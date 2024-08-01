Meta Q2 2024 Earnings Update

Aug. 01, 2024 6:30 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META) Stock
Abdullah Al-Rezwan, CFA profile picture
Abdullah Al-Rezwan, CFA
390 Followers

Summary

  • Meta's user growth in the U.S. remains strong, especially among young adults, contrary to the public narrative.
  • Ad revenue for Meta continues to grow, with strong performance in different geographic segments.
  • Meta's focus on AI, GenAI products, Threads, and AR/VR technologies show promising potential for future revenue growth and market expansion.

Meta European head office

Derick Hudson

While the meme of “nobody uses Facebook” sort of evolved to “only old people use Facebook”, Meta (NASDAQ:META) reminded us that it’s just another urban myth:

“…The growth we're seeing here in the U.S. has especially been a

This article was written by

Abdullah Al-Rezwan, CFA profile picture
Abdullah Al-Rezwan, CFA
390 Followers
I am an investment analyst doing one deep dive every month. I graduated from Cornell University with my MBA and worked on the buy-side following my graduation. I am also a CFA and FRM charterholder.

Recommended For You

About META Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on META

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
META
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News