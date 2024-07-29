MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment overview

I give a buy rating for MakeMyTrip Ltd. (NASDAQ:MMYT) as the long-term growth runway is very robust, supported by a strong domestic travel industry and a growing mix of international travel. Being the dominant player in India, MMYT is well positioned to benefit from this secular uptrend.

Business description

MMYT is an online travel agency [OTA] that operates primarily in India (95% of FY24 revenue), where it offers services to book air/bus/rails tickets, hotel rooms, and travel packages. By revenue split, air tickets are 39% of FY24 revenue, Hotels & packages are 43%, and other revenue (bus and rail tickets) is 18% of total revenue. In terms of market share, MMYT is the largest player in India, with a 60% share of the market.

1Q25 earnings (announced on 23 July 2024)

MMYT reported a very robust set of results where gross bookings grew 17% y/y to $2.38 billion (21% on a FX-neutral basis), driven by hotels & packages 23% y/y growth, air 15% y/y growth, and other bookings growth of 14% y/y. This translated to revenue growing strongly at 25% (FX neutral) to $244 million. This is incredibly remarkable considering this was against 1Q24 26.9% y/y growth and 1Q23 311.9% y/y growth.

For the air segment, I expect to see growth acceleration over the next few quarters, given that the previous constraints are easing. Specifically, (1) the domestic supply situation has improved in recent months; (2) the India election is done and dusted (which impacted domestic air travel during the period); and (3) bad weather (heat waves) are expected to ease, which should increase consumers' willingness to travel. The strength behind domestic travel-where air passengers have surpassed pre-COVID levels-paints a very positive picture that demand for travel has not been structurally impaired. This bodes well for the longer-term growth outlook.

If domestic travel has already seen such a strong demand trend at this level of GDP/capita, I am expecting international tourism (outbound travel) to see a similar trend when the population gets richer. Recent trends have proven my point, and one interesting point is that India has become the US's largest source of travelers in Asia. On top of the growing mix of international travel over time, the increasing penetration of online bookings (which is still low today in India) should translate into long-term growth for this segment. My view is supported by MMYT's new disclosure that outbound travel is growing more than two times that of domestic. This dynamic also meant that revenue could grow faster than gross bookings over the longer term, as international flights are more expensive than domestic flights; the rates for both are similar, as per management.

Boosted by rising economic prosperity and a fast-growing economy, India is set to be an important global source market for leisure travel. India is now the fifth-largest economy, and its population has surpassed China's to become the largest in the world, at over 1.4 billion people. And the population is young-the median age is 27.6, more than ten years younger than that of most major economies. What's more, consumption of goods and services, including leisure and recreation, is forecast to double by 2030. Adding a strong post pandemic travel recovery, and a growing appetite for international travel, these factors point to India's significant potential for outbound tourism. From India to the world: Unleashing the potential of India's tourists, by McKinsey & Company

Accordingly, this bodes well for MMYT's hotels & package segment as well, whose performance is tied to how well tourism (both domestic and international) demand is. In particular for international travel, I believe MMYT's financials have shown strong enough evidence that execution on this front has been spectacular. 1Q25 international hotels & packages saw strong revenue growth of 88%, which is more than three times that of overall segment net revenue growth (27.3% y/y growth). This also supports my view that international travel is seeing a much stronger demand trend than domestic travel. As this becomes a larger mix of revenue, overall growth should continue to accelerate (international hotels & packages account for just 15% of segment revenue today). Moreover, as per management, 65-70% of international hotels, by booking value, on its platform are directly contracted, which means a better margin profile, and this should help MMYT drive margin expansion (supportive of my point below).

And maybe just to make one additional comment to the previous response that Mohit shared on the international hotels direct contracting, while structurally, we have obviously directly contracted hotels and partner hotels, but in terms of the business mix, about 65%, 70% is actually with the directly contracted hotels. Company 1Q25 earnings

Revenue growth should drive margin expansion

At this rate of growth, MMYT should see strong EBITDA margin expansion ahead, and its recent track record does support this. 1Q25 cash EBITDA margin reached 17.6%, which marks an all-time high since it turned cash EBITDA profitable in 2Q22. Management guidance is for adj EBIT margin (adj EBIT as a percentage of gross bookings) to reach 1.8 to 2% over the medium term, which, I believe, is easily achievable considering the improvement trends. Since 1Q23, adj EBIT margin has expanded from ~100bps to 164bps in 1Q25 (about 8bps improvement per quarter). With the strong growth expected ahead, I believe MMYT can easily replicate this performance, which means MMYT will reach 1.96% adj EBIT margin by 1Q26 (1.64% + 32bps), and this effectively means that MMYT will exceed the medium-term guidance.

Valuation

Based on my research and analysis, my expected target price for MMYT is $111.

Revenue growth should remain strong at 25% for these two years (FY25 and FY26), given the underlying momentum and various structural factors I mentioned above. Note that 1Q25 FX-neutral growth was close to 30%, so that should also give a sense of how strong demand is.

The strong growth performance, which is the best among other OTA peers (Booking Holdings expected to grow at ~10%; Trip.com expected to grow to 15 to 20%; Expedia Group expected to grow in high single-digits), coupled with the clear path to margin expansion and the fact that MMYT is the dominant player, should justify MMYT continuing trading at this premium to peers (9.2x forward revenue vs. peers average of 4.2x).

Risk

Consumer demand may be a lot weaker than I expect in the near term, which will certainly impact discretionary spending like travel. A reference point is that Unilever India reported really weak results recently, which could be a sign that consumer spending strength is weak. Another round of pandemic that results in a lockdown will impair MMYT's near-term performance if the world goes lockdown again.

Conclusion

I give a buy rating for MMYT. With its dominant position in the industry, I believe it will continue to see robust growth ahead, supported by strong secular tailwinds. This strong growth outlook should translate to an improving margin profile over time, which MMYT has shown in recent quarters that it is able to deliver strong operating leverage. While near-term risks like consumer spending weakness and potential lockdowns exist, I believe the long-term growth outlook is a positive one.