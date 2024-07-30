Sprouts Farmers Market: Strong Q2 Raises Expectations Notably

SDI Productions

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM), the grocery chain with a focus on health food, reported Q2 results that beat Wall Street estimates by an extremely wide margin for a grocery chain. With an increased 2024 outlook and the great financials, the market has taken the results incredibly well, with the stock up 18% in pre-market trading at the time of writing.

I previously wrote an article on the 9th of June on SFM, titled “Sprout Farmers Market’s Stock Momentum Has Space Left”. In the article, I initiated the stock at a Buy rating due to its great, undervalued growth story with the increasingly popular health food offering. Although I was quite late to the stock’s rally, SFM has continued outperforming the S&P 500’s return of 2% after the article was published with a return of 30% including the pre-market rally.

My Rating History on SFM (Seeking Alpha)

Q2 Report: Great Underlying Demand Trends

SFM’s Q2 report was taken well by the market for a reason – the quarter’s revenues of $1.89 billion, at a 11.9% year-on-year growth, surprised Wall Street positively by $57.9 million or by around 3.1% of the reported revenues. With grocery chains’ typically incredibly stable and predictable comparable store sales, mainly influenced by inflation, the beat is incredibly large. With the greater revenues, the EPS of $0.94 also beat estimates by $0.16.

Underneath, SFM reported an incredibly great comparable store sales growth of 6.7% in Q2 – while at-home food inflation in the United States has been incredibly stagnant with even some deflation in April, the comparable growth shows impressively good traffic. Kroger (KR) reported a 0.5% comparable grocery store sales growth in the period from February to May, and Albertsons (ACI) recently reported a 1.4% comparable growth in the period from late February to mid-June – SFM’s comparable sales are growing well above peers’ stable performance.

With generated comparable sales ultimately driving profitability, the EPS beat is also sizable. Operating income grew by $35.7 million year-on-year into $127.3 million, driven by great gross margin management and higher traffic bringing great margin expansion.

The reported financials were incredibly positive and didn’t seem to have any notable shadows, as both sales and margins grew better than analysts could have guessed. The company has completed a significant amount of share repurchases as well, and continued expanding the store network in Q2 by five stores into 419 outstanding after the quarter. A total of 35 openings are expected for 2024 primarily in Q4.

SFM Raised the 2024 Bar

Along with the management’s apparent confidence in the Q2 earnings call about SFM’s momentum in driving growth through the greater demand for health-conscious food products, the company also raised the 2024 financial outlook.

After previously estimating sales growth of 7-8% and comparable store sales growth of 2.5% to 3.5%, SFM now estimates revenue growth of 9-10% driven by 4-5% comparable store sales growth – the improving demand seems to have stuck around, although the full year’s guidance is still below the impressive Q2 comparable growth of 6.7%. The adjusted EPS is also expected to be higher at $3.29-3.37 compared to a previous mid-point of $3.09.

For the third quarter, SFM expects comparable sales to grow by 3.5% to 4.5%, resulting in a guided adjusted EPS range of $0.71-0.75 with a mid-point increase of $0.09 year-on-year.

I believe that the guidance is great, but does also slow down the expectations for the rest of the year despite the raise after the incredibly strong Q2. The management could still try to guide conservatively with less visibility into demand in the rest of the year, though. SFM also pointed out the company’s 30% year-on-year growth in ecommerce sales, providing a potentially more capital light way to grow continuously with increasing demand.

The Stock Valuation Is Getting More Expensive, But Moderate Upside Remains

I updated my discounted cash flow [DCF] model. With the great comparable sales trend, I estimate the growth to be slightly more elevated than previously in the next few years. With the update, I now estimate revenues to grow by a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2033 with a 3.0% perpetual growth afterwards.

The greater sales are also bringing in better margins, and I have raised the long-term EBIT margin outlook by 0.5 percentage points into 6.4%.

I believe that the growth does come at a cost of slightly higher net working capital increases, and an upbeat environment for store expansion that also requires investments, and I have adjusted the cash flow conversion slightly downwards.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

With the new estimates, the stock’s fair value estimate stands at $117.51, 18% above the stock price at the time of writing. While the appreciation has left the valuation already pricing in a good financial performance, making the valuation tighter, I still believe that moderate upside exists.

CAPM

A weighted average cost of capital of 6.44% is used in the DCF model, down from 6.93% previously. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

I continue estimating no long-term debt as a form of financing from SFM.

To estimate the cost of equity, I use the 10-year bond yield of 4.18% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.11% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s estimate for the US, updated in July. I have kept the beta estimate at 0.50. With a liquidity premium of 0.2%, the cost of equity and WACC both stand at 6.44%.

Takeaway

SFM reported incredibly good Q2 financials with 6.7% comparable sales growth, also raising the margin level considerably. The 2024 outlook was also raised to a great level, expecting some moderation in the comparable sales going forward. Although the shares have rallied after my prior article, I believe that the great financials still provide some upside for the stock. As such, I remain with a Buy rating for Sprouts Farmers Market despite the valuation starting to get more expensive.