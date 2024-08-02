Adam Gault

The market selloff

The S&P 500 (SP500) continues to sell off since the July 16th top. In response to the July labor market report, before the market opens for trading, the S&P 500 Futures (SPX) are branching the key support at 100dma, setting up a further downside to the 200dma.

Note that the April selloff bottomed out at the 100dma support, and if the current selloff breaches that key support, the technical picture for the S&P 500 would significantly deteriorate. This current market action could be an unfolding deeper bear market.

SPX (Barchart)

The recessionary bear market?

This is not a technical analysis article, and I believe that the technical moves have to be justified with the fundamentals.

So, what's behind the current selloff, fundamentally? In short, the market is starting to price a recession, and this could be the beginning of a longer-term recessionary bear market.

So, what's triggering the fear of a recession? The selloff accelerated on Thursday, August 1st after the various economic data indicators pointed to a significant slowdown.

First, the initial claims for unemployment spiked above the expectations to the highest level since August 2023, to 249K. This is a weekly high-frequency indicator of the labor market strength, and it's considered as a leading indicator.

In addition, the continuing claims for unemployment spiked above expectations to the highest level since November 2021 at 1.88M. This simply means it takes longer to find a new job, for people who initially apply for unemployment benefits.

Also, the business survey data pointed to a contraction. The ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to 46.6, below expectations, but more importantly, the ISM new orders fell to 47.7, and that's a leading indicator. The ISM survey has been in the contraction territory for a long time, but the S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI was above 50 recently, however, even this survey was lower at 49.6, and also in contraction territory.

All these indicators suggest that the US economy is moving towards a recession. The selloff further accelerated after the July labor market report was released, during the pre-opening hours.

The July labor report showed that the unemployment rate increased to 4.3%, and this triggers the Sahm Recession Rule - when the unemployment rate increases by 0.5% from the cyclical bottom, based on the three-month averages, the recession usually follows. This indicator has been reliable and has a 13 for 13 track record predicting a recession.

Total non-farm jobs created for July were 114K, well below expectations.

Thus, the current selloff in the S&P 500 is partially due to the expectations that there is an imminent recession.

The Gen AI Bubble burst

Underneath the broad stock market index, the tech mega-caps associated with Gen AI have been selling off, with Nvidia (NVDA) in the bear market, around 25% from the top already.

The story here is that the tech mega-caps have been investing billions in Gen AI infrastructure, and it seems like Gen AI is not that transformative technology it was hyped to be.

Basically, the story told at the earnings conference calls from Google (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), and Amazon (AMZN) is that Gen AI is a long-term project with respect to monetization, and although they plan to continue to invest in Gen AI, these investments are fungible. This means that the Gen AI infrastructure built can be used for other purposes as well, for example, general AI.

This is definitely the bad news for Gen AI bulls, and thus the Gen AI bubble is in the process of bursting. Systematically, given that the S&P 500 PE ratio was in the bubble-territory, the potential recessionary bear market selloff could be much deeper, similar to the 2000-2003 bear market.

The Fed not coming to the rescue

The Wall Street is begging for the Fed to step in and start cutting interest rates aggressively. Currently, the market is pricing 4+ interest rate cuts in 2024, which means the market wants the Fed to cut by 50bpt in September, and some are even calling for an intermeeting cut. Wall Street is counting on a Fed Put.

But this is not going to happen, at least not yet. The Fed is not coming to the rescue, and there is no Fed Put. Why?

The Fed Chair Powell said at the post-meeting conference that the labor market is normalizing. What does this mean?

The increase in the unemployment rate is due to the increase in labor supply as the labor market participation rate increased post-pandemics, and also due to an increase in immigration. The Fed Chair Powell, thus, is not concerned with the recent labor market weakness.

Specifically, Powell views the current level of unemployment rate as still very low, and that's correct. The 4.3% level of unemployment rate is still at a very low level historically, as the chart below shows.

Plus, the July labor market report actually confirms what Powell is saying:

The labor force increased by 420K in July - that's an increase in labor supply.

The number of employed people actually increased by 67K.

The number of unemployed people increased by 352K.

This supports the Powell normalization thesis, the unemployment rate increased due to an increase in labor supply, and these people still did not find the job.

Implications

The Fed is looking at the levels of the unemployment rate, and saying that the level is still low and that the labor market is still normalizing post-pandemics. There is no evidence for the Fed to cut rates aggressively in this environment.

In addition, the selloff in the stock market is exactly what the Fed needs to finally win the war against inflation - that's the negative wealth effect.

However, the market is looking at the rate of change in the unemployment rate and what happens next - and that's the spike in the unemployment rate and a recession. Thus, the market thinks that the Fed is making an error.

It's not an error - the Fed needs a recession to beat inflation, this is a normal business cycle. Thus, investors should brace for a recessionary bear market, which could be already underway.