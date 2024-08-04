Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.17K Followers

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ken Cooper - Investor Relations
Bahram Akradi - Founder, Chairman and CEO
Erik Weaver - SVP, Interim CFO and CAO

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Perry - Bank of America
Louise Doss - Morgan Stanley
John Heinbockel - Guggenheim
Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer & Company
Simeon Siegel - BMO Capital Markets
Owen Rickert - Northland Securities
Alex Fuhrman - Craig-Hallum Capital Group
Logan Reich - RBC Capital Markets
Michael Hirsh - Wells Fargo
Chris Woronka - Deutsche Bank
John Baumgartner - Mizuho Securities

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ken Cooper, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Ken Cooper

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for the second quarter 2024 Life Time Group Holdings earnings conference call. With me today are Bahram Akradi, Founder, Chairman and CEO; and Erik Weaver, Executive Vice President, CFO.

During this call, the company will make forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements made today. There is a comprehensive discussion of risk factors in the company's SEC filings, which you are encouraged to review. The company will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted EPS, net debt to adjusted EBITDA, or what we refer to as net debt leverage ratio, and free cash flow. This information along with the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included, when applicable, in the company's earnings release issued this

Recommended For You

About LTH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LTH

Trending Analysis

Trending News