. The y-axis is normalized by the current market capitalization of $570 M. (Figure created by Absolute Valuation (author))

The income statement was also analyzed and is useful for making revenue and earnings projections into the future. Figure 4 below shows historical revenue with annualized quarterly data (multiplied by 4x) depicted as the faint blue line. The cyclical nature of EZPW’s business is apparent. The gross profit is shown in green, and earnings before income tax (earnings before taxes, EBT) is shown in dark yellow, which was used to calculate operating margin. The historical data was useful in projecting margins for future performance that will be discussed next.

Figure 4. EZPW’s historical revenue, gross profit, and operating profit (EBIT) and projection for the next several years. (Figure created by Absolute Valuation (author))

Valuation with Simplified Discount Free Cash Flow Model

A simplified discounted free cash flow ("DFCF") model was created to estimate the intrinsic value of the stock. The model was repeated for a ‘bull case’ and a ‘bear case’. Revenue predictions were based on analyst estimates, and revenue is assumed to grow at 7% for years 1-3, and 5% thereafter. In the ‘bull case’, each of these growth rates was raised by 1.5%, and in the ‘bear case’ they were lowered by the same. Tax rate and interest rates were taken to be 25% and 7.5% which were estimated based on historical data. EBIT was determined by adopting an operating margin of 9.0% which is similar to the past two years operating margins of 9.2% and 8.6%. The bull and bear differentials for operating margins were taken as 1.5%. Capital expenditure investment was taken to be a base of $33 M in year zero and was assumed to grow at the same rate of revenue. Depreciation is taken to be 1/5th of the total capital expenditure investment for the prior five years. EBITDA was calculated as EBIT plus depreciation, and the estimated free cash flow was taken as EBITDA - capex - taxes - interest. A flat discount rate of 8% was used to estimate the present value of free cash flows to estimate intrinsic value. The calculations are displayed in Figure

Figure 5. Table showing discounted free cash flow model calculation results. (Figure created by Absolute Valuation (author))

The simplified DFCF model predicts a stock price of $13.07 which is more than 25% higher than the current stock price. The intrinsic value of the bull case is $19.71 and the bear case is $7.32. The intrinsic value is probably between these two limits.

Insiders and Institutional Investors

It’s reassuring to see that management, insiders, and institutions appear to believe that EZPW is moving in the right direction. Insiders / individuals hold 8% of the shares, and institutions hold over 90% of the shares. This high level of insider & institutional ownership reflects confidence. Furthermore, in 2022, a buyback program that gives the company the ability to repurchase up to $50M of shares.

EZPW as a Sustainability Investment

Investing in pawn shops such as EZ Pawn can be considered a good-conscience investment in sustainability. By reselling, reusing, and recycling pre-owned items, pawn shops reduce waste and resource demand. The resale of gently used electronics helps reduce e-waste and extend product lifespan, mitigating environmental hazards. Reselling items reduces the carbon footprint of manufacturing new products, saving resources and reducing pollution. Pawn shops also boost local economies by offering affordable second-hand goods, creating jobs, and supporting local businesses.

On the other hand, investing in a pawn shop is a very passive way of addressing environmental issues. Obviously, pawn shops are driven by profit motive, and through their business, they take risk but also advantage of the low-income population who are often in desperate situations. In this sense, while investing in a pawn shop may be morally questionable, pawn shops at least give people a hassle-free option to satisfy their short-term cash needs when opportunities through banks, credit cards, and other cash sources no longer are available.

Key Risks

Regulatory Changes. Changes in regulations may limit the ability of EZPW to offer attractive pawn loans and earn the high margins that they do now. For example, some states limit the monthly interest rate or prohibit / restrict certain items like firearms from being pawned. If there is a trend toward increased regulation, this could negatively impact EZPW. Since most of EZPW’s stores are located in Florida and Texas, these states’ regulatory changes could have the greatest impact.

Fluctuations in Sales Margins and/or Pawn Redemption Rates. This risk relates to the EZPW’s effort to maintain a limited inventory. If the market price for the pawned items decreases, then EZPW may need to lower the price of forfeited items, losing margin. For example, if the price of gold were to drop, then EZPW could not obtain as high margins on selling back pawned gold. Since these data are disclosed every quarter, it should be straightforward for investors to monitor them.

Take-home Message

In summary, the economic environment is currently favorable for EZPW to provide opportunities for their customers to quickly obtain pawn loans. Over the past 2-3 years, the company has done fairly well and has organically grown. They have a reasonably strong balance sheet with cash on hand for future acquisitions. A simplified discounted free cash flow model based on historical revenue and margins indicates the stock is undervalued. Considering this, and the likelihood for extended demand for pawn loans, I rate the stock a buy. However, investors should be wary of changes in the economic climate, regulatory changes and changes in market demand for pawned items.