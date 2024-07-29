mikkelwilliam/E+ via Getty Images

This is my seventh article on a long-time favorite, Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND), following most recently 04/2024's "Ligand: Buy This Pharma Royalty Aggregator To Generate Growth In Your Portfolio" ("Growth"). In Growth, I rated Ligand as a "Buy". It has rewarded its shareholders in the interim with a nice >50% increase.

In this article, I assess its current investment prospects based on a spate of recent positive developments, including two new deals and several regulatory successes. Again, I rate it as a buy, albeit recognizing that it may pull back as it works to digest its gains. Over the next ~year, I expect it to net out with nice additional gains.

Multiple factors are likely to contribute to additional gains for Ligand

General

Ligand reported its Q1, 2024 earnings after market close on 05/07/2024. It beat on the top line with revenues of $30.98 million for a $3.06 million beat; it beat on the bottom line with non-GAAP EPS of $1.20 for a beat of $0.37.

seekingalpha.com

Ligand reaffirmed its prior 2024 guidance of:

royalties ranging from $90 to $95 million; Captisol sales from $25 to $27 million; and contract revenue from $15 to $20 million. expected core adjusted earnings per diluted share to range from ~$4.25 to $4.75.

In the intervening months between reporting its earnings and 07/29/2024 Ligand's investment proposition has improved markedly for the reasons as hereafter reported.

Agenus deal

In its various Q1, 2024 documents, including its:

earnings press release (the "Release"); earnings conference call (the "Call"), earnings presentation (the "Presentation"); 10-Q (the "10-Q");

Ligand reported a new $75 million, with an additional $125 million in options, deal it had entered into with Agenus (AGEN). The 10-Q described it as:

..., in exchange for an initial $75 million payment, we will receive 18.75% of the royalties and 31.875% of the future milestones on six Agenus-partnered oncology programs including BMS-986442 (Bristol Myers Squibb), AGEN2373 (Gilead Sciences), INCAGN2385 and INCAGN2390 (Incyte), MK-4830 (Merck), and UGN-301 (UroGen Pharma). We will also receive a 2.625% royalty on future global net sales of Agenus' novel immuno-oncology botensilimab in combination with balstilimab ("BOT/BAL") program. Agenus' BOT/BAL program received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. FDA in April 2023 for patients with metastatic, refractory colorectal cancer that is not MSIH/dMMR, who do not have liver metastases, and who failed first and second line standard of care treatments. The capital will support Agenus' upcoming Phase 3 BOT/BAL.

I have addressed Agenus twice previously, most recently in an 04/2022 article "Agenus: Not Quite Enough"; this article opened with the following bullet points:

Agenus has proven its clinical capabilities over and over again.

Despite its successful collaborations, Agenus has never caught on with investors and is now trading near its all-time lows.

In other words, in terms of drug development, it is a capable company with whom to deal; as for a stock investment, not so much.

Ligand's Agenus deal is made up of four parts:

an 18.75% share if royalties and 31.875% of milestones from 6 Agenus partnered big pharma (except Urogen (URGN) is small cap) oncology deals; a 2.625% royalty on Agenus' BOT/BAL program; a warrant to purchase 867,052 shares of its common stock, at an exercise price equal to $17.30. And; an option to invest an additional $25 million in each of the six on a pro rata basis, up to an additional $125.

APEIRON Biologics AG deal

On 07/08/2024 Ligand announced the acquisition of privately held APEIRON Biologics AG for $100 million in cash. APEIRON owns royalty rights to QARZIBA® (dinutuximab beta) for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastomaplus. If royalties meet certain thresholds, the purchase price may increase by up to $28 million.

The FDA approved dinutuximab in 2015. The EU approved it in 2017. APEIRON's royalty rights do not extend to the US. Dinutuximab sub nom Unituxin is marketed in the US by United Therapeutics (UTHR); it generated ~$58 million in Q1, 2024 revenues.

Ligand is pegging its ex-US QARZIBA royalties as making its APEIRON deal accretive in the first year. Ligand expects the deal to close in 07/2024 which as I write means within a few days. In connection with this deal, Ligand updated its guidance as follows:

...Ligand is increasing its 2024 revenue guidance to be in the range of $140 million to $157 million (previously $130 million to $142 million) and is raising core adjusted EPS guidance to $5.00 to $5.50 (previously $4.25 to $4.75). Royalties are now expected to range from $100 million to $105 million (previously $90 million to $95 million). Guidance for sales of Captisol® is unchanged at $25 million to $27 million and contract revenue is now expected to range from $15 million to $25 million (previously $15 million to $20 million).

Three regulatory approvals

The following excerpt from Presentation slide 3 alerted investors to three upcoming regulatory catalysts which have now occurred:

seekingalpha.com

The decisions include good news for Ligand investors as follows:

04/24/2024 - European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization [CMA] for FILSPARI (sparsentan) for the treatment of certain adults with primary IgA nephropathy [IgAN]; 06/17/2024 - FDA approved CAPVAXIVE™ (Pneumococcal 21-valent Conjugate Vaccine) for prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumococcal pneumonia in adults; 06/26/2024 - FDA approves Ohtuvayre (ensifentrine) for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease [COPD] in adult patients, making it the first inhaled product with a novel mechanism of action available for the maintenance treatment of COPD in more than 20 years.

Conclusion

I am reluctant to set a "Buy" recommendation on a company after it has run up >50% in a relatively short time. However, in this case, I think it is merited. Its market cap is still a modest ~$2 billion. Its P/E is an unremarkable ~20% leaving it room to run.

Its record of success with three regulatory approvals for molecules in its portfolio is exemplary. It may well go into a pause while it digests its gains, however over the next year I am looking for it to go up at a modest rate.