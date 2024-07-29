Just_Super

Fluence (NASDAQ:FLNC) is a leading pure-play in the fast-growing BESS (Battery Energy Storage Systems) market. The BESS market is well-positioned to benefit from renewables and AI, both of which are expected to experience massive growth waves in the coming years. The plummeting costs of renewables like solar and the growing energy demands of AI make energy storage an especially attractive technology.

While competition in the BESS space is heating up, Fluence is managing to stay at the forefront of the industry through technological innovation and strong customer relationships. The company has been one of the first to integrate AI into its offering and has an impressive backlog as a result of its relationship with large energy companies like AES Corporation (AES). In addition, the BESS market will likely grow fast enough to accommodate the rise of numerous large players.

Energy Storage is Vital for Booming Renewable Industry

Renewable energy technologies, particularly solar and wind, have become increasingly cost-competitive globally. As a result, these technologies have managed to reach cost-parity with even natural gas and coal in a growing number of areas. However, the challenge of storing these intermittent energy technologies reliably and cheaply has always hindered adoption.

However, these renewable technologies have reached a point where even relatively expensive storage technologies are starting to make economic sense, especially for large-scale projects. The good news is that even energy storage technologies, like those offered by Fluence, are also becoming cheaper at a fast pace. This makes energy technology pairing like solar plus wind more attractive than ever.

Fluence was one of the first companies to focus on providing large-scale energy storage solutions in its BESS products. The company has managed to maintain a strong position in the industry despite the growing number of entrants in the space, from heavyweights like Tesla and Chinese battery manufacturers looking to move across the value chain. The continued explosive growth of renewables should only further accelerate Fluence's growth in the coming years.

AI will Supercharge Energy Storage Demand

The compute required to power the AI revolution also requires a staggering amount of energy. As foundation models grow in size, the energy needed to power these models is expected to grow exponentially. In fact, a 10-fold increase in parameter size actually requires a roughly 100-fold increase in compute power.

To get some perspective on the energy requirements of AI foundation models, training GPT-4 alone required ~50 gigawatt-hours of electricity, or 0.02% of California's total annual energy generation. While there will almost certainly be improvements in compute energy efficiency, the sheer quantity of new compute needed to run future models will dwarf current energy usage figures given the exponential compute requirements of models.

Given that the large tech companies that are building these models, like Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN), have made commitments to use renewables to power future data centers, a disproportionate amount of the energy consumption from these models will require energy storage. This puts Fluence in a great position as one of the few companies capable of supplying energy storage solutions for large-scale renewable plants.

Well-Positioned Competitively

While the BESS market has become far more crowded over the past few years, Fluence is very well positioned in key markets. Fluence's biggest competitors consist of Tesla and a swatch of Chinese battery manufacturers looking to move across the value chain. At first glance, Fluence appears to be up against incredibly tough competition. However, Fluence may be better positioned than any of these companies in the rapidly growing BESS space.

Fluence's main competitor Tesla has the majority of its focus on its vehicle and robotics projects. The company's BESS segment only accounts for a tiny fraction of the company's overall revenues. What's more, many of the technology companies that will likely drive BESS demand are far more likely to choose Fluence over Tesla for a variety of reasons. For one, Tesla is becoming a greater competitive threat to these tech giants in businesses like self-driving and AI. Moreover, Elon Musk himself has made enemies with a lot of the management at other top technology firms.

Fluence's Chinese competitors will likely fare even worse in the Western markets, especially considering the espionage and IP theft concerns that Western companies have for their Chinese competitors. Most Western companies looking to build giant renewable plants will likely be far more hesitant to install Chinese BESS solutions, given the software integration required to run these BESS solutions. Western companies will almost certainly feel more comfortable dealing with Fluence as a result.

Healthy Financials

Fluence continues to experience relatively healthy financials despite growing competition and high interest rates. The company reported Q2 revenues of $623.1 million and a GAAP gross profit margin of 10.6%. Although the company's revenue figure decreased 11% YoY, its gross profit margin actually increased by 4.6%. Fluence also notably has a backlog of ~$3.7 billion as of March 31st and increased its total cash to $541.5 million.

Fluence is also facing an increasingly favorable interest rate environment and could see a surge in demand if interest rates begin to fall. Such a near-term catalyst will only further bolster Fluence's balance sheet as more companies start to invest in utility-scale solar projects as a result of cheaper capital. The AI boom will likely only accelerate the projected decrease in interest rates as productivity improves.

If Fluence maintains gross margins that are slightly above 10% and an annual growth rate of 30%-40%, the company should see upside of at least 20% from its current valuation of $2.94 billion. Give the BESS historical growth rate of ~33% over the past decade, Fluence should have no problem hitting such growth targets in the coming years, especially as AI supercharges growth. The company will likely see its backlog of $3.7 billion continue to grow as more renewable projects emerge.

Major Risks Remain

While Fluence is currently in a strong market position, the BESS industry continues to grow more crowded. Many of these BESS entrants, like Samsung, have far more resources than Fluence. However, Fluence is solely focused on its BESS business, unlike most of its top competitors. Fluence also has a multi-year head start on most of its competitors, which could prove advantageous in the coming years as demand for BESS products ramps up.

There are also worries that the BESS industry will become increasingly commoditized. In fact, the industry already appears to be converging towards 20-foot 5MWh products, hinting at a potential commoditization of the industry moving forward. In such a scenario, Fluence could see its margins experience far more downward pressure, akin to what occurred in the solar module manufacturing industry.

Conclusion

Despite the challenges facing Fluence, the company is in a great position to reap the benefits of a booming BESS market in the coming years. The declining cost curve of renewables and lithium-ion battery technology are both large tailwinds that could propel growth for the foreseeable future. Fluence still has room for upside at its current valuation of $2.94B. Although the company's forward P/E of 70 is high, the company's growth potential more than justifies it.