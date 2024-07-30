A Trillion-Dollar Question: What's The ROR On Gen AI Capex?

Jul. 30, 2024 1:47 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)2 Comments
Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
9.62K Followers

Summary

  • The investment community is starting to question the profitability of Gen AI capex spending.
  • The Gen AI related companies' executives have not addressed the issue of Gen AI capex ROR yet.
  • Thus, I believe the Gen AI bubble is likely to burst, and with it cause a significant drawdown in the S&P 500.

White color alphabet with word CAPEX (Abbreviation of Capital Expenditure) on black pegboard background

bankrx/iStock via Getty Images

The trillion-dollar question

Goldman Sachs (GS) released the report on June 25th titled: Gen AI - Too much spend, too little benefit. The abstract of the report starts with:

Tech giants and beyond are set

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
9.62K Followers
Commodity Trading Adviser (CTA), member of National Futures Association. Managing the Macrotheme TTF Trading Program, currently in a launch stage. Professor of Finance, research on Global-macro issues. Editor-in-Chief, Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News