Kubrak78

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX:IFC:CA) is the dominant Property & Casualty Insurer in Canada. After reaching market dominance in Canada by acquisition, the company has expanded into the U.S. and U.K. by further acquisitions in recent years.

Property & Casualty Insurance has been through a tough few years, but the industry has regained pricing power, and results have been strong. Intact has grown rapidly, and the share price has kept going up as well. Total return for IFC has been more than triple the benchmark TSX over the last decade.

Data by YCharts

Investor returns have continued to outstrip the TSX, albeit at a slowing pace for the last year.

Data by YCharts

In my last article on IFC I took a deep dive into the company, looking at the main businesses, performance, strategic positioning and valuation. I concluded with a sell rating on the common shares, solely due to valuation. Don't get me wrong, I think IFC is a great business, and it is currently a good time for P&C Insurance, as I explained in this industry primer.

As I analysed IFC, I concluded that the valuation was just extreme, and there are better opportunities in P&C, like this one.

I also presented some of the preferred shares of IFC. For my own income oriented portfolio, I sold my IFC position, and redeployed the funds into three of the preferred shares.

So how did my call go so far? Well, the common shares have returned 8% profit, which looks like my call was early. The preferreds are also up 8% on a total return basis. Y charts unfortunately doesn't have the preferred data.

Data by YCharts

Now IFC has released their most recent results, it seems timely to re-examine my position. In this article, I will look into the recent performance and business outlook.

Note all figures are in CAD unless otherwise indicated.

Q2 Results

IFC delivered a great set of figures for Q2, significantly beating analyst expectations.

Earnings per share were $4 for the quarter, vs an analyst consensus of $3.

Highlights

Operating Direct premium Written growth of 6% YOY, largely organic and led by continued momentum in personal lines.

This was driven by both rate increases and increased sales. This is roughly double the rate of CPI inflation.

However, the issue here is that insurance claims inflation is higher than broad CPI. This data from Fred shows that the last 12-month inflation for auto parts has been 6.8%. Bank of Canada records the 12 month wage inflation of around 5%. The record on several measures, but I average the two that include all wage components. This means that at 6% more premium, the pricing is standing still vs inflation. If unit count is up, then there is more exposure for the same premium as the last 12 months.

Combined ratio of 87.1%

This is a great number, indicating a solid underwriting performance. Underlying this is that catastrophe losses for the quarter were lower than expected. The CEO mentioned that in Q3 there have already been losses due to wildfire and floods. The 3rd and 4th quarters are usually heavy for catastrophe losses.

Net operating income per share increased to $4.86

A great number which flows down from the combined ratio. This was driven by very strong underwriting results, and improved investment income.

Operating ROE increased from 13% to 17.0% YOY

17% ROE is a very good number for a P&C Insurer, indictive of a hard pricing cycle return.

Book Value per Share grew by 15% over the same period

Note from the chart above, the TTM increase in share price has been around 25% (adjusting for the small common dividend).

Improved balance sheet, with the retained earnings bolstering the total capital margin to $2.9bn.

Well, within the regulatory requirements.

Adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio down to 19.8%

Both show continued improvement and secure the outlook on the A+ rating from AM Best.

All in all, this is a great set of numbers. I am sure that the market will continue to reward performance like this in the short term. In the long term, as I discussed in the articles above, some of the recent tailwinds will likely dissipate. Some of these include:

Rate strength. It looks as though rates are falling behind input costs. This is a complex dynamic as premiums come in today to pay claims tomorrow, and inflation is easing. While Canada is not as heavily regulated as the US, we can expect to see regulatory pressure on pricing, especially in Auto.

P&C pricing cycle. It is early to call a top in the P&C pricing cycle. However, with returns like these, it is only a matter of time before more competition comes into the space. The likelihood is that these results won't be maintained for long.

Normalisation of catastrophe losses. This was a very quiet quarter for natural catastrophes, which is against the long term trend.

Potential for performance dilution from some of the International assets. I have some question marks about the UK business, particularly.

At the end, as I have said above, this is a great business. I am a happy investor, but have recently chosen the preferreds over the common shares due to valuation. So let's have a reprise of the valuation.

Valuation

On a forward price to equity basis, IFC remains priced at over 15% above its US-based peers, and 33% above its local peer, FFH (FFH:CA). This gap was double that at the time of writing the previous article, when the PE ratio for FFH was 16%.

Chubb (CB), AIG (AIG) and FFH have seen strong increases in pricing, TRV (TRV) has been more moderate.

Data by YCharts

The forward ratio implies a huge amount of growth for IFC. On a pure price to current earnings basis, IFC valuation is more than double that of the nearest peers.

Data by YCharts

As discussed above, I see only moderate earnings growth going forward for IFC absent a major acquisition. I suspect margins will peak around current levels. It doesn't make sense to me to see a forward P/E double that of the current.

For the sake of completeness, here is the Price to Book comparison. Similarly, here, IFC is way above the peer group, 2.9x vs TRV at 2x and way above AIG and FFH at 1.2x.

Data by YCharts

Why this valuation gap isn't justified

Peers like CB and TRV are best-in-class global carriers.

FFH has shown great performance and is positioned better in the business mix. (read this article for details).

IFC has a big concentration risk in Canada, a competitive market facing challenges. As discussed above, I see the peak of market pricing in Canada to be approaching.

Cat loss expectations seem to understate the climate risk.

Potential drag from international business.

SA quant rates IFC as a hold, due to the D- valuation score.

Seeking Alpha

Wall St analysts disagree, with a Buy rating and a $206 target price - indicating 14% upside.

Seeking Alpha

The verdict

IFC is a great business, operating at peak performance.

It has a strong market franchise in Canada, and is building out smaller businesses internationally.

Analysts are bullish on forward earnings growth, and the share price continues to climb.

There is a big valuation gap to peers, albeit slightly narrowed since my last article.

I expect to see current margins at the peak of performance, and growth to slow going forwards.

The preferred shares offer a secure dividend for income focused investors, and I rotated into these.

Despite great performance, I see better upside elsewhere. I will look to reenter IFC commons once the valuation has normalised to peers.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.