uniQure: Pullback After Strong Interim Treatment Data Creates Buying Opportunity

Aug. 06, 2024 3:03 AM ETuniQure N.V. (QURE) Stock
Edward Vranic, CFA profile picture
Edward Vranic, CFA
6.13K Followers

Summary

  • uniQure N.V. released positive 24-month trial data for AMT-130 gene therapy for Huntington's Disease, leading to a significant stock price increase.
  • The company has aggressively restructured to extend its cash runway, focusing on AMT-130 development with confidence in its success.
  • Despite risks, including potential negative trial data, its strong balance sheet and upcoming catalysts make it possible for QURE stock to reach $15 by year-end.

Doctor working in lab during COVID-19 outbreak

Morsa Images

On July 9th, uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) announced 24-month trial data for its Phase 1/2 clinical trials for AMT-130, an investigational gene therapy for Huntington’s Disease. Despite only enrolling 29 patients in the trial and having data for

This article was written by

Edward Vranic, CFA profile picture
Edward Vranic, CFA
6.13K Followers
I am a private investor based out of Toronto, Canada and I have been investing since 2003. After 8 years in Corporate Finance with a Canadian Telecom company I have decided to dedicate myself full-time to the capital markets. I write on Seeking Alpha to demonstrate my financial analysis and writing skills across a variety of industries and to take advantage of any story-based trading opportunity that may arise. My passion and greatest depth of knowledge is on Canadian small cap stocks and I consider my blog posts to be some of my best work. I am interested in any freelance opportunities that may arise outside of Seeking Alpha on Canadian or American listed stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QURE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QURE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on QURE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QURE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News