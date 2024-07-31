PBoC Gold Conduit Revealed - Chinese Central Bank Did Not Stop Buying Gold In May

Summary

  • At the core of the Chinese domestic gold market, which excludes Free Trade Zones, is the Shanghai Gold Exchange, where predominantly 1Kg gold bars are traded.
  • “Unreported” PBoC gold purchases exploded when $300 billion in foreign exchange reserves from the Russian central bank were frozen by the West early 2022 due to the war.
  • The Chinese central bank desperately needs to diversify its foreign exchange reserves since the beginning of 2022.

The Forbidden City in beijing,China

loonger

This article is an analysis of how the Chinese central bank (PBOC) buys gold in London from Western bullion banks. Because the bullion banks take care of the gold transport for the PBoC, the shipments from London to Beijing are disclosed in UK

This article was written by

Jan Nieuwenhuijs profile picture
Jan Nieuwenhuijs
1.76K Followers
Jan Nieuwenhuijs is a financial researcher and gold analyst at Gainesville Coins. Nieuwenhuijs mostly writes about gold, covering topics such as the global physical gold market, derivative markets, central banks' gold policy, and the international monetary system.

