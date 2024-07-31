J Studios

C3: Software Stocks Under Pressure

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) investors have endured a challenging few months, even as the enterprise AI company's stock recovered remarkably from its April 2024 lows. SaaS stocks came under pressure in May 2024 following Salesforce's (CRM) disappointing release. However, investors were buoyant after C3's earnings release in late May 2024. As a reminder, AI posted a solid quarter, outperforming Wall Street estimates and bucking the trend observed in other enterprise SaaS stocks.

In my previous bullish C3 article in May, I argued that the stock had already bottomed. That thesis has remained intact, although the market's skepticism about the stock has not improved markedly. As a result, investors are likely still concerned with its execution risks as it transitions its business model.

However, AI and other SaaS peers in the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) have been under pressure since early July 2024. The market rotated from previous AI winners, hitting software and semiconductor stocks, as investors reallocated to small caps. Notwithstanding the rotation, buying momentum in AI has remained resilient, even though a lack of follow-through has troubled a further rally in AI ("C" momentum grade).

C3: Acceleration In Revenue Growth Justifies Its Business Model

C3 revenue growth metrics (C3 filings)

C3 stock posted a 1Y total return of -34%, underscoring the inherent volatility in picking unprofitable stocks like AI ("D" profitability grade). Despite that, the company recorded an acceleration in revenue growth, highlighting a relatively successful transition to consumption-based pricing.

It also posted 191 new agreements for FY2024, up 52% YoY. Pilot programs also picked up pace, as the company closed 34 pilots in FQ4. Management highlighted that C3 had accumulated 172 pilots, with "157 still active" at the end of FQ4. Therefore, I believe it should help improve execution visibility moving ahead, although there's no guarantee of revenue conversion.

C3's Bookings Diversity Suggest Broad AI Adoption

C3 Generative AI pilots by industry (C3 filings)

Notably, C3 has diversified its pilots across 19 different industries. Consequently, it underscores the scalability and adaptability of its AI models and applications. The AI enterprise company also has significant exposure in Federal, Defense, and Aerospace, which accounted for 50% of bookings. I assess that C3's ability to generate such remarkable performance from this vertical underscores the robustness and credibility of its platform. It should also benefit the company as the US engages in an "AI arms race" with its main geopolitical rivals.

C3 estimates (TIKR)

As a result, I assess that while C3 must still justify its ability to turn profitable, investor sentiments on its growth prospects are expected to remain optimistic. As seen above, C3's profitability is expected to improve further as it scales, potentially reaching adjusted EBITDA profitability by FY2027.

Therefore, the company must demonstrate a robust conversion from its pilot programs, validating its go-to-market in a highly competitive enterprise AI field. CEO Tom Siebel communicated in a June conference on the need for C3 to "balance" between growth and profitability. Despite that, management is cognizant that raising additional capital in the current market conditions may not be favorable. Therefore, C3 must manage its net cash balance sheet well ($750M in cash and equivalents in FQ4) until it reaches sustainable profitability.

C3 Stock: Weak Profitability A Major Headwind

AI Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

As seen above, AI is rated with a "C+" valuation grade. However, its relatively weak metrics across the five rated factors underscore the challenge of maintaining a consistently bullish thesis.

I assess that the $1T AI CapEx tailwinds are expected to benefit and drive significant opportunities for AI infrastructure companies. However, there could be a digestion period before enterprise AI companies like C3 can benefit markedly. Hence, the risks of being over-optimistic on its bullish thesis cannot be overstated.

Moreover, leading SaaS companies like Salesforce can invest aggressively to integrate enterprise AI into their models, expanding their offerings. ServiceNow's (NOW) recent earnings performance corroborates my conviction that pure-play enterprise AI stocks like C3 might come under pressure if AI adoption isn't as fast as anticipated.

There are also concerns about whether the Generative AI gold rush was overhyped. As a result, it could introduce higher execution risks for unprofitable companies like C3 as they deal with potentially reduced Generative AI spending by end customers.

Is AI Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

AI price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

AI's price chart shows mixed signals, even though I assess that its April 2024 lows ($20 level) should hold robustly. However, buying sentiments have not been remarkable, corroborated by the stock's "C" momentum grade.

In other words, the market seems to be taking a "wait and see" approach, suggesting the need for management to execute well. I've also determined that AI's $33 level could be a critical resistance zone. Buyers have also failed to muster sufficient momentum to break decisively above the $40 level, weakening the bullish case in C3 stock.

C3's bullish case is predicated on its ability to continue executing its growth cadence through FY2027. However, pessimism seems to have been baked into its relatively reasonable valuation ("C" valuation grade). Therefore, unless management guides to a worse-than-anticipated outlook, bullish industry tailwinds and the AI growth surge should help bolster investor sentiments.

As a result, maintaining a bullish rating on AI is assessed to be apt, although care must be taken to manage exposure accordingly.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

