Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is a company that fits squarely into Peter Lynch's definition of Stalwarts: companies that grow earnings reliably at 10-12% a year and "are good friends in a crisis".

The company has an extraordinary track record of value creation over many decades and I explain below why I think they can continue to grow revenue and earnings over the coming years and maintain pre-eminence within their industry. But I think the market is currently valuing ADP fairly, or perhaps a little too richly, and therefore am not buying at current prices.

What Makes A Stalwart?

Since its founding in 1949, Automatic Data Processing has been one of the most extraordinary compounders in American business. The company went public at $3 a share in 1961. A shareholder, who bought just one of those shares and did nothing, would be sitting on 576 shares (after several splits) with a value of roughly $145,000, good for an annualized return of more than 18%. Moreover, it is about to become a Dividend King, having paid a steady stream of continuously increasing dividends for 49 years.

This stellar performance suggests that ADP is a leader in a profitable industry, that it has been well-managed and that it has a moat.

In his classic book One Up on Wall Street, Peter Lynch recommends categorizing stocks in order to properly value them and understand what to expect from them. His six categories are slow growers, stalwarts, fast growers, cyclicals, turnarounds and asset plays. ADP seems to fit squarely into the category of Stalwart. In the table below are the characteristics of a Stalwart that Lynch identifies and how ADP fits the description:

10%-12% annual EPS growth ADP's 10-year EPS growth rate: 11%

Note that Lynch wrote his book in a time of much higher inflation than today, meaning that slightly lower growth might be acceptable for a Stalwart now Big companies you know won't go bankrupt ADP has never made a yearly loss since it went public in 1961.

The company actually has quite high debt to equity, but the entire long-term debt amounts to less than this year's earnings ($2.99bn vs $3.75bn). Basically, ADP is so confident in the predictability of its business that it puts excess cash to use immediately instead of storing it on the balance sheet.

AA-/Aa3 credit rating, among the top 20 companies in the S&P 500 Offer some protection during recessions and hard times Earnings increased throughout COVID

In 63 years as a public company, earnings have decreased year-over-year only 5 times. On 4 of those 5 occasions, the decrease was less than 10%.

Unbroken 49 year run of increased yearly dividends. Click to enlarge

In the next section, I will explain how ADP has come to have the continued growth, predictability and resilience of a Stalwart.

How Have They Done It?

Market Dominance

ADP began in 1949 as a payroll processing company. The Founder, Henry Taub saw how labor-intensive the process of calculating payroll was for small businesses with the introduction of social security and a broad-based income tax. He offered to pick up timesheets from various local businesses around Paterson, N.J. where he lived and calculate and return the finished payroll. At this point, the only thing automatic about the process was that the client didn't have to do it themselves. Over the coming decades, with the introduction of computers, the process did indeed become automatic, and ADP started processing data for more than just payroll. Notable other business lines (now divested) included stockbrokerage data processing and data and analytics for car dealerships.

In 2024, ADP still has a dominant position in the market for payroll processing and has a leadership position in the market for Human Capital Management ('HCM') software. The chart below shows the number of employees whose payroll is processed by ADP and its main competitors.

Chart by the Author (Data from Each Company's Most Recent Annual Report)

The reason for ADP's dominance is simple: it was the original payroll company, and its product has high switching costs. Payroll is mission-critical for nearly every company, and changing payroll providers involves risk, initial expense and learning how to use a new piece of software. There ought to be compelling reasons to switch, and it doesn't seem like ADP is giving its customers many, with 92% client retention in its financial year 2024.

The company also has a clear lead in market coverage. Businesses of different sizes have different needs, which is why new entrants to the payroll or HCM space tend to focus on developing and marketing a differentiated product to one segment of the market. For example, Workday (WDAY) focuses mostly on enterprise customers, whereas Paycom (PAYC) started with SMEs and is only now beginning to go upmarket and international. But ADP is positioned in every corner of the market with different solutions for small, medium and large businesses. This means they have a customer base that is both broad and deep, which contributes to the company's stability. It also means that they have a better chance of landing the large businesses of tomorrow, by acquiring them when they are still the small businesses of today.

An example that the company highlighted at their 2021 investor day was Amazon (AMZN). Amazon started using ADP in 1999 when it had 7,600 people on the payroll and is still with the company today as its employee base has grown to over 1 million. The Amazon representative in the VT said that ADP had responded in a timely manner to the complex and pressing demands of Amazon's business, including standing up payroll in new countries at short notice and massively expanding payroll at speed during the pandemic. It's good to see that ADP, despite its size, is still nimble enough to respond to the changing demands of businesses as they scale.

An Attractive Industry

In addition to ADP having the leadership position in the industry, the industry itself is an attractive one. Running payroll for millions of employees taking a base payment plus a per-employee payment every time you do means vast amounts of recurring revenue which increases with the success and growth of other businesses. In any given year, most companies will employ more people than in the previous year. Of course, some will have to cut back and some will go out of business entirely, but they ought to be more than outweighed by those that are expanding. This means ADP should grow revenue a little over time, even without raising prices or winning new business.

The chart below from the Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis shows the total number of nonfarm employees in the US since the start of the Second World War. It's a pretty steady progression up and to the right. The largest peak-to-trough decline was 14% during the COVID recession, from which it quickly recovered.

https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/PAYEMS# (Bureau of Labor Statistics)

But the HCM industry is currently growing faster than the economy or the job market as a whole. This report suggests 9% annual growth is possible in the medium term. The reason for this is that HCM is getting more complicated. It's not just payroll anymore. Companies now manage 401ks, benefits administration, time off requests, employee surveys and much more through HCM systems. As they require more complex systems, HCM providers can cross-sell them new modules.

Thus, with high switching costs, mostly recurring revenue, the likelihood of continued employment growth and the trend of proliferation of HCM solutions, ADP is in an attractive line of business.

Good Management

One of Warren Buffett's most famous sayings is: "I try to buy stock in businesses that are so wonderful that an idiot can run them. Because sooner or later, one will." Given what I have written above, we can say that ADP is a wonderful business, but fortunately, it seems to have an effective management team too. A proxy I like to use for management effectiveness is return on invested capital. This metric tells us what return management gets on money that they invest in the business. Over the past 10 years, ADP's median ROIC has been a stellar 30%.

This shows that ADP's business doesn't require much Capex, but it also shows that the management team is able to allocate their capital into areas of high return. In the investor presentation, the company lists its capital allocation priorities as 1. Organic reinvestment, 2. M&A, 3. Return Cash to Shareholders. For organic reinvestment they mention three priorities: Systems Development, Go-to-Market and Service. I will cover what the company is doing in these areas in the next section, but suffice to say here that I believe they are investing well.

M&A is an area of capital allocation that I am generally skeptical of. There are many studies that suggest that M&A is a net negative for shareholder value. Of course, when done well it can be hugely accretive, as in the case of "serial acquirers" such as Constellation Software (CSU:CA). But for most companies, the difficulties of correctly valuing an acquisition target, integrating the acquisition and being successful in a slightly (or completely) different line of business from their core product proves too formidable a challenge. However, ADP is such a large business that most companies it acquires are unlikely to make a serious dent in the company's productivity if they go south. We need only scrutinize the larger acquisitions, and the company doesn't appear to have made one of those for a number of years.

The return of cash to shareholders has been a critical part of ADP's capital allocation for a long time. As mentioned above, it is on the cusp of becoming a dividend king, and the company has been buying back shares at a rate of over 1% of float for the last ten years, increasing shareholder value substantially. Although there are clearly still organic investment opportunities available, ADP produces more than enough cash to fund these. It is certainly better to return this to shareholders than to plough it into low return projects or let it pile up on the balance sheet.

There are some other signs besides smart capital allocation that the management team is competent. One is recent margin expansion. In the table below is the mean figure of gross, operating, net and free cash flow margins over the last five complete financial years and the five before that.

2015-2019 2020-2024 Gross Margin 41.8% 43.4% Operating Margin 19.4% 23.1% Net Margin 14.2% 18.1% Free Cash Flow Margin 17.2% 19.9% Click to enlarge

As you can see, each is higher in the most recent five years. This could be a sign that ADP is operating more efficiently, or it could also be that it is charging higher prices while cutting corners in product and service. I believe it is the former because there is strong evidence that customers are happy with ADP's products and services. The chart below shows that customer retention for Employer Services (the company's largest segment) has been on a trend of modest improvement and is currently near all-time highs.

Chart by the Author (ADP Annual Reports)

For a more direct assessment of customer satisfaction, there is the net promoter score. This slide from the 2021 investor day shows significant improvement in ADP's net promoter score over the preceding 5 years.

ADP 2021 Investor Day Presentation

The CEO shared on the Q4 2024 conference call that customer satisfaction across almost the entirety of the business was at record highs. Based on this evidence, I think we can be confident that the margin expansion has not come at the expense of the quality of the company's offering.

I would suggest that part of this improvement in customer satisfaction has come because of the management's drive to simplify its offering. During the tenure of previous CEO Carlos Rodriguez, the company consolidated its platforms. That means there are fewer discrete platforms for the technology team to maintain and update, for the sales team to get their heads around, for the implementation team to learn how to set up for clients, and for the service team to understand and help clients with. As I mentioned above, one of ADP's strengths is its market coverage, but having too many platforms to cover every possible need is not a productive way to run the business. This ethic of simplification is now embedded in the business. At the 2021 Investor Day, the CFO explained that one factor they account for in assessing acquisition targets is whether it makes the company simpler or more complex.

Maria Black took over as CEO from Carlos Rodriguez in 2023, having served in a variety of roles at the company, including most recently as head of Sales and Marketing. ADP has a history of promoting from within. Each of the seven CEOs (apart from the founder Henry Taub) already worked for the company, and their pre-CEO tenure averages 20 years! Black began with ADP selling payroll solutions door-to-door in 1996, so she has enormous experience within the business. As long as things are going well - and they did go well under Carlos Rodriguez - CEO changes are not usually something to get excited about, but the continuity that this appointment provides should be reassuring to investors.

I think overall, there is ample evidence that in the recent past, management has executed well in making ADP a more efficient business and making the product more attractive to customers, which has resulted in the improving margins and consistently high ROIC.

Can It Remain A Stalwart?

Just because a stock is a Stalwart right now doesn't mean it will stay that way forever. In One Up on Wall Street, Peter Lynch provided a few things that we should check for before deciding to commit money to a Stalwart. In this section, I will go through them and assess whether ADP is falling into any of these traps.

Check for "diworsifications": a great business that uses its excess cash unwisely will eventually cease to be a great business. Lynch prefers re-investment in organic growth and return of cash to shareholders to acquisitions. Acquisitions done well can be accretive, but splashing cash on unrelated and untested business, i.e. diworsification, is normally a bad idea. Fortunately, as discussed above, ADP's capital allocation strategy seems to conform to Lynch's ideas.

Check performance during past recessions: the three charts below show ADP's stock performance vs the S&P 500 in each of the past three recessions. It has a smaller drawdown and a good recovery compared to the S&P in the Dotcom bubble bust and the Great Financial Crisis. During the Covid recession, it fell pretty much in line with the S&P 500 and was slower to recover. However, I don't think we should worry too much about this example, because the government stay-at-home orders and stimulus checks meant that employment fell further and faster than in any "normal" recession. The total number of non-farm employed in the US fell 14% in 2 months. Over two years in the Great Recession of 2008/2009, it fell only 6%. The next recession is overwhelmingly likely to result in a shallower decline in employment. Furthermore, ADP's earnings increased throughout the pandemic, so investors' concerns were misplaced.

Chart by the Author (Data from Yahoo Finance) Chart by the Author (Data from Yahoo Finance) Chart by the Author (Data from Yahoo Finance)

Check for slowing earnings momentum: management's medium term guidance is for 11%-13% EPS growth. Recent years and quarters have seen earnings growth around the medium-term guidance.

Overall, ADP seems to fit the description of a Stalwart closely. (When Lynch was writing, it would have been considered a Fast Grower, but stocks can change category over time.) The stock doesn't provide perfect downside protection in bear markets, but no stock does, and Lynch didn't insist on a perfect record in bear markets as long as it was clear that there could be some protection.

But we ought to dig deeper into the prospects for EPS growth to see if the guidance seems attainable. ADP currently has a market leading position, but it also has no shortage of competitors. Can we have confidence that going forward ADP will be able to maintain or even improve its position?

Staying Ahead

Technological Innovation

The Challenge

ADP's competitors are comparatively new to the space. Many of them were founded in the age of the internet and are therefore digitally native. This brings with it some advantages. For example, Paycom has built its solution on a single database, facilitating communication between each module of the HCM software (e.g. payroll, benefits administration, time off requests can be linked seamlessly). Its single solution also scales with the size of the company, so no data migration is needed to a different platform as the company grows. ADP, with its separate solutions for each market segment and multiple platforms does not have that luxury. Also, newer systems tend to be cloud native from the start, but this is a transition that ADP has had to make.

Over the past decade, Workday has taken share in the enterprise segment of HCM software by offering a cloud native solution that provided mobile accessibility for HR professionals as well as employees. The cloud-based approach has also been used by many other competitors. ADP has risen to that challenge and says that its cloud solutions are now "feature complete".

Modernizing the Product

They have been modernizing their offering recently in some impressive ways. Emblematic of the move towards digital native platforms is the launch of Roll. This platform is for payroll for small businesses and is designed to make things as simple as possible. Small Business Trends says: "Roll replaces complex forms and static spreadsheets with an app that mimics a conversational chat exchange. The chat-based interface runs anytime and anywhere, and on any device." Given that those running payroll at small businesses are likely not experts and/or are doing it as one small aspect of their job, this extreme simplicity ought to be a draw. Its pricing is very competitive, too.

The app has a rating of 4.6/5 on the App Store, although as is often the case with these apps, most of the written reviews seem to be negative. People rarely get excited enough about apps like these to post a positive review, but they unleash hell when they have a bad experience.

Another part of the modernization effort has been the update and the unification of the user interface. As you can see in this user manual for ADP Workforce Now from 2013, the user interface was looking very 90s. The new interface is much smoother, which gives me confidence that ADP's tech is not lagging behind. In addition, for the three ADP apps that have more than 1,000 reviews, the ratings are 4.6 for Roll, 4.7 for myWisely and 4.9 for Run, so they are clearly putting out some good software. 10 years ago we might have suspected that ADP was getting left behind in terms of technology, but that seems not to be the case right now.

The unification of the UX is also important for customer retention. As a company moves from being a small business to a medium-sized business, they will need a new solution and if they already understand the user interface of the ADP mid-market offering, they are more likely to stick with them.

Embracing AI

In the last couple of years, companies have been trying to integrate AI into payroll and HCM to decrease error and increase automation. ADP has been making efforts on this front (e.g. in Roll mentioned above) and may well be able to provide the best solutions given it has more data than any of its competitors. Paycom has been making similar moves to modernize payroll by releasing Beti, a payroll solution which allows employees to check their payroll before it is paid to them, which they say decreases payroll error significantly and can reduce payroll processing time by 90%. If these claims are true it will certainly be a popular product, but it also doesn't seem all that difficult to replicate.

ADP's AI enhancements, which they bracket under the title of ADP Assist, go beyond payroll. ADP products can now use natural language prompts to create reports and initiate HR actions, as well as streamlining daily operations and reducing error, for example in payroll or data entry. ADP Assist won the "Generative AI Innovation Award'' in the 2024 AI Breakthrough Awards. Time will tell whether AI products become a differentiator for ADP, but this is a promising start.

To me, it seems that the HCM software industry is likely one where innovation happens incrementally, and it's unlikely that a solution will arrive that changes the face of the industry overnight. ADP will have to keep innovating, but it ought to have enough time to pivot when necessary, as it has done throughout its history.

Advantages of Scale

Size comes with its challenges, so large companies often have to play defense as ADP has on its technology, its move to the cloud and its simplification of its offering. But size can also offer advantages. Here's how ADP is leveraging its scale to offer services that smaller companies are less able to provide.

Data Cloud

ADP has a product called DataCloud which clients can use to do workforce analytics. This software should answer questions like "How do our actual labor expenses differ from budgeted expenses?" or "What percent of employees are working remotely by business location?" This sort of service could in theory be provided by any HCM software company, but what sets DataCloud apart is its ability to leverage the data it acquires from ADP's massive customer base to benchmark the business against competitors. You can also ask questions such as "Is our employee compensation competitive?" and "Are our absence and overtime rates higher or lower than other companies?". These kinds of insights can be extremely useful. And ADP is clearly in a much better place than any competitor to deliver them, given the amount of data they are sitting on.

Additionally, this data advantage could give ADP the lead in developing and deploying AI products. It is clear at this point that quality and quantity of data are two of the most important factors in making good use of artificial intelligence, and ADP has a clear lead in the latter.

App Marketplace

In October 2014, ADP launched its App Marketplace. This app store is the home to around 50 ADP apps but also hundreds of developer-built apps that integrate with ADP's core HCM system. In theory, it's possible to use the app store and integrate the apps with a non-ADP HCM system using existing APIs or by creating your own, but apparently this is not very easy, whereas integration with ADP systems is. I think launching this marketplace has been a smart move by ADP for several reasons.

First, it gives the client a lot of choice. It will be hard for any customer to say that ADP's HCM solution doesn't provide what they need because with around 700 apps on the platform, there must be something for almost every requirement.

Secondly, it makes things simpler for the client. They start with their basic HCM system, and as they need to add more functionality, all they need to do is go to the App Marketplace, click a few buttons and they have it. It can get more complicated than that, but it has certainly streamlined the process.

Thirdly, it makes things simpler for ADP. Instead of having to maintain and improve code for hundreds of functions, they can focus on delivering a core HCM system and underlying database that works smoothly. They can leave a lot of the innovation, the niche functions and the maintenance to the app developers. It is likely that developers will create functionality that the team in ADP would never have thought of, and yet, that functionality can be immediately used on the ADP system.

ADP is not the only company that has used this model, Workday also has an app store. But ADP's size is again an advantage here, because of the network effect. The more customers ADP has, the more attractive it is for a developer to build an app for their ecosystem. The more apps there are, the more attractive the ecosystem is for customers.

Customer Service Simplification

In the beginnings of the age of AI, one of the first applications that is starting to bear fruit is customer service. The CEO of Klarna (KLAR) made headlines recently by saying that in customer service, AI could do the work of 700 humans. This may be a lofty statement, but even if it did the work of 2 that would be a reasonable productivity gain.

ADP has been using machine learning and automation to improve its customer service for a few years now. In their investor presentation, they share the following slide:

ADP Investor Presentation

The 36% of clients self-onboarding for Run is impressive, but in the Q4 2024 earnings call, the CEO shared that in that quarter, half of the 50,000 clients that were onboarded to Run were onboarded digitally. The 20% reduction in service contacts per client and the automation of service requests will surely improve margins if those numbers continue in the right direction. Furthermore, because of ADP's scale, they can easily afford to invest the large amounts of money that are required to create useful AI applications, whereas some smaller competitors, even if they are producing cash, may not be able to afford this currently. Even if they can, they may not have the data to make the applications work well enough. I don't expect this advantage to continue forever, as the cost of AI compute and the efficacy of models will likely come down very sharply over the next few years, but it is always good to have a head start.

In summary, I think ADP's medium-term goal of 8% revenue growth is achievable given they are playing good defense in innovation and good offense by leveraging their size. I can also see how these efforts can expand margins and combine with share buybacks to produce double-digit EPS growth.

Risks

PEO Weakness

ADP's second largest segment is PEO (Professional Employer Organisation). In this business line, ADP provides HR staff as a service. The "worksite employees" are co-employed by ADP and the client to deliver HR. This is a lower margin business than just providing payroll or HCM software, but it is growing faster than Employer Services. Or at least it should be. Management guidance for PEO revenue at 2021 investor day was 10%-12% for PEO compared to 6% for ES. However, in FY 2024, the company delivered PEO growth of just 4%, while ES grew 7%. Margins also decreased 150bps for the year for PEO but expanded 210bps for ES. Management put this down to "slowing client hiring activity", and "declining pays per control growth". Pay per control is ADP's metric for "the number of employees on ADP clients' payrolls in the United States when measured on a same-store-sales basis".

ADP says that its PEO value proposition remains as strong as ever, but it's not clear to me why the factors given as explanations for the current softness don't also apply to ES. CFO Don Maguire also offered this commentary on the Q4 2024 earnings call:

"We are seeing some more margin pressure in PEO, and some of that is because of the investments we are making in the sales force to make sure we can get those bookings going. But realistically, to get to the kind of Investor Day guidance that we provided three years ago, it is going to take some time to build that back. So we are definitely focused on that, and we are definitely focused on getting there. Of course, if we were to see some re-acceleration in the pays per control, that would put lots of wind in the sails, but it's going to take a little bit of time to get back to where we want to be."

So it seems like we might not meet PEO medium term guidance for a few years, and therefore the medium term revenue guidance of 8% might not be attainable over that period.

Interest Income

Another medium-term risk is the potential hit to interest income from client funds if interest rates start to decline. ADP holds billions of dollars in funds for its clients' payroll and earns interest on this money. Sharply rising interest rates over the last few years have juiced this number so that it has more than doubled from 2022.

Chart by the Author (ADP Annual Reports)

Remember that this income falls almost entirely to the bottom line, which means that in 2024, this item accounted for 27% of the company's total earnings as opposed to 15% in 2022. With rate cuts looking likely this year and next, this earnings driver could be taking a breather or even reversing.

I wouldn't worry too much about this for a few reasons. Firstly, although there will surely be rate cuts, they shouldn't be as sharp as the increases that began in 2022, and a return to near-zero rates is unlikely. Secondly, the principal amount of funds ADP holds for clients should increase, which will cushion the fall. Thirdly, the effect of the Fed lowering interest rates does not feed through automatically into ADP's portfolio. The 2023 annual report says that $24bn of the $36bn in funds held for clients is invested in long-term marketable securities, and therefore they do not need to be rolled over into lower yielding bonds. Management guided to $1.125bn to $1.145bn (10%-12% growth) for this metric in FY 2025, so they are confident that this will remain a tailwind rather than a headwind for now.

A Slowing Labor Market

The most recent jobs report saw unemployment ticking up to 4.3%. This triggered the Sahm rule which "signals the likely start of a recession when the current three-month moving average in the unemployment rate exceeds the lowest three-month moving average over the past year by half a percentage point or more." The Sahm rule is designed to capture the upwards momentum of the labor market - which is to say, it measures the point at which the upwards trend in unemployment becomes clear enough that we can have a reasonable level of confidence that unemployment will continue increasing in the near future and cause a recession. The US economy is more similar to a giant oil tanker than a nimble catamaran, which means that when it has momentum, it takes a while to slow it and turn back around.

Dr Claudia Sahm, the inventor of the rule was quoted saying, "This has seen way too much momentum in the unemployment rate in recent months ... Whether we are at that moment of a recession or not, this is your build into substantial weakening in the labor market ... Potentially." This is macroeconomics after all, so Dr Sahm is wise enough to avoid making absolute predictions.

Given the current labor market outlook, I would not be surprised to see some weakness in ADP's business over the next year.

Valuation

Lynch provides guidance on how to value Stalwarts. Given their earnings are consistent and not "noisy", the P/E ratio is particularly useful. Lynch's preferred valuation is the PEGY ratio, adding together the forward earnings growth rate and the dividend yield, and comparing it to the P/E ratio. A P/E ratio equal to the sum of the growth rate and dividend yield could be a bargain. A P/E ratio of 1.5x is about normal and over 2 is probably overvalued. Using the lower end of management's medium-term guidance and the current dividend yield and P/E ratio (as of Friday 2 August) we get the following:

EPS Growth 11% Dividend Yield (fwd) 2.13% GAAP P/E Ratio (ttm) 29.45 PEGY Ratio 2.24 Click to enlarge

This doesn't look too promising. However, there are reasons to believe that Lynch's rule of thumb might need to be modified slightly. Lynch started his career in May 1966 and retired in May 1990. In those 24 years, the P/E ratio of the S&P 500 reached a low of just under 7 in March 1980, and only briefly went above 20, including immediately before the crash of 1987. In the 34 years since, the S&P 500 has spent most of the time with a PE above 20, with a low of 13. The historically high valuations of the last 30 years are enough to make any value investor queasy, but if they had chosen to stay out of the American market over that time, they would have missed out on some great returns. Should we ignore Lynch's method of valuation? Certainly not. I still think that a PEGY ratio over 2 is pretty lofty (as long as the EPS is considered normal) but we should look at other methods of valuation to get a clearer picture.

Since the market knows as well as we do that ADP is a high-quality company, it is likely to trade at a premium and very rarely at a steep discount. However, from "normal" valuations, such stocks often yield decent returns. So I think a useful exercise is to calculate returns investors have seen from different historical valuations. I have taken the quarter ending price and ttm P/E ratio between 31 December 2009 and 31 December 2022, and calculated the compound annual growth rate in the stock price to the close on 31 July 2024. These are the results:

P/E Ratio Median Return Low Return High Return <15 17.1% 16.6% 17.9% 15-20 16.2% 15.4% 16.7% 20-25 16.1% 14.9% 19.4% 25-30 12.6% 11.1% 17.4% 30+ 11.1% 4.3% 13.7% Click to enlarge

As you would expect, the lowest P/E ratios (under 15) yield the highest returns, and the highest (over 30) yield the lowest return. The interesting thing is that returns for any PE ratio under 25 are pretty similar, it's only over 25 that the returns start to drop off. So assuming I think the business is likely to perform similarly in the future, I would start to feel more comfortable buying at a P/E ratio below 25.

Finally, here is my model for ADP over the next 10 years, based on the following assumptions:

Revenue Growth: 6% next year as per management's 2025 guidance, 8% thereafter as per management medium-term guidance

Net Margin: 75bps improvement per year (as per management medium-term guidance) until 2028, stable thereafter

Shares Outstanding: 1.5% reduction per year, in line with the last 10 years

P/E Ratio: Reducing slowly to 22. I don't think the margin expansion can continue forever; therefore, I would expect slightly slower EPS growth and a lower multiple towards the end of this model.

Model by the Author

This model suggests that with price growth of 8.1% annualized and the current dividend yield of about 2%, ADP investors would receive a total return of about 10%, similar to the market average.

Taking the results of these three methods of valuation together, it looks like ADP is being at best fairly valued, but perhaps slightly overvalued by the market. Either way, there is no margin of safety, which I would always want to have before buying any stock. Investors will vary as to how much of a margin of safety they require, but I aim for 50% and will sometimes go as low as 30% for companies whose future I believe to be very predictable. As a Stalwart with a resilient business model and decent prospects, ADP fits into this category, but it has some way to drop before there is sufficient margin of safety for me to invest.

Stocks like ADP don't often have substantial declines, but with some clouds on the horizon, there is at least a chance that investors may get an opportunity to own this great business at a better price. However, given the resilience and reliability of the company over its long history, I would not recommend a sell, as more likely than not, ADP will continue to deliver decent returns over the coming years.