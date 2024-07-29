MakeMyTrip: Dominant OTA Player In India

Jul. 29, 2024 11:18 PM ETMakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) Stock
May Investing Ideas profile picture
May Investing Ideas
247 Followers

Summary

  • Buy rating for MakeMyTrip due to its robust long-term growth runway supported by a strong domestic and international travel industry.
  • MMYT is the largest player in India's online travel agency market, with strong revenue growth and margin expansion potential.
  • The expected target price for MMYT is $111 based on a 9.2x forward revenue multiple.

Mother pulling young boy on suitcase and loading car for family vacation

MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment overview

I give a buy rating for MakeMyTrip Ltd. (NASDAQ:MMYT) as the long-term growth runway is very robust, supported by a strong domestic travel industry and a growing mix of international travel. Being the dominant

This article was written by

May Investing Ideas profile picture
May Investing Ideas
247 Followers
I am an individual investor that is now fully focus on managing my own capital that I have saved up over the years. My investing background spreads across a wide spectrum as I believe there are merits to each approach, for instance: Fundamental investing [Bottoms-up etc.], Technical investing [historical charts analysis], and to some extend momentum investing [share price reaction post earnings etc.]. Over the years, I have used the positive aspects of each approach to hone my investing process. The reason to write on SeekingAlpha is to use this platform as a tracker for my investing ideas performance, and also to connect with like-minded investors that have the same investing interest.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MMYT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MMYT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MMYT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News