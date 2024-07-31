PM Images

It's a busy week, and earnings reports can get lost in the mix as big tech is at the center stage, and an FOMC meeting is underway. While the spotlight is shining on Microsoft (MSFT), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) just delivered a strong quarter that should set up the rest of 2024 for income investors. ARCC is the largest BDC by market cap and just beat analyst estimates on the top line by $39.87 million as they generated $755 million in revenue during Q2. ARCC delivered $0.61 in non-GAAP EPS, a beat of $0.03, which easily covered the quarterly dividend of $0.48 that was just announced. After reading through the quarter, I am very bullish about ARCC as they continue to allocate large amounts of capital while rates are still at multi-decade highs to new loans. This should allow ARCC to benefit for years to come and continue paying investors a large dividend as we enter a lower-rate environment. While big-tech is grabbing headlines, there are a lot of exciting things occurring on the income side, and ARCC showed the market once again why they are the gold standard in the BDC space.

Seeking Alpha

Following up on my previous article about ARCC

In March I wrote an article about ARCC (can be read here) and discussed why I felt ARCC was attractive for income investors. Since then, shares have increased by 6.45%, which has outpaced the S&P 500's return of 4.16%. When ARCC's dividend is factored in, its total return over this period is 8.91%. ARCC just delivered a strong earnings report for Q2 2024, and I am following up with a new article to discuss why I am upgrading my outlook to very bullish. I believe that the investments ARCC is making will set the stage for strong earnings over the next several years as ARCC is taking advantage of a higher-rate environment and the traditional lending model being extremely restrictive. I won't be surprised if ARCC keeps climbing higher as we enter a lower-rate environment.

Seeking Alpha

Risks to investing in ARCC

A higher-rate environment is a double-edged sword for ARCC. On the one hand, higher rates create a restrictive lending environment in the traditional banking sector, which helps BDCs such as ARCC to originate more loans. ARCC has been a beneficiary of the higher rate environment because their loan originations come with higher rates, which has helped generate increased levels of net investment income (NII). On the other side of the equation, a higher rate environment traditionally causes a harder operating environment for smaller companies as everything from the cost of capital to goods and services is more expensive. The companies that ARCC is investing in either by taking an equity stake or lending money may see tighter margins and experience a difficult operating environment. With unemployment on the rise, there is a growing chance that a recession is getting closer, and smaller companies don't have the same strength in their balance sheets as large caps. If the operating landscape becomes more difficult, it could cause some of ARCC's investments to go bad, or the EBITDA that the companies ARCC has an equity stake in could substantially decline. While I am very bullish on ARCC, there are real risks to the investment thesis as a lot of things have to go right for shares of ARCC to maintain their current trajectory.

ARCC delivered strong earnings in Q2 that should set the stage for a long runway of net interest income to be generated

The FOMC meeting is underway, and the Fed press conference will occur in less than 24 hours. CME Group is only projecting that there is a 4.1% chance that the Fed will surprise everyone, and Fed Chair Powell will announce rate cuts on 7/31. What is more likely to occur is that Fed Chair Powell will tee up a rate cut for September, as CME Group now has forecasted a 100% probability. I tend to agree with CME Group and believe that the Fed should cut in July as unemployment has increased to 4.1%, which is up from 3.5% last July. The labor market is likely to force the Feds hand in addition to the interest on the national debt exceeding $900 billion.

As we enter into a lower-rate environment, some may think that the bull thesis will evaporate as more competition for loans occurs and lower rates on floating-rate debt will be charged. ARCC should benefit in a lower-rate environment because its borrowing costs will decline as it borrows capital to loan out to small and middle-market companies. Since ARCC has already loaned out a tremendous amount of capital, their margins could increase because ARCC typically borrows at a floating rate, and as their cost of capital decreases, it should allow ARCC to increase the spread between what they owe and what they collect on their loans. ARCC could see an influx of originations even as the lending landscape becomes less restrictive. As the cost of capital declines, more businesses are likely to expand, and the traditional finance sector won't be able to write all the loans. We could also see more investment opportunities for ARCC to take equity stakes in companies, which could correlate to higher returns. I am very bullish on ARCC heading into the Fed meeting because they have built a strong foundation during the high-rate environment that could expand further as rates decline.

CME Group

In Q2 ARCC exited $493 million of their investment commitments while originating $682 million of new commitments. ARCC added $189 million of investment commitments and increased the first lien senior secured loan tranche by 11% between what they exited and what they entered. This is music to my ears because first lien senior secured loan debt is often looked at as a safer investment because it's secured against collateral from the borrower, in the event of a bankruptcy, they are first to get repaid before other creditors, and have a low-risk profile. Just because I am investing in BDCs to generate income, I would rather have more exposure to as much first-lien senior secured loan debt as possible because it helps mitigate risk. From the new loans, 95% of the debt is at floating rate, and the weighted average yield of debt is amortized at 10.6%. This should help set the stage for larger amounts of NII to be generated in the future, and when more NII is generated, ARCC can allocate more toward future investments while paying the large dividends for which it is known.

Ares Capital

In Q2, ARCC generated $0.61 in core EPS, which is a 5.17% YoY increase from $0.58 in Q2 2023. ARCC drove an additional 1.75% in NII per share as they generated $0.58 per share in Q2. ARCC's Net Asset Value (NAV) also increased by 5.54% YoY to $19.61 as their total fair value of investments increased 16.18% YoY to $24.97 billion. ARCC's weighted average yield on debt remained at 12.2% its debt-to-equity ratio declined to 1.06x. ARCC increased is diversification as the number of portfolio companies within its holdings increased by 50 to 525. This has allowed ARCC to drive larger amounts of NII, which is bullish for investors as it climbed 14.01% YoY to $358 million. ARCC has put itself in a position where they are generating additional levels of NII, and this comfortably allows them to cover the $0.48 quarterly dividend. For the past 15 years, ARCC has paid and grown its dividends without any reductions. In 2023, ARCC had a taxable income spillover of $635 million, which works out to $1.05 per share for distribution. This should provide greater confidence in ARCC's ability to maintain the current dividend and potentially set the stage for a dividend increase in 2025. Between the latest investments and the growth in profitability, I think ARCC is well-positioned to be a lucrative income-producing asset in a lower-rate environment.

Ares Capital

While shares of ARCC have been appreciating I still think there is value to be unlocked

I compared ARCC to 11 other BDCs, and while ARCC is the first to report its Q2 earnings, there is no question that they are still the gold standard in the BDC space. Over the TTM, ARCC has produced $1.32 billion in NII, which is 50.51% more than FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK), which is the 2nd on the list, having generated $875 million. ARCC is trading at 9.87 times its NII, which is slightly above the peer group average of 8.83 times. ARCC's multiple hasn't been stretched past all its peers, and I feel it deserves to be at the top end of the range considering how much more NII they produce. With companies such as Main Street Capital (MAIN) trading at 12.68 times their NII, I think ARCC could continue to expand its multiple well past 10 times NII and be valued around 11 or 12 times NII.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

When I look at the NAV of each company in the peer group, I believe that ARCC isn't being given a large enough premium. While I like FSK a lot at a -16.52% discount, people are still willing to pay a 76.2% premium for MAIN. ARCC trades at an 8.52% premium to its NAV, while the peer group trades at a 4.43% premium. Due to the quality of ARCC's financials and ability to drive growing NII, I think ARCC could easily trade at a 20% premium to NAV in the future.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

ARCC currently has a dividend yield of 9.02% which is on the lower end of the peer group average of 9.88%. I am not looking to split hairs on the dividend yield, and I am looking for quality over quantity. I think ARCC has done a good job of mitigating risk in its financials, and its 9.02% yield looks very stable, considering the dividend has gradually increased over the past 15 years. I would rather pay for a high-quality BDC yielding 9.02% than take on additional risk for a few percentage points on yield, and feel ARCC offers a great income-generating opportunity.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

I am upgrading my view on ARCC to very bullish heading into the back half of 2024, as I believe ARCC will continue to grow its EPS and NII in a lower-rate environment. I wish ARCC's earnings weren't this week because everyone is focused on big tech and the FOMC meeting. ARCC continues to prove it's the gold standard in the BDC space as its EPS and NII continues to expand. I believe that ARCC is still a great income-producing asset to invest in at an 8.52% premium to NAV and as it trades at 9.87 times its NII. As rates start to fall, their 9.02% yield will look more attractive with each rate cut, and I think BDCs will become more popular when investors aren't able to generate a 5% yield sitting in cash on the sidelines.